EstimateGPT: Software Development Planning Assistant

In the realm of software outsourcing, one perennial challenge has been the time-consuming process of project cost estimation. Traditionally, this task can stretch out over days or even weeks, involving complex negotiations and extensive resource commitments. This is where EstimateGPT, a software development planning assistant, comes into play, transforming how businesses approach project estimations. The Challenge of Cost Estimation in Software Outsourcing Engaging with software development agencies and running Request for Proposals (RFPs) is a task that demands considerable time and resources. The complexity of accurately estimating a project's cost has long been a hurdle, often deterring potential collaborations and slowing down the initiation of the projects. EstimateGPT My exploration of GPTs led to an intriguing discovery. With the right proprietary data, GPTs can generate surprisingly good results. This insight birthed EstimateGPT, a custom GPT tool designed to quickly draft project estimates and facilitate project planning. EstimateGPT's intelligence is rooted in five years of meticulously gathered data from manually done estimates. The data, combined with specific instructions and contextual understanding tailored to software outsourcing projects, allows EstimateGPT to provide rapid and reasonable estimations. Practical Examples and Applications To demonstrate EstimateGPT's capabilities, here are some examples (see links provided) that showcase how it can draft quick and industry-aligned project estimates. While it's important to note that EstimateGPT might not always hit the mark perfectly – occasionally missing details or making errors – its estimations generally align closely with industry norms. First example Second example It works well with Product Requirement Documents (PRDs) or Software Requirement Specifications (SRS). Having one of these documents at hand can expedite the estimation process. Feel free to use the examples provided for reference. You can access EstimateGPT through the provided link, which requires a ChatGPT Plus subscription: . EstimateGTP link EstimateGPT represents a shift in how we approach the initial stages of software development planning. For businesses, especially startups at the early stages of budgeting and planning, EstimateGPT offers a time-efficient and cost-effective solution. It eliminates the need for prolonged negotiations and discussions before getting a basic sense of the project's financial scope. Would love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to reach out on or . X LinkedIn