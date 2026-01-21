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How AI Could Transform Disaster Response? Insights from Octopus Founder

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byMotti Peer@reblonde

CEO @ ReBlonde

January 21st, 2026
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Motti Peer@reblonde

CEO @ ReBlonde

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machine-learning#ai#soc#emergency-response#data-fusion#tal-bar-or#ai-driven-intelligence#command-and-control-layer#good-company

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