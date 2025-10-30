Holiday Shopping Trends to Watch in 2025: What the Data Tells Us About Consumer Expectations

Holiday shopping trends in 2025 reflect several insights, including stress and uncertainty that have occurred throughout the year. The biggest holiday shopping trends for 2025 reveal that customers want to shop and celebrate weeks or even months earlier than the traditional holiday season. Not only has holiday shopping in 2025 started sooner, but it’s also going to be more focused on experiences and personal items. Consumers are also expected to continue their hybrid shopping pattern: researching online and making purchases in-store. As you prepare for holiday shopping 2025, look for opportunities to meet these consumer trends and drive success. When does holiday shopping begin? Holiday shopping has already begun for many consumers. According to a recent holiday shopping survey, 46.7% of customers began shopping for the holidays between August and October. 46.7% of customers Early shopping helps customers spread expenses over a longer time frame. This is particularly important for households facing financial pressure due to inflation and economic uncertainty stemming from government policies and tariffs. Additionally, 60% of surveyed customers claim that Black Friday is no longer relevant to their customer experience. They are seeking bargains and sales months sooner. Consider holiday branding for promotions that start earlier in the fall. Offer discounts and promotions now – don’t wait until late November. What gifts are customers buying in 2025? Holiday shopping statistics indicate that customers plan to spend roughly the same amount on holiday shopping this year, but they will be purchasing more essential goods and gift cards than discretionary items. Customers still want to buy and give gifts this year, but they are being far more thoughtful about what they are buying. Additionally, holiday shopping insights point toward three-quarters of consumers “trading down” this holiday season by buying smaller quantities or delaying purchases. They might also opt for a less-expensive brand, even if it disrupts customer loyalty to their preferred company. trading down As retailers prepare for the holidays, be intentional about promoting your staple items – the items that consumers both need and want. Customers are looking for more affordable items and bigger promotions, especially if the item is useful and still makes a thoughtful gift. How are customers shopping for the holidays? Customers are more cautious during their holiday spending this season. One way to save on holiday shopping is to adopt a hybrid approach. They research items extensively online, examining online reviews and comparing prices, before heading to stores to purchase the items that offer the best deal and value. These e-commerce holiday trends can be an opportunity for retailers who have an online and brick-and-mortar presence. Customers are ready to buy offline, but they want to learn about items online. Retailers might consider promotions that encourage customers to shop online and then pick up in-store, especially if it helps families avoid shipping costs. The hybrid shopping approach reflects consumer sentiment in many areas, including rising shipping costs. Customers expect inflation and tariffs to impact prices and are looking to cut costs where possible. What do customers want this holiday season? Ultimately, customers are looking for joyful, or at least less stressful, holiday experiences during this season. Economic uncertainty has driven customers into more cautious spending on necessities rather than fun gifts, but they are still researching and making purchases. Customers are simply starting the process earlier and spreading their spending out across a longer stretch of time as they find opportunities to save money on great promotions far sooner than Black Friday. Customers are also seeking opportunities to experience the holiday spirit. This has led to a boost in holiday shopping and activities weeks or even months earlier than in previous years. Responsive retailers will look for opportunities to transform even routine shopping into a holiday experience this season. From store decorations, special holiday promotions, music, theming, and more – customers want to feel at least a bit of fun this season, and their spending will follow.