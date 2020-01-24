How AR and VR Apps Are Transforming the Shopping Experience

Shep Hyken, a customer service expert at Shepard Presentations, states that “Whenever you see the opportunity to create a WOW moment, act on it.” According to him, every interaction counts, even the small ones because shopping is about customer interaction and giving them a reason to purchase.

Retailers must combine innovation, customer satisfaction, and technology

The technological and economic shifts in retail are transforming the entire shopping experience. Taken together, these shifts have led to a plethora of innovations like we have AR and VR apps and PIM solutions giving rise to the notion of an impending shopping experience.

According to Statista, global consumer spending on AR and VR apps will reach about 3.5 billion US dollars by 2021.

The global market for immersive technologies will generate about 10.6 billion US dollars in revenue by 2020.

In future, a lot of companies will invest more in these immersive technologies to ensure that they deliver a more satisfying shopping experience.

Notably, 430 startups on Angelist started using VR headset devices and AR apps to support their shopping experience.

Are you wondering how AR and VR apps will change the shopping experience?

Let’s look at an example to see how Zara’s (a fashion retailer) augmented reality app brings life to products.

The fashion retailer Zara have experimented with AR apps in retail and the experience they have created was quite impressive to the usual application of AR in retail.

Instead of displaying outfits on mannequins, the brand provides an AR app that works in conjunction with outfit displays and window displays where customers can see the AR images of international models.

It is one of its kind of shopping experience, where customers were able to view 12 different screens on their mobile phones, all of which were captured by high-resolution cameras.

It is a bold move, as many retailers are using AR and VR apps to entice consumers to shop both online and in stores.

Mobile app developers are looking to couple this technology with more amazing features to offer end users with a great user experience. With VR apps you can now have a complete 3D view of any store. You can walk in that store, explore new products, and discover new elements virtually through a single application.

So, we can say the new levels of online and in-store management with AR and VR apps are giving users a comfortable shopping experience.

It allows customers to explore an array of virtual showrooms that makes the experience more appealing to consumers and also boost sales. However, this is also expected to change as supermarkets, major retail brands, and DIY stores are set to roll out new AR and VR apps for various purposes from virtual apparel trials to virtual shopping assistants, interactive product demonstrations, and more.

