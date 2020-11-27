How AI-powered Mobile Apps have turned into a Game-Changer for Musicians

@ prabalta-rijal Prabalta Rijal is a technophile, writer, blogger and journalist with 14 years of experience in news media.

Between social distancing requirements, stay-at-home orders live concerts, dive bar gigs and massive festivals have disappeared. Making it extremely difficult for musicians to earn a living due to the lack of solutions for fan engagement and revenue.

However, the global pandemic has bolstered the demand for live streaming as it allows artists to reach out to their audience in real-time. The use of AI in mobile apps has allowed musicians to reach out to the audience, and according to Grandview Research, live streaming will be a dominant mobile phone function by 2025.

Based on such studies, all social media giants have already gone ahead and equipped their platforms with live streaming capabilities. Some have even released data indicating that there is 6x more engagement with a live video.

Why AI is important for live streaming

AI and especially machine learning includes several complex learning processes, its capabilities are vast. So, most industry leaders are beginning to use it to tackle issues that have popped up in the live video streaming space.

Over the past couple of years, we have seen incidents of torture to sexual assault and suicide has found its way to viewers’ screens. As more and more people have chosen to broadcast crimes and other horrific content. Thanks to today’s live-streaming technology, virtually anybody can publish or view real-time video.

All you need is a recording device (such as a smartphone or laptop) and a connection to the internet, then broadcasting a live stream takes seconds.

Machine learning can analyze the images and live footage and pictures automatically censor the raw content. Similarly, AI is often used for, object detection it offers practical benefits.

Artificial intelligence content regulation with this tech-enabled form of censorship, promises to replace manual monitoring. With machine learning and deep learning, organizations like Facebook and Google will be able to act faster, smarter, and more effectively.

We can expect AI to interpret streaming content and automatically extract metadata. From there, they’ll be able to monitor harmful content more effectively and protect the privacy of victims.

When it comes to live-streaming of music ML can help engage the right audience and help musicians build a fan base.

Benefits of Live Streaming through Social Media

Live streaming is pretty simple and it can easily be performed by anyone. All you really need to do is place your phone, computer, laptop, or tablet in front of you and hit the Go Live button.

Another advantage of live streaming is that it is free and it happens to be the most authentic form of online communication.

It allows your audience to view you, the way you want them to know you in a more personal manner, without the bodyguards, crowds, and reporters. It allows musicians to directly connect with their audience.

This means that they need to be extra careful when choosing the right platform for their streams. There are several things that should be considered while planning a live stream, like what is the purpose of the live stream?

This will help to decide other factors like whether the streaming should be ticketed or not or if it should be a highly interactive event. Establishing the primary factor before going live is extremely important.

Live streaming is a great way for artists big and small to get to know their audience better and directly interact with them as well as make money from virtual gigs. However, with this being said it has become extremely difficult for artists to completely shift to live to stream as they are restricted to going live through one platform at a time. This largely affects their audience outreach and limits their monetization efforts.

Outreach and Monetization

When it comes to live streaming, it is extremely important to consider the following factors:

Accessibility,

Simplicity,

Its ability to connect people.

The main challenge most Live streamers face today is the constraint of going live on one social media platform at a time. There are very few solutions that enable musicians and artists to go live on multiple platforms at one time without paying extra fees.

Having said that, there are several platforms allowing simultaneous streaming on different accounts. Platforms such as Vimeo and Zoom allow live streaming integration on social media networks like Linkedin, YouTube, and Twitch.

“The simplicity of live streaming can be equated to posting a picture on Instagram. For this reason, many artists will turn to live streaming as an outlet for their content creation. Hence simultaneous live streaming has become extremely important for musicians,” says Vlad Rigenco, the CEO of Dood Live Stream.

Free mobile Apps like Dood Live Stream are extremely helpful for artists as they create an immersive platform that helps not only to simultaneously go live on several platforms but also monetizes live entertainment through live streaming and mass content distribution on various platforms.

Such innovative solutions have been able to help artists and musicians reach out to a vast global audience from the comfort of their own homes without risking their health.

What we need to understand is that Live Streaming gives artists a chance to broaden their reach, engage fans and make money, but there are no one size fits all kind of solutions so it is important for artists to experiments with different streaming formats and platforms to increase their earning and achieve their outreach goals.

