114 Stories To Learn About Btc

1. "BTC can reach $50k with support resting around $22-27k" says STEX Exchange Founder There are three hot topics in the crypto space which everybody talks about: BTC price rocketing, arrests and investigations against big market players because of lack of AML-compliance and, of course, DeFi. 2. Did You Miss Bitcoin's Most Revolutionary Feature Too? With bitcoin's price gaining steam, you may think it's about to go mainstream. 3. CBDCs - The Folly of Digital Fiat Central Bank Digital Currencies are a foolish attempt to distract from the observable failure of government issued fiat money systems. 4. Is Bitcoin Going To Breach $100k in 2021? Will Bitcoin reach 100k USD before the end of this year? What are the predictions for the crypto market and when can we expect the market peak? 5. 2021 Bitcoin Predictions: A Brief Interview with Justin Sun 2021 Bitcoin Predictions from Justin Sun of TRON. Crypto visionary and founder of TRON, Justin Sun, says the crypto market is still moving toward equilibrium 6. Bitcoin Bull Markets Always End When everybody starts saying this, you will want to believe it. Do so at your own peril. 7. The 8 Factors That Influence the Price of Bitcoin Downwards That You Should Know About The 8 Factors That Influence the Price of Bitcoin Downwards That You Should Know About. An important reminder. 8. Elon Musk and Crypto Markets: "Seriously, playing?" or "Playing seriously"? Elon Musk and crypto market manipulation - is it a joke or a serious crime? 9. 6 Websites Where You Can Pay With Bitcoin (BTC) Cryptocurrency no longer seems to be something distant: let's start talking more about how such "virtual" money can be used in real life. 10. Bitcoin White Paper: 1. Introduction Commerce on the Internet has come to rely almost exclusively on financial institutions serving a strusted third parties to process electronic payments. While the system works well enough formost transactions, it still suffers from the inherent weaknesses of the trust based model.Completely non-reversible transactions are not really possible, since financial institutions cannotavoid mediating disputes. The cost of mediation increases transaction costs, limiting theminimum practical transaction size and cutting off the possibility for small casual transactions, and there is a broader cost in the loss of ability to make non-reversible payments for non-reversible services. With the possibility of reversal, the need for trust spreads. Merchants mustbe wary of their customers, hassling them for more information than they would otherwise need.A certain percentage of fraud is accepted as unavoidable. These costs and payment uncertainties can be avoided in person by using physical currency, but no mechanism exists to make payments over a communications channel without a trusted party. 11. Satoshi Nakamoto: What We Know About the Unknown Inventor Of Bitcoin The mysterious inventor of what is now the world’s most valuable digital currency is better imagined than described. 12. Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 20% Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Dip Over the past week, Dogecoin (DOGE) was up 20%, compared to a 3% jump in Bitcoin (BTC) price. 13. The Case for Hibernation: Has Bitcoin Taken us to the Latest Crypto Winter? Is Bitcoin set to hibernate between halving events? Or will adoption levels help to improve the cryptocurrency's outlook? 14. Outside The Bitcoin Echo Chamber: Here's Why I'm Not Stacking Sats I spent a year and $10,000 on Bitcoin so you don't have to before I stopped.\nHere’s what I learned about buying crypto and Bitcoin living up to the hype. 15. How Bitcoin Better Preserves its Value Compared to Other Cryptocurrencies In the case of Bitcoin, after every 210,000 blocks, Bitcoin halving will occur, and it can be continued until 2140. 16. "How to DeFi" - Book Review "How to DeFi: Beginners" is a guide to learning and applying the technology behind decentralized applications (Dapps) and decentralized Finance (DeFi). 17. When Will Ethereum Finally Top Bitcoin? Ethereum is bitcoin's biggest competitor, the Smart-contract originator is the closest cryptocurrency to bitcoin, it stands a chance of climbing to the top. 18. What to Expect from Crypto in 2022? Hardly anyone can disagree with the fact that 2021 was quite a year for the cryptocurrency market. 19. The Future of DeFi for Bitcoin Bitcoin holders that want to use BTC in decentralized finance (DeFi) are currently forced to rely on centralized providers, but there is a way to fix that. 20. BITLEVEX Secures $50m From GEM Digital Estonia-based investment platform BITLEVEX announced that it had secured an investment facility totaling $50M from GEM Digital Limited. 21. Pi Cycle Says Bitcoin’s Bull Market Just Ended (and Nobody Cares) Pi Cycle indicator of bitcoin's price signaled the top is in for Bitcoin, the market cycle has peaked, and it's all downhill from here. Nobody believes it. 22. Making the Most of Altseason in a Bull Market Bitcoin's price is booming but don't forget about the most exciting new projects in crypto - altcoins. 23. Tokenizing Bitcoin on Ethereum: WBTC vs RENBTC vs HBTC vs BTCpx Bitcoin users are often unable to explore the decentralized finance market segment. The vast majority of platforms in existence today are built on Ethereum. Even though the BTC and ETH blockchains cannot communicate directly, wrapped tokens can offer a viable solution. 24. Capitol Building Rioters Under Scanner For Bitcoin Transactions Examining Bitcoin's role in the Capitol Building attack. 25. Get Ready for Bitcoin’s Melt-Up and Altseason Bitcoin's price keeps going up and altseason will come soon. Altcoins could go to the moon as bitcoin explodes. Chances are, you're not ready. Change that ASAP 26. Should Crypto-Prices Converge If One Exchange Has Positive Funding Rate While Another Has Negative? I was revisiting the theory behind Deribit/Bitmex/Bybit ETH/BTC funding rate arbitrager. Given the theory behind funding rates, if one exchange has a negative rate while another has positive it should mean that the prices converge. 27. Crypto Market Outlook: Looking Back to Forge New Milestones The industry has been hit month after month, with 25 crypto exchanges shutting their doors. 28. Who Will Be The Victors of The Bitcoin Halving Event? Bitcoin’s halving is just around the corner. It is estimated to take place on May 12th, 2020, and it will slash the reward miners get from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. Currently, the network produces 1,800 BTC every day, and this is about to be reduced to 900 BTC. 29. Bitcoin’s Price Peak Is Coming This Month - Stock-to-Flow Says . . . Stock-to-Flow predicts bitcoin's price will stay above $100,000 from summer to the end of this year. What if that doesn't happen? 30. Bitcoin Imaginaries: Do They Even Need the Real World? I read academic papers about blockchain for a living. Some of them are groundbreaking, others are pure garbage, but one paper, written by Yong Ming Kow and Caitlin Lustig, appeared to be hard to forget - I am still not sure to which bucket it belongs. 31. How Businesses Can Reap The Benefits of Cryptocurrency In this post, we’ve given you a look at how businesses can reap the benefits of crypto, but first, let’s see some primary attributes of cryptocurrency. 32. Warum Bitcoin aktuell aus fundamentaler Sicht extrem bullish ist Dieser Artikel dient als Auftakt zu Bitcoin und anderen Kryptowährungen über Hackernoon. Das Ziel ist es so viele Menschen wie möglich mit wichtigen Informationen rund um Bitcoin und Co. zu versorgen und sie zum Nachdenken zu bringen. 33. Bitcoin in a Nutshell: High Prices for a Cheery Consensus For somebody who hates bitcoin, Warren Buffett sure got one thing right 34. While The Results Are Not In, Bitcoin is The Winner in the U.S. Presidential Election 2020 You may think the U.S. presidential election is under dispute. It’s not. 35. How Buying BTC For Less Than $1k Shaped This Hodler's Outlook this is derived from a hackernoon community thread. these answers are by @BeastlyBeast. 36. Satoshi in Bitcoin: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know As we know, cryptocurrencies exist in the digital world, yet they’re still currencies. For this reason, cryptocurrencies are divided into smaller units in the same way physical currencies are. Just as the pound’s little bro is pence and the dollar’s is cent, the smallest unit of Bitcoin is called Satoshi. It is necessary for a currency to be parted into smaller denominations, if it aims to become a part of the global medium exchange. 37. Blockchain Regulation Confusions When listening to regulators, it becomes apparent that there's still a wide gap in understanding decentralized technologies, including blockchains. First off, blockchain technology (BT) is not the same as blockchain. The former refers to an advanced encryption scheme, and is mentioned as such in reference two of the Bitcoin Whitepaper. Bitcoin and other blockchains utilize this hashing and time-stamping schema in their architecture towards the three main innovations: smart contracts, digital bearer instruments, and decentralized autonomous organization structures.\nWell, it's technically just one, since the latter two are made-off the first. 38. Bitcoin is Less Risky at $35,000 Than at $65,000 It may seem like you get a better deal at $35k than at $65, but most people will tell you the opposite. They're wrong. 39. 3 strategies to combat crypto market volatility with options trading We have all heard stories of crypto traders losing over 50% within weeks or even days. This is what happens when amateurs do not know how to control risk. Options when used correctly can help you combat crypto market volatility and even profit from it. I am going to share 3 strategies that professionals use daily. 40. Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #3 "Size Does NOT Matter" There is no altcoin cycle. They all move up and down at roughly the same time, regardless of size. 41. Here's What to Expect as Bitcoin's Death Cross Fast Approaches Chart analysis indicates Bitcoin Death Cross is fast approaching. 42. Nakamoto's idea Vs The Real World: How Bitcoin Is More Mainstream Than You Think Millions of people still wonder. Can bitcoin and mainstream finance (fiat money) ever get along? 43. Bitcoin vs. 'Safe' Investments: Risk is Everywhere When every other investment carries more risk and less yield than ever before, is bitcoin really such a bad bet? 44. The Bitcoin Phenomenon - A Mini Documentary (2018) We live in an age where almost everything changes at an unprecedented pace and I truly believe that every person should be able to keep up with the changes that occur in most areas of our life. 45. Will the Crypto Lame Duck Ever Take Off? We can say that the market has entered a long grinding stage. 46. YFIDAPP (YFID) Announces a Game-changing Decentralized Finance Project YFIDapp is an upcoming decentralized finance project committed to creating an elaborate and intuitive ecosystem for the participants. The project is made of five modular products that work in tandem to deliver high-yields to the lenders and borrowers engaged in the network. A great addition to the thriving, multi-billion dollar DeFi ecosystem, YFIDapp will focus on promoting an inclusive and lucrative network to all. 47. Quick Analysis of the Current BTC Market [Oct 24,19] Today we wanna show you our view of BTC/USD and situation on the market. \nWe move inside the falling wedge , we just reached the price of $7280 and it is a good support and at this point several indicators intersect: 61.8% fibonacci level;\n2. Falling wedge support line; Diagonal support line formed by 4 points. I think we will continue to move inside this wedge and even a possible false break up this wedge .\nSoon we will talk about the New Year rally, which is likely to be in the black triangle in the range $6800-8400.\nNow you can observe the intersection of the two main MA 200 and 50 - and this is called death cross - a signal for falling. 48. Revisiting Satoshi's Vision A quick revision of Satoshi's vision for a decentralized financial system. 49. Central Banks To Start Holding Crypto on Their Balance Sheets The Bank of International Settlements, BIS, recently released a report titled “ Prudential Treatment of Crypto Asset Exposure.” 50. What's Driving The DogeCoin Mania? You've got that friend that came to you and asked about Dogecoin? That's how crazy Doge is all about. Why did it skyrocketed in 2021? Read to find out more now! 51. 14 Big Ideas for 2023: Why Crypto is Here to Stay In its 2023 report, Ark Invest outlines its views on the 14 sectors it believes will experience exponential growth in the coming years. 52. Bitcoin Pizza Day: Celebrating The Irony Laszlo needed to prove a point; bitcoin can be inherently exchanged for goods, the hardcore attribute of anything that seeks to act as a medium of exchange. 53. Here's Why Bitcoin Doesn’t Feel Like a Bull Market...Yet Imagine I told you I created a technology that could revolutionize finance and governance. As the #1 competitor in a $100 trillion market, it has a massive first-mover advantage. Thousands of developers use its technology and several billionaires have launched new ventures to bring it more value, utility, and positive attention. 54. Bitcoin Price: What Factors Impact it? What factors impact the Bitcoin price? Traditionally, we talk about supply, demand, competition, regulation, but liquidity is the king that manages all of them 55. Bitcoin Energy Consumption Explained Satoshi himself had to address Bitcoins energy consumption concerns, so let’s deep dive into why Bitcoin uses energy, and how it’s used. 56. zkTube Mapping Aims to Reduce Ethereum’s Gas Fee by 99% 57. Silvergate’s Loss is Crypto’s Gain Crypto banker Silvergate Capital is going out of business. One more reason for hope! 58. All of the Tools You Need to Get Involved With Bitcoin: Get Ahead of the Game Moving ever faster towards a techno-anarchist future, humanity is in dire need of a decentralized digital money; Bitcoin is that money. 59. Are BTC Maximalists Right About Ordinals? - Here's What You Need to Know NFTs have courted more controversy than any other digital asset. The latest outcry comes from Bitcoin Maximists regarding Ordinals - Bitcoin NFTs. 60. Bitcoin Bear Market Already? Seriously? I wait three years for a bitcoin bull market and it only lasts five months? 61. Watch Out: Bitcoin Could Do the Unexpected, Soon Don’t dismiss the possibility bitcoin will rocket to the peak of its market cycle. Four times before, it did the same thing in the same circumstances. 62. What Makes Bitcoin so Groundbreaking and How to Take it Forward Darwin's law of natural selection, commonly known as the survival of the fittest, defines it as the "principle by which each slight variation [of a trait], if useful, is preserved”. 63. Where is Bitcoin Going in 2021? An Interview with Brock Pierce, Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation I interviewed Brock Pierce, Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, on his thoughts about Bitcoin and crypto in 2021. 64. The Best Way to Talk to Normal People About Cryptocurrency In August 2019, I published Stop Arguing With People. Show Them How Cryptocurrency is Useful. Earlier this year, I wrote Education Will Not Get People to Use Bitcoin—Here’s Why. 65. 2021 Is Bitcoin’s Year: How to Get in on the Digital Gold Rush Everyone's pinning their hopes on this new year to bring good fortune,\nand for Bitcoin traders, it couldn't be a better beginning. 66. Six Areas to Keep an Eye on While Crypto Recovers - A 2023 Outlook Bing Ventures' research team believes that the crypto market will likely show positive signs of bottoming out in 2023 after an extended bear market. 67. The Catfish Effect on Crypto Rally For the current market, the most important thing is to survive to see the new moon after the crypto tide. 68. Here Comes a New Wave of Mainstream Bitcoin Adopters In the classic “diffusion of innovations” theory, new technology has to progress from innovators to early adopters before it can go mainstream. 69. Understand Bitcoin in just 835 Words Caption: Chaintimes 70. Has the Fed Given BTC a Death Sentence? tighter monetary policy in the US has contributed to increased liquidity volatility in fiat currencies in the rest of the world. 71. Yet Another Case For Bitcoin Maximalism: Will BTC replace USD? Bitcoin vs. Dollar (USA), which one will become a global currency in the near future? Over half of the world’s population is aged under 35 and live in emerging markets, where national currencies are considered to be inferior to USD. 72. The New Cycle of Bitcoin Over the Next 4 Years Bitcoin tends to form Four Year Cycles. In its first year of the cycle, exponential growth occurs. In the second year - a Bear Market takes place... 73. Underneath Bitcoin's Double Spend Sensationalism is Proof Of Its Blockchain's Resilience Understanding bitcoin's Double Spending on block 666833 and whether it means that bitcoin that is not that secure after all 74. Savage Bitcoiners Volume 1: Interview with Psychedelic Bart Name: Psychedelic Bart a.k.a. Psycho Bart 75. Predicting Bitcoin's 2021 Peak Bitcoin's price tends to increase due to the Bitcoin Halving. So how much could Bitcoin's price increase as a result of the recent Halving In May 2020? 76. Bitcoin Navigator - Price Analysis [November, 2019] Hello friends and HODLers 77. Bitcoin After The Halving: An Update Bitcoin repeats its price movements after every Halving. History repeats itself. 78. Stop Procrastinating: Time to Learn About Bitcoin A plain-talk explanation of crypto for people who just want to get it over with. 79. 10 Essential Essays on Bitcoin My understanding and appreciation of Bitcoin has been shaped by a handful of essays that brilliantly capture its unique properties and potential. What sets these authors apart is that they do not dictate WHAT to think, but rather HOW to think BETTER about Bitcoin. Happy reading. 80. A Detailed Breakdown of Bitcoin's Four Year Cycles In today’s research article, we’ll focus on dissecting Bitcoin’s Four Year Cycle in an effort to better understand Bitcoin’s current price predicament and gain insight into some of the more important technical steps price needs to achieve to ensure future exponential growth. 81. Institutional Investment Keep Pouring Into Bitcoin Institutional investment was one of the top talking points for the crypto space in 2020. It was quite understandable, with companies looking to stay positive on their balance sheets and make gains with Bitcoin. 82. What Cryptocurrencies Should You Buy For the Longterm More people are showing interest in cryptocurrencies, a constantly growing asset and medium of exchange. As the Kyrrex CEO let me share with you our team`s industry insider opinion on cryptocurrencies as a worthy investment. 83. Cryptocurrency is Just Getting Started Despite bitcoin hitting new all-time highs, cryptocurrency is still a very small market. How big could it grow? 84. A Concise History of Bitcoin From 1983 to 2015 The history of cryptocurrency started years before the Bitcoin launch. But Bitcoin remains the major cryptocurrency until now. The main points in Bitcoin histor 85. Are Bitcoin ATMs An Anomaly or Just an Aberration? The ATM can be considered a staple of traditional finance, even those in most developing countries have used one at some point or another. Scattered across the world are these hard-line connections between people and their bank accounts. 86. Declare your Bitcoin Today - Practical Advice on Crypto Taxes Practical advice on handling crypto gains for retail investors filing U.S. taxes. 87. How BTC Futures CME Manipulate the price of Bitcoin On December 15, two years ago, the largest American company CME Group launched Bitcoin futures . \nCME is the only one who provides the opportunity to trade bitcoin futures in the United States and they are the first to enter the territory of derivatives instrument for the cryptocurrency market and now they have no competitors. CME futures are one of the most manipulative instruments on the cryptocurrency market. And the opening and closing of their futures suggests when the bottom will be. On December 15, 2017 two contracts were opened: 3 months until March 29: opening price $20,631 - closing price $7,070; 6 months until June 29: opening price $20,631 - closing price $5,800. 88. Long Bitcoin But Beware The Bitcoin Super Cycle Expecting a year-long bitcoin supercycle that never ends? You might want to see this. 89. Can Filecoin Achieve A Market Value of 100 billion Any Time Soon? Filecoin 3 years late，Can it achieve a market value of 100 billion\nFilecoinbe will be able to successfully launch the mainnet this year? which is three years late.What is the support behind the high-profile storage market?LLab invited Li Bai from the shiliu pool to have an in-depth discussion with you. 90. Bitcoin's Market Cycle Peak is a Lot Closer Than You Think If you think bitcoin's bull market will peak at the end of 2021, you'd better hope the market cools off real quick. Otherwise, you may be very disappointed. 91. Bitcoin in 2021 - Insights from Chainalysis Chainalysis' Chief Economist shares insights into Bitcoin as a maturing asset. 92. How I Made a Fortune from the 2020 Bear Market A brief overview of how Ben Knaus went all in during the 2020 Bear market. And how in 2021 those risks turned to huge rewards. Also 7 rules for bear marets 93. Top 5 Ways You Lost Your Crypto in 2020 Not all crypto products are born equal. 94. The Moment You Say Bitcoin Can’t Do Something, It Does Bitcoin’s price is up 60% this year and down 30% since one month ago. And you're worried? 95. Why Bitcoin Boomed and Dipped, and What's Coming Next Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, although they are using high amounts of energy, create greater efficiency because they are taking out the middle man. 96. 9 Rules of Crypto Trading That Helped One Trader Go from $1k to $46k in Less Than a Year No, the successful trader is not me. I’ve gotten lucky a few times and I’m still refining and trying out strategies; on the other hand, I’m part of communities of people who trade on a daily basis to grow their portfolios, and while some of the results can be attributed to luck, a majority of it is based on fundamentals, good habits, and experience. 97. Even at $100,000, Bitcoin Will Not Lead to Mass Adoption [Explained] Everybody expects bitcoin’s price to hit $100,000 eventually. Stock-to-Flow models, regression analysis, and lots of other models predict it will happen. 98. Bitcoin Halving: A Technical Deep Dive Today (11 may 2020) it's a very important day for Bitcoin. Today we will have the halving! 99. U.S. Treasury: 'Use of Virtual Assets For Money Laundering Remains Far Below That of Fiat Currency' One of the most common arguments against Bitcoin and digital assets has been that its "predominantly used for Illicit activity." 100. Bitcoin - The 4 Year Cycle Bitcoin’s price moves in cycles. 101. Will Bitcoin be Legal in Mexico? Bitcoin has increased extraordinary notoriety lately. A huge number of Mexican natives have been effectively putting resources into cryptographic money because of the high gainfulness it has offered since its beginning. 102. Where are crypto markets heading in 2021 Elon Musk is more than just the world’s richest man and one of the most divisive famous figures. He’s an inventor and an innovator whose opinion matters in today’s tech space, perhaps more than it ever did. 103. How to Earn Bitcoin: 5 Simple Ways to Earn More BTC For many people, buying large amounts of Bitcoin is not a financially-viable investment strategy. But the good news is that there are now more alternatives than ever that make it easy for people to earn bitcoin. 104. Adding Messages On The Bitcoin Blockchain - A How-To Guide Hey!, 105. How to do Conversions Between BTC and R-BTC Using the Powpeg Protocol The Powpeg is RSK’s 2-way peg protocol used to do conversions between BTC and R-BTC. The RSK Powpeg protects private keys stored in special purpose PowHSMs bas 106. An Elliott Wave Theory to Predict Bitcoin’s Next Price Movement People have created lots of models about bitcoin. I don’t know which ones to believe, so I try to learn about them all. When you’re making educated guesses about the future, it helps to have as much perspective as possible. One model is Elliott Wave Theory, which fits cryptocurrency very nicely. In this theory, markets move up in five waves, then down in three waves. 107. WTF Does A Bitcoin ATM Do? How To Use A Bitcoin ATM? What Is A Bitcoin ATM? How does a Bitcoin ATM Works? Nearest Bitcoin ATM. 108. The Unit of Account for Bitcoin is $ "Many of the things you can count, don't count. Many of the things you can't count, really count." - Albert Einstein 109. All Bitcoin Halvings - Everything You Need To Know (2020 Update) This article describes the Bitcoin Halving effect on price and shows how Bitcoin's price continues to respect its historically recurring price tendencies 110. What Do I Do If I Can't Find My Old Bitcoin Wallet? Has the terror of not being able to find your old Bitcoin wallet tormented you? We got you covered, as we propose what you can resort to when it's mayday. 111. The End of The Bitcoin Bull Market As We Know It What if bitcoin's bull run ends at a price that's lower than you expect, sooner than you expect? Unless things change drastically, that will happen. 112. Where Can Canadians Buy Bitcoin: A Review of The 4 Most Popular Crypto-Exchanges Canada’s relationship with blockchain and cryptocurrency has had dramatic highs and lows. [113. Bitcoin 2021: A Brief Interview with Changpeng Zhao](https://hackernoon.com/bitcoin-2021-a-brief-interview-with-changpeng-zhao-7jh32js) Interview with CZ on BTC in 2021 -- hebelieves the "journey has just started" for BTC, DeFi, and cryptocurrency. 114. Thank you for checking out the 114 most read stories about Btc on HackerNoon.