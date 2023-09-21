Search icon
    HODLing Strong: Bitcoin Holders In for the Long Game

    HODLing Strong: Bitcoin Holders In for the Long Game

    TLDR: The U.S. Federal Reserve maintains current interest rates, shifting market expectations towards higher rates. Bitcoin holders exhibit strong conviction with a majority holding for over a year, while supply on exchanges decreases. Learn about the evolving role of crypto in remittances, Citigroup's blockchain-based services, U.S. lawmakers' actions regarding a digital dollar, Deutsche Bank's foray into crypto custody, and Grayscale's application for an ether futures ETF. Stay updated with Ulrik Lykke on Twitter/X for daily market insights.
    web3 #bitcoin-spotlight #interest-rate
    Ulrik Lykke HackerNoon profile picture

    @ulriklykke

    Ulrik Lykke

    Author of the Bitcoin Global Macro, a newsletter focusing on digital assets, macro insights & investment ideas.

