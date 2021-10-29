Horror Movies For the Weak (and Not So Weak) Hearted

1,877 reads The spooky season is around the corner and we couldn't let it pass without sharing some horror movie suggestions, even for the weak-hearted. In this slogging thread, the HN team discusses their shared fear for horror films and a few movie suggestions for this Halloween.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Ellen Stevens, Linh Smooke, Limarc Ambalina and Jack Boreham occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

As we get in the spooky season, what are some of your horror movies favorites?

I have to say I'm not big on horror movies unless it's daytime - I belong to that group that has nightmares after watching those kinds of movies. But I'm open to giving it another try if you have any suggestions. 👻

Ellen Stevens

Literally was coming here to post this. I know it's cool to love horror movies, but I think there's enough horror in real life. My brain doesn't need to process any more haha.

Linh Smooke

Not big on horror movies either, since I’m such a scared cat… BUT, I learned recently that “spooky” has a racial undertone and I’m like whattttt 🥺https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2017/10/24/559502238/this-halloween-what-does-it-mean-to-call-something-spooky

Linh Smooke omg! 🙊 I didn't know THAT!

Linh Smooke Ellen Stevens got us a guide for horror movies for people like us, weak-hearted: https://www.gq.com/story/horror-movies-for-people-who-hate-horror-movies

Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina Spill the beans! You're clear horror movies' fans.

Linh Smooke

For the weak-hearted yas!!! that’s me!

Linh Smooke

Will check them out. Been meaning to check out Squid Game and even that kinda makes me nervous because I heard that it's kinda scary, lol. I do watch through the entire Parasite movie and all Black Mirror episodes though! Then swore them off for the entire year after since I got too scared lol

Ellen Stevens

I appreciate what that link is trying to do, but my brain has a tendency to shut off anything that looks even remotely suspicious. It's actually not ideal because I almost missed some awesome thriller movies doing that. There's something about horror, that just doesn't sit well with me. I'm really inquisitive, and I don't want my mind to start exploring or focusing on all that stuff. I don't think it's super healthy.

Ellen Stevens

I generally watch things that have a highly intelligent, special main character, who doesn't adhere to social norms or a common viewpoint, but generally contributes to help society in some way. An anti-hero. I love the Blacklist ( by the way, the new season is out and I'm so happy about that), Sherlock Holmes, House of Cards, etc. It has to be intellectually stimulating. If there are too many fight scenes, blood scenes, romantic comedy foolishness, or if it's clearly trying to push some biased agenda, I immediately turn it off. Why people spend hours watching the mutilation of people, is just completely surreal to me. That's not profound, it's a waste of time. It's gross. Unnecessary and zero value add.

Ellen Stevens

Tried watching Squid Game. SPOILER ALERT, don't read past this! It starts off with a person who spends all his money on gambling instead of his kid, and we're supposed to feel empathy towards his horrible decisions? Turned it off.

I don't know how Mónica Freitas knew this but I absolutely love horror. I'm writing a zombie novel right now 😄 . My favorite zombie horror film is 28 days later. Favorite zombie tv show is Black Summer.



In terms of Horror franchise, I really love when they're based on a true story to add creepiness, and with that in mind, I recommend The Conjuring. It isn't all jump scares, it's a great blend of yes some jump scares but a good story that creates a truly horrific atmosphere.

Mónica Freitas, I wish I was, but honestly, I can't stand them. I'm a big scaredy-cat when it comes to horror movies; I can't watch 15 mins of one without losing my mind. I'm not sure what it is; I guess I wouldn't say I like being scared. Watching classic movies such as Psycho and even the Scream movies have etched into my mind a sense of fear. On a side note, I played a scary game on the oculus quest the other day. I lost my absolute mind. I not only screamed but nearly broke the headset 😂.

Linh Smooke Oh, Black Mirror is a mind twister. I could only watch one or two episodes at a time and take the rest of the day off to process them. Squid game! Same, I watched the first episode and half of the second, so I'm not really able to give you a decent heads up. The first episode, though it's weird, and there are killings, it's not exactly gore. But I'm guessing it gets more hardcore as the series goes on. Did you watch "Get out"? I managed to see that one. Then I found out there was a similar one called "Us" from the same director, but the trailer scared me off. So I get you 😂

Ellen Stevens Oh, I'm a big fan of Sherlock! I get it. It's always fun watching that one character outsmart everyone when you thought it was doomed.

Have you ever watched "Westworld"? It has that same feel - you don't really know what's going on, and you're trying to puzzle everything together. "Dark" is also a great series, but it's focused on the concept of time and time travel and how if time wasn't linear, it could have a huge domino effect.

Limarc Ambalina I can't handle movies with spirits possessions...it gets stuck in my mind. I thought you'd mention "The walking dead" as it was this massive thing for zombie fans. Want to try and sell me on "Black Summer"? I can never shake the idea that zombies are always the same in every movie - dumb, decomposing, brain eaters.

Jack Boreham Welcome to the team, ahaha. I feel you! I can only watch scary movies if it's daylight, I got company, and I'm busy doing other things...if I'm too focused, I won't be able to sleep that night. I feel almost like a kid hiding under the covers. Is there any other movie that has become your Haloween tradition?

Mónica Freitas then you'll easily be sold by Black Summer. The draw of the show is that the filmography and pacing are so good that you're constantly on edge. You know how in horror films, you have a jump scare and then a sigh of relief and then a break until the next scary thing? Black summer is 100% tension and it usually just never breaks. Which is what you'd really be feeling in a zombie apocalypze wouldn't you? Constant fear. The tv show creates that atmosphere so well.

" I can't handle movies with spirits possessions...it gets stuck in my mind." - then don't watch The Conjuring or The Haunting of Emily Rose 😄

Both "based on true stories"

Mónica Freitas I wouldn't say movie but rather cartoon traditions. I loved the Simpsons Halloween specials as well as other cartoon specials such as the SpongeBob ones.

https://youtu.be/FxY5FBtjCfM I guess I like them because they are not realistic 😂

Limarc Ambalina Ok, I'll give it a shot! Black summer it is.

Oh, I'm not watching anything that has conjuring and haunting on the title 😂

Jack Boreham I used to love them too! They were just the weirdest episodes. 😂

