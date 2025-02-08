108 reads

How 3D-Printed Sound Panels Can Absorb Noise More Efficiently

by Labyrinthine TechnologiesFebruary 8th, 2025
Researchers analyzed labyrinthine unit cells using a first-iteration Wunderlich curve design, modeling thermo-viscous losses to optimize sound absorption. By balancing energy leakage and structural losses, the study demonstrated how critical coupling enhances absorption efficiency. The design leverages narrow tube acoustics and JCA modeling for precise tuning.
How 3D-Printed Sound Panels Can Absorb Noise More Efficiently
Labyrinthine Technologies
Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Unit cell design and analysis

3 Unit cell experimental and numerical characterization

4 Rainbow AM labyrinthine panel

4.1 Panel design and fabrication

4.2 FE model of the AM panel

4.3 AM panel characterization

4.4 AM panel sound absorption results

5 Numerical evaluation of different labyrinthine sound absorption panel solutions

5.1 Macrocell with backing cavity

5.2 Results

Conclusions, Acknowledgements, and References

Appendix I

2 Unit cell design and analysis

In conventional ideal fluid environments, sound propagation is typically described by a lossless wave equation [32–34]. However, when fluids are confined in small regions, like narrow tubes or slits, it becomes necessary to account for structural losses [30,33,34]. There are two primary loss mechanisms: thermal losses, primarily arising from heat diffusion at the boundaries within the sound field, and viscous losses, due to friction with the UC walls. These physical dissipation mechanisms effectively absorb sound energy, leading to perfect absorption when they are balanced by the acoustic energy leakage by radiation from the UC: the matching of the two corresponds to the critical coupling condition [33,35].


The type of labyrinthine geometry considered in this work (Fig. 1a) is a first-iteration Wunderlich curve [36], which corresponds to a quarter-wave resonator. This design can be studied using narrow tube thermo-viscous loss models to derive its absorption properties. In particular, the designed aperture (Fig. 1a) is responsible both for the losses and energy leakage of the UC, while the cavity (Fig. 1b) is only responsible for the losses. The considered UC can be modelled as a tube with constant cross section 𝑤 × 𝑡, and a rigid backing (Fig. 1c) as pointed out by several works [37–39]. In particular, given the subwavelength size of the system, the equivalent tube can be described as a narrow duct, following the Stinson’s approximation for thermo-viscous losses [40], while the inlet can be studied as a perforated plate using the Johnson-Champoux-Allard (JCA) model, as described in [37].


Figure 1: (a) 1st iteration Wunderlich curve UC with w=6 mm, t=9.6 mm, a=19.6 mm and h=0.5 mm. (b) Schematic of the effective distance travelled by the pressure wave inside the cavity. (c)Schematic of the equivalent model with the tube of variable cross section closed by a reflecting backing and open on one side.





Figure 3: (a) absorption spectrum for the 1st iteration Wunderlich curve UC. (b), (c) Reflectance of the UC represented on the complex frequency plane for the lossless and with losses case, respectively.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) F. Nistri, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy and Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(2) V. H. Kamrul, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(3) L. Bettini, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(4) E. Musso, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(5) D. Piciucco, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(6) M. Zemello, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(7) A.S. Gliozzi, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy;

(8) A.O. Krushynska, Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands;

(9) N. M. Pugno, Laboratory for Bioinspired, Bionic, Nano, Meta Materials & Mechanic, University of Trento, Trento, Italy and School of Engineering and Materials Science, Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom;

(10) L. Sangiuliano, Phononic Vibes s.r.l., Milano, Italy;

(11) L. Shtrepi, Department of Energy "Galileo Ferraris", Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy;

(12) F. Bosia, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy and a Corresponding Author ([email protected]).


About Author

Labyrinthine Technologies
Labyrinthine Technologies
A journey through the mind's own pace, unraveling the threads of thought, in the labyrinth's spiraling heart.
