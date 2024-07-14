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How to Build Your Own AI Confessional: How to Add a Voice to the LLM

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byIaroslav Sobolev@slavasobolev

i'm writing about software engineering and AI

July 14th, 2024
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Iaroslav Sobolev@slavasobolev

i'm writing about software engineering and AI

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machine-learning#llms#voice-recognition#text-to-speech#speech-to-text-recognition#ai-assistant#diy-projects#arduino#hackernoon-top-story

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