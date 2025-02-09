246 reads

The Science of Soundproofing: A Look at 3D-Printed Acoustic Panels

by Labyrinthine3mFebruary 9th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

A noise-absorbing panel was fabricated using selective laser sintering (SLS) to achieve precise labyrinthine structures. Additional openings were included to remove excess material, then sealed for accurate acoustic testing. A finite element (FE) model was created to analyze the panel’s structure and performance.
featured image - The Science of Soundproofing: A Look at 3D-Printed Acoustic Panels
Labyrinthine HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Unit cell design and analysis

3 Unit cell experimental and numerical characterization

4 Rainbow AM labyrinthine panel

4.1 Panel design and fabrication

4.2 FE model of the AM panel

4.3 AM panel characterization

4.4 AM panel sound absorption results

5 Numerical evaluation of different labyrinthine sound absorption panel solutions

5.1 Macrocell with backing cavity

5.2 Results

Conclusions, Acknowledgements, and References

Appendix I

4.1 Panel design and fabrication


The polyamide panel is then manufactured through selective laser sintering (SLS), a technique where each level is sintered by a laser beam, directed by a scanning system. The process is repeated, and the prototype is built layer by layer. SLS is chosen as the most appropriate fabrication technique since it does not require supports to sustain oblique and horizontal protrusions and it allows to fabricate undercuts. However, to manufacture hollow structures like the UCs, it is necessary to include at least two apertures (on the top and bottom surfaces) for each UC cavity, in order to remove any residual powder from the fabrication process, so an additional opening is added for each UC. For the measurement phase, these additional openings are closed with properly sized polyamide caps that are fixed with aluminum tape to guarantee an acoustic seal. A 3D view of the final panel is shown in Fig. 7c.


Figure 7: Modular elements of the complete sound absorption panel. (a) Two adjacent macro-cells. Each macro-cell consists of several UCs of edge size a1 and a2 with varying thicknesses (T1-T6); (b) Schematic top view of the final panel, consisting of a regular arrangement of M and M’ macrocells (geometrical sizes are indicated in mm); Adjacent macro-cells are reflected and rotated by 90° in order to guarantee a globally homogeneous spectral response. (c) 3D view of two adjacent macrocells.


4.2 FE model of the AM panel

The AM panel can be modelled in FE using six different domains, shown in Fig.8, three of which are structural domains (the AM panel side walls, the front and back surfaces) and three are acoustic domains (the UC cavity voids, and the aperture “caps” on the front and back surfaces).



Figure 8: Structural and acoustic domains in metamaterial panel macrocell simulations







Figure 9: FE model of the AM panel: a) Rectangular duct (“acoustic domain”) in which acoustic wave propagation is simulated, with normal incidence on the labyrinthine AM panel and backing cavity; b) Corresponding FE mesh, with refinement in the AM region.



This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) F. Nistri, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy and Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(2) V. H. Kamrul, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(3) L. Bettini, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(4) E. Musso, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(5) D. Piciucco, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(6) M. Zemello, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy;

(7) A.S. Gliozzi, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy;

(8) A.O. Krushynska, Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Groningen, Groningen, The Netherlands;

(9) N. M. Pugno, Laboratory for Bioinspired, Bionic, Nano, Meta Materials & Mechanic, University of Trento, Trento, Italy and School of Engineering and Materials Science, Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom;

(10) L. Sangiuliano, Phononic Vibes s.r.l., Milano, Italy;

(11) L. Shtrepi, Department of Energy "Galileo Ferraris", Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy;

(12) F. Bosia, Department of Applied Science and Technology, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy and a Corresponding Author ([email protected]).


Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Labyrinthine HackerNoon profile picture
Labyrinthine@labyrinthine
A journey through the mind's own pace, unraveling the threads of thought, in the labyrinth's spiraling heart.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#acoustic-technology#broadband-noise-absorption#labyrinthine-unit-cells#acoustic-metamaterials#tunable-frequency-absorption#labyrinthine-metamaterials#space-coiling-acoustic-designs#rainbow-effect-in-acoustics

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
How This Acoustic Panel Performed in a Real-World Sound Test
by labyrinthine
Jan 21, 1970
#acoustic-technology
Article Thumbnail
The Role of Curl Terms in Micromorphic Models
by labyrinthine
Jan 21, 1970
#acoustic-metamaterials
Article Thumbnail
How Symmetric and Skew-Symmetric Tensors Interact
by labyrinthine
Jan 21, 1970
#acoustic-metamaterials
Article Thumbnail
Semi-Analytical Algorithm for Metamaterial Parameter Fitting
by labyrinthine
Jan 21, 1970
#acoustic-metamaterials
Article Thumbnail
The Science Behind Stronger, Smarter Materials
by labyrinthine
Jan 21, 1970
#acoustic-metamaterials
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks