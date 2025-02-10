How 3D-Printed Metamaterials Could Revolutionize Noise Reduction

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Unit cell design and analysis

3 Unit cell experimental and numerical characterization

4 Rainbow AM labyrinthine panel

4.1 Panel design and fabrication

4.2 FE model of the AM panel

4.3 AM panel characterization

4.4 AM panel sound absorption results

5 Numerical evaluation of different labyrinthine sound absorption panel solutions

5.1 Macrocell with backing cavity

5.2 Results

Conclusions, Acknowledgements, and References

Appendix I

Conclusions

In this work, we have provided an experimental proof of concept for a novel approach to noise attenuation exploiting a rainbow-based design using labyrinthine metamaterials and combining UCs of varying thickness and lateral size in a quasi-periodic arrangement that ensures good homogeneity in the panel response. We have described the full design and validation procedure, from numerical design and modeling of the UC to its characterization in an impedance tube, to the design of the macrocells composing the panel, and its realization using selective laser sintering. The final structure has then been characterized experimentally in a small-scale reverberation chamber, demonstrating a close to ideal absorption over the targeted low frequency range, centred at 1 kHz, thus validating the approach. Finally, detailed FE simulations have allowed to evaluate possible improvements/modifications to the panel by adding a foam filling and a foam backing cavity. The proposed prototype can be further developed, and thanks to its modular design, can be employed in diverse applications, e.g. in room acoustics, in automotive parts, or aeronautics in general. This approach, together with other metamaterial-based solutions proposed in the literature, contributes to an alternative (or complementary) route to the use of traditional sound absorbing materials in noise control. The proposed solution can be particularly attractive due to the reduced thickness of the panels and relatively small density of the required parts emerging from the subwavelength nature of the labyrinthine metamaterials used in the design.

Acknowledgements

FN, VHK, LB, EM, DP, MZ, ASG, LS, FB thank the Alta Scuola Politecnica project “MetaMAPP”. FN, ASG, NMP and FB are supported by the EU H2020 FET Open “Boheme” grant No. 863179.

References

Appendix I

The general theory of sound propagation in a cylindric tube in presence of viscous-thermal losses was initially developed by Kirchhoff [46] using the linearized Navier-Stokes equation. Given the complexity of the analytical solution, Zwikker and Kosten [47] developed approximate solutions for narrow and wide tube diameters. Subsequently, Stinson [40] derived an approximate solution for an infinitely long tube with arbitrary cross-sectional shape. This model was employed to calculate the variation of impedance along the coiled-up tube (Fig. 1b). The thin inlet was instead described using the Johnson-Champoux-Allard model (JCA), as pointed out in [48]. The model allows to include not only the losses taking place along the inlet, but also those around the aperture due to the sudden cross-section variation.













This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

Authors: (1) F. Nistri, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy and Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy; (2) V. H. Kamrul, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy; (3) L. Bettini, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy; (4) E. Musso, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy; (5) D. Piciucco, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy; (6) M. Zemello, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy; (7) A.S. Gliozzi, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy; (8) A.O. Krushynska, Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands; (9) N. M. Pugno, Laboratory for Bioinspired, Bionic, Nano, Meta Materials & Mechanic, University of Trento, Trento, Italy and School of Engineering and Materials Science, Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom; (10) L. Sangiuliano, Phononic Vibes s.r.l., Milano, Italy; (11) L. Shtrepi, Department of Energy "Galileo Ferraris", Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy; (12) F. Bosia, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy and a Corresponding Author ([email protected]).



