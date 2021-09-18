Search icon
How a Team of Hackers left Stolen Phishing Credentials up for Grabs

How a Team of Hackers left Stolen Phishing Credentials up for Grabs

In August, attackers initiated a phishing campaign with emails that masqueraded as Xerox scan notifications, prompting users to open a malicious HTML attachment. While this infection chain may sound simple, it successfully bypassed Microsoft Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) filtering and stole over a thousand corporate employees’ credentials. The attackers behind the campaign exposed the credentials they had stolen to the public Internet, across dozens of drop-zone servers used by the attackers. With a simple Google search, anyone could have found the password to one of the compromised email addresses: a gift to every opportunistic attacker.
Check Point Software

@checkpoint
Check Point Software

Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.

by Check Point Software @checkpoint.Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.
#checkpoint#phishing#cybersecurity#cybercrime#cyber-attack#phishing-attacks
