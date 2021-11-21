How a Wormable Android Malware Used to Spread Using WhatsApp Auto-Replies

Check Point Research (CPR) recently discovered malware on Google Play hidden in a fake application that is capable of spreading itself via users’ WhatsApp messages. Researchers found the malware hidden within an app called ‘FlixOnline’ The app is a fake service that claims to allow users to view Netflix content from all around the world on their mobiles. If the user downloaded the fake application and unwittingly granted the. appropriate permissions, the malware is capable. of automatically replying to victim’s’ incoming WhatsApp messages with a payload received from a command-and-control (C&C) server.