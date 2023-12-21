Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    EstimateGPT: Software Development Planning Assistantby@olegguryanov
    741 reads

    EstimateGPT: Software Development Planning Assistant

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    EstimateGPT is a custom GPT tool designed to quickly draft project estimates and facilitate project planning.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - EstimateGPT: Software Development Planning Assistant
    tech-stories #estimategpt #ai-assistant
    Oleg HackerNoon profile picture

    @olegguryanov

    Oleg

    BizDev @ Evrone.com - software agency. Founder @ Supergile.com - subscription-based frontend services.

    Receive Stories from @olegguryanov

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    What is Legacy Software? - An Introductory Guide
    Published at Dec 29, 2020 by olegguryanov #legacy-code
    Article Thumbnail
    Unpacking Design Sprint in Software Outsourcing
    Published at Jul 03, 2023 by olegguryanov #design-sprint
    Article Thumbnail
    How Backend-Driven UI Cuts Time to Market
    Published at Dec 11, 2023 by takoevartur #backend-driven-ui
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build Your Personal GPTs: From Zero to AI Hero
    Published at Dec 13, 2023 by sergey-baloyan #ai
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!