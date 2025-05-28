How and Why I Built Simulator Diaries: A Rundown

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byMax Manzhos @hacker-simulator

Indie developer, creator of Simulator

May 28th, 2025
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Max Manzhos @hacker-simulator

Indie developer, creator of Simulator

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finance#finance#financial-planning#startup#networth#financial-tracking-tool#indie-hackers#simulator-diaries#financial-stability

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