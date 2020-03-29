How Automotive Transformation Ascending

The Future Is Now

Digital transformation and differentiation within the automotive industry is a data-driven phenomenon. Automotive manufacturing generates vast data sets and converts them into insightful interpretations that benefit the mobility sector. In the process, digital feedback loops connect enterprises while driving continual improvement of their products and services.

Automotive manufacturers are increasingly embracing smart infrastructural technologies to enable cloud capabilities for connected vehicles. For example, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has partnered with Microsoft to enhance vehicle navigation, predictive maintenance, and remote monitoring.

Their intelligent cloud consolidates legacy, current, and future connected vehicle solutions to globalize mobility enhancement. The platform also leverages advanced AI and analytics to accelerate innovation and product development.

Preceded by other car manufacturers, the Alliance utilizes DevOps to deploy singular platforms for vehicles running pluralistic programs and operating systems. DevOps augments autonomous vehicle (AV) development to advance simulation and deep learning. The intelligent cloud will connect vehicles with smart cities infrastructure, therefore third-parties can connect with Alliance vehicles from a singular resource

Ongoing strategic product investments and ever-expanding partner ecosystems further accelerate AV research and development. DevOps enhances AV workflow and traceability by streamlining multi-tiered development and validation cycles.

Automotive Transformation

"We have to look at (automotive) connectedness holistically. Users interact with multiple devices daily and we need to consider the context, environment and value-add for each of these surfaces." -Mickey Kataria, Android Auto Director

As the dusk of digital transformation ushers in the dawn of intelligent enterprise, the automotive industry continues to widen its connectivity. Self-driving and shared mobility capabilities enable car brands to readily adapt to driver lifestyle needs. This hyper-personalized automotive dynamic influences production patterns and inclusive growth - whereas general sub-assemblies (battery system, power train) are performed in asset-intensive ‘smart’ factories, aesthetic components (interior, head/tail lights) are locally assembled according to regional taste.

