183 Stories To Learn About Crypto Exchange

Let's learn about via these 183 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. 1. How to Invest Your First $100 in Crypto and Make a Profit Get in there and make the most of your $100. 2. Mining Fiat is Unsustainable In an earlier article, I outlined the opportunities that blockchains offer investors from a wide angle. This prompted a number of requests for more in-depth analysis of the disruptive qualities of this technology. The following is a first principle examination of the market opportunities blockchain-based solutions offer within the realm of government-controlled currencies, commonly referred to as "fiat money". Quite literally addressing all the money in the world. 3. The Crypto Outlook for 2022 and Beyond There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies and blockchain have massive potential and we are only starting to tap it. 4. Announcement: The KickEX exchange will buy back KickTokens at a price of $0.00015 per token On September 1, 2020 at 12:00 UTC, the KickEX cryptocurrency exchange will buyback KICK tokens (KickToken) worth a total of $100,000 at a price of $0.00015 per token. The buyback will be carried out only on the KickEX exchange and according to specific conditions. 5. Top 5 Richest Cryptocurrency Investors in The World In this article, we will be discussing the top 5 richest cryptocurrency investors in the world who have made a large amount of wealth by investing in cryptos. 6. The Economy of Ethereum: A Simple Explanation for Beginners A simple view at Ethereum blocksize limit and its gas fee structure in regard to being a world decentralized computer that power the new internet application. 7. We are Not in a Bear Market but the Entire World Economy is in a Depression MEXC is the 1 destination for low-cap gems, offering the widest variety of services, inventory, and industry-leading customer service. 8. Why are crypto-exchanges banning BCH and BSV? Bitcoin forks BSV and BCH are being banned across many popular exchanges. We look into why this could be and where it may go next. 9. An Algorithm may be the Solution to ETH's High Gas Fees The open-finance movement supports reinventing the entire financial system and developing a borderless ecosystem. 10. Decentralized Exchanges From A DeFi Perspective: A Comparison Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) are all the rage in the present decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. These exchange markets do not rely upon a third-party service provider to hold customer funds, a major advantage over traditional exchange structures. Instead, in DEXes, funds are traded in a direct peer-to-peer (P2P) manner via automation without any form of central authority. 11. FTX US has always been solvent and its customers should be made whole, according to SBF What SBF would have testified in front of Congress - part 9 of 11 - FTX US 12. Crypto Shadow Banking Explained: Credit for Market Makers Crypto shadow banking is happening on the balance sheet of crypto exchanges, as credit generation for market makers with the purpose of enhancing liquidity. 13. In Crypto Patience Is Not Always a Virtue Sell and take profit or hold off in expectation of more profits? In the crypto space, the impatient (mostly) wins 14. Why is my Crypto Transaction Unconfirmed or Pending? 15. The Altcoin Chart You Can’t Afford to Ignore If you're still using the bitcoin dominance chart, make sure you know what it means. You may want to try a different chart. 16. Is Elon Musk WRONG About Dogecoin? The CEO of Koinos Group explains Dogecoin and what Elon Musk might be getting wrong. 17. Non-Liquidating Accounts; A Dirty Secret in Crypto Non-liquidation trading accounts are one of crypto industry's biggest secrets, where market makers & large traders can have massive losses without consequences. 18. The Reason Why People FUD About Binance Changpeng Zhao discusses why people may feel apprehensive toward Binance. 19. How to Save Your Crypto Safely: Overview of Non-Custodial Wallets The authorities can block accounts on crypto exchanges. How to save crypto safely: overview of non-custodial wallets. Metamask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Ledger 20. Top 10 Useful Tools to Work With Solana 10 useful tools for your work with Solana and NFT on this blockchain. 21. 6 Websites Where You Can Pay With Bitcoin (BTC) Cryptocurrency no longer seems to be something distant: let's start talking more about how such "virtual" money can be used in real life. 22. The Noonification: Blockchain Games Suck (12/16/2022) 12/16/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 23. How to Move Large Funds in Crypto Without Losing any Cash Value Transaction strategies to move large funds in crypto without losing value 24. Crypto Noobs of 2017 vs. 2020: Learning to Trade Better Is Getting Harder Cryptocurrency trading is rising in popularity, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy to get started. Successful crypto investing demands traditional trading skills, a grasp of the way that the new tech works, some knowledge of blockchain, and an understanding of crypto trading jargon. 25. Decentralized Indices Passive exposure to cryptoassets 26. How To Unblock a Binance Account In this article, we will discuss the main reasons for blocking a Binance account and what to do if this happened. 27. Deciding What Kind of Exchange Is Best for Your Token Where is it better to list tokens on a centralized or decentralized exchange? In the new Hackernoon story, I answer what is better for the project — CEX or DEX 28. Crypto Trading Tips: What’s AMM And How To Use It? Cryptocurrency exchanges with AMM are different from traditional ones, and in this article we will find out how. 29. AAX Exchange On a Hiring Spree, Scouting for Talent Amid the Recent Crypto Layoffs AAX Exchange is hiring hundreds of professionals as part of its ambition to quadruple its workforce this year. 30. Creating a Web3 Application with the Coinbase Wallet SDK Confused about where to start with Web3? John Vester shows how easy it is to get started using the Coinbase developer tools. 31. A DEX Aggregator To Bridge DeFi and CeFi Arken Finance is exploring avenues to solve the problems with decentralized exchanges by bridging the CeFi and DeFi user experiences 32. 4 Reasons Why Stablecoins Have Gained Traction Stablecoins have been gaining traction among users ever since their inception. Thanks to steady market growth, its risk-mitigating properties and DeFi and more. 33. A Beginner's Guide to Spending Cryptocurrency in Real Life In this article you can learn how to use cryptocurrency in everyday life: pay with crypto for goods and services. Find out what to buy with cryptocurrency. 34. 5 Ways Automated Crypto Trading Relieves Stress in a Bear Market Stress… a strong destroyer of people’s joy and happiness that floods the mind with fear, doubt, and anxiety. Though society does not welcome stress, it often creeps in and steals any source of peace during a person’s day. 35. The Risks and Rewards of Crypto Payments for Freelancers in 2023 Is it too soon to accept crypto as payment in 2022? Let's discuss a number of pros and cons of accepting crypto payments as a freelancer and business owner. 36. Ensuring Token Appreciation: Reflections on the Exchange Equation One of the keys behind a good tokenomics strategy is that a token should appreciate in value. In my article and paper about tokenomics auditing, I explained how 37. Hamlet Loves Decentralized Exchanges “What a piece of work is a man!” cries Hamlet as he laments Rosencrantz and Guildenstern’s savage double-cross. They morph from Hamlet’s childhood friends into sleazy middlemen, spying on behalf of King Claudius. The divide between man’s potential for trust and life’s double-dealing, rotten reality lays Hamlet low in depression. 38. Introducing the SimpleSwap Mobile App SimpleSwap, a cryptocurrency exchange, has issued a mobile app. The SimpleSwap Mobile App provides customers with many benefits to make the exchange process convenient for everyone. 39. Crypto Gains Ground: Will the Positive Trend Continue? January was a month of remarkable recovery in the financial markets with the S&P 500 gaining 6%, Dow Jones climbing 2.6%, and BTC rebounding an incredible 40%. 40. How to Buy Bitcoin Anonymously: The Most Secure Ways This article will tell you how to buy Bitcoin anonymously and at the same time legally, and most importantly, how to keep your data safe. 41. How Does Our Exchange Compare to The Established Derivatives Exchanges of Today? We are a new exchange launched in 2020 worldwide offering the ability to trade stock CFDs using Bitcoin. The platform allows traders to use up to 100x leverage on all contracts. The trading interface is beginner-friendly and fairly simple to understand while being responsive. 42. Is Tether A Reliable Stablecoin Or Is It A High-risk Asset? The key to success for any trader is asset diversification and systematic control over them 43. 5 Platforms to Buy and Sell Bitcoin for US Residents We'll look at some of the different exchanges US-based investors can use to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 44. Here is What You Need to Know About Holding an ICO An initial coin offering (ICO) is a method used to raise capital in the cryptocurrency environment. 45. Web 3.0 and Centralized Exchanges: How Crypto Exchanges Will Work in the Decentralized Internet Era The world does not get tired of discussing the onset of a new digital era, which was marked by the creation of Web 3.0. 46. Are Ransomware and Cryptocurrency Inextricably Linked? Ransomware hackers often ask for payment via cryptocurrency, but ransomware and crypto may not be as inextricably linked as they look. 47. How to Withdraw from MetaMask to Your Bank Account To withdraw crypto from Metamask to your bank, transfer your crypto from Metamask to Binance and then withdraw your crypto from Binance to your bank account. 48. Here's How I Scaled A Cryptocurrency Exchange's Trading Engine to 1 Million TPS Crypto exchange has been in great demand with the adaptability of cryptocurrencies surging and multiple new tokens/coins been put there attracting users by showcasing their great potential. 49. Research on the Usage of Orders on Crypto-Exchanges Despite the fact that the demand for "classic" orders remained,\ncrypto enthusiasts showed a growing demand for other complex trading instruments such as the smart orders 50. XTRD's Art of Shaving: Improving Execution in Cryptocurrency Markets How to Improve Execution in Crypto Markets or XTRD’s Art of Shaving 51. Banks are Adopting Bitcoin for all of the Wrong Reasons Banks are profoundly underestimating how big this will be. 52. A Closer Look at the Crypto Regulations Proposed in the UK A Closer Look at the Crypto Regulation Proposed in the UK 53. 40% of Cryptocurrency Traders Use at Least Three Exchanges; Only 19% Use Just One About our Big Survey of Crypto Traders! 54. Your Guide to Crypto Exchange Development Crypto exchange development is not easy, but it can be done. As a developer, you will need to write a lot of code and develop many different modules that work together. This article will help you understand what is involved in developing a crypto exchange from scratch and how to do it. 55. Digital Assets Exchanges and Their Benefits in 2022 A look at digital assets exchanges and their benefits in 2022 56. [Announcement] Our KickEX Crypto Exchange is Now LIVE Hooraaay! We are so so happy to finally share this news with the world. Today we have officially launched our KickEX crypto exchange. We want to thank our global Kick Community that believed in us and has supported us from the very beginning. 57. The FTX Contagion Could Spread Far and Wide, but the Web3 Backbone Unlikely to Be Affected The FTX contagion could spread far and wide, but the web3 backbone unlikely to be affected 58. You Never Know It Might Just Work Who Knows? It Might Just Work 59. Cryptocurrency Exchanges, FTX Collapse, Regulation and Bank Runs: A Summary A look at crypto exchanges, regulation and bank runs. 60. What is Cryptocurrency Burning and Why is There a Need to Burn a Coin? The process by which users remove tokens (also known as coins) from circulation, thereby decreasing the number of coins in use, is known as crypto burning 61. FTX Corruption - A Case for Self-Custody and Decentralization This FTX scandal just made a glorious case for why self-custody and decentralization is necessary for anti-corruption. 62. Where and How To Buy Ripple (XRP)? It is XRPL that makes it possible to validate Ripple transactions in an average of three to five seconds. 63. How to choose a Cryptocurrency for trading on an Exchange When delving into the crypto world that is a complex subject itself, it becomes essential to leave no stone unturned. There’s a number of intricacies of trading cryptocurrencies that come into play once getting to know how an exchange operates. Here’s a basic roadmap that ensures nothing is standing on your way to the crypto trading, not a single stone. 64. Bridging CeFi and DeFi: Better Risk Management and More Sustainable Wealth Generation Have you ever staked tokens on a large crypto exchange like Binance or Coinbase? 65. How the Shady World of Crypto Shadow Banking Collapsed The acti loan book of Genesis Trading lending desk, world's largest payers in crypto shadow banking, explains the ongoing collapse & contagion in crypto markets 66. A Digital Dollar Should Not Be a Knee-Jerk Response to a Crisis Long before the coronavirus pandemic, governments around the world have been studying the role of a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) in their economy. 67. What Stablecoin Regulation Might Mean For The UK What the UK's announcement of stablecoin regulation might mean for the country and businesses inside it and how it had worked for other countries in the past 68. SBF attempted to defend himself from all fringe accusations, but the main one (embezzlement) What SBF would have testified in front of Congress - part 11 of 11 - Accusations 69. Exchange-Based Trading vs. CFD Trading - Which Is Best for YOU? A Contract For Difference (CFD) allows traders to speculate without holding underlying assets. Should you choose a crypto exchange or CFD trading crypto? 70. According to SBF, Binance CEO CZ caused the bank run & never intended to acquire FTX What SBF would have testified in front of Congress - part 5 of 11 - What went wrong - Binance’s role in FTX’ collapse. 71. The Emergence of Crypto Visa in 2023 In this era of a radical transformation of traditional finance, it seems to be natural development that credit and debit cards are the next set of products 72. 5 Great Crypto Exchange Platforms that Don’t Require KYC Verification KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines are a prominent feature in financial systems. KYC is part of the wider Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies that reduce the risks in financial transactions. KYC refers to the process of verifying the identities of the individuals using a service, and in most countries, it involves providing some identification documents. 73. The Current State and Future of Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have undergone a significant evolution since the debut of NXT Asset Exchange, one of the pioneer DEXs to launch in 2014. 74. How Do KYC and AML Procedures in the Crypto Space Help Prevent Fraud? Early November was not an easy time in Hong Kong’s office of a global cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. 75. Everything You Need to Know About Stargate and Beyond An in-depth analysis of the protocol and data. we will briefly overview the technology and operating mechanism of Stargate and recent market. 76. Don't Start That Cryptoexchange If you've just heard of the cryptoexchange business model, you might think you're in for a gold rush. While everyone is trying to get rich with crypto-trading, you might think of providing the infrastructure. As the motto goes: 77. What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks? Learn by example and find out what farming yield with leverage means, what some of the most widespread risks it carries are, and what you can do to avoid them. 78. John J Ray III is not current CEO of FTX international apparently, according to SBF What SBF would have testified in front of Congress - part 10 of 11 - Misstatements 79. My First Bitcoin Rendezvous As a person who is very slow to technological advancements and procedures, the decision to own a bitcoin came very late but it was worth it. 80. Latest Binance Lawsuit Is Every Crypto-Exchange User’s Nightmare On March 30, the Block broke the news that Binance is involved in yet another legal dispute. This time, the lawsuit was filed by a former employee, Steven Cody Reynolds, who accuses the exchange of confiscating nearly $300k in crypto following a heated disagreement. 81. The Ultimate Guide to Listing at Crypto Exchanges Introduction 82. From Web2 to Web3: Is it a Revolution or an Evolution? On the internet, you can see many pictures showing web2 and web3 applications, like browsers, wallets, storage, and social networks. They try to divide the applications and show you web2 and web3 solutions separately. But does it make sense? 83. Here's How The KuCoin Hack Rattled The Crypto-community As Kucoin, international law enforcement, and crypto security companies continue to size up the extent of last Saturday’s hack, several crypto projects, victims of the attack, have each implemented measures in order to minimise their losses and address the situation. 84. Sorry, Self-custody is Not the Solution to the FTX Crisis (Yet!) In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, we look at self-custody and smart wallets as the way to escape risks of centralization. 85. A Guide to Start Trading Cryptocurrencies When talking to some of our clients, I found that there are a lot of misconceptions amongst new cryptocurrency adopters on how things work in the crypto world. 86. From Idea to Business: How to Make Your Cryptocurrency Exchange a Reality Today you will learn how to make your cryptocurrency exchange a reality. 87. How to Select a Crypto Exchange for Beginners to Crypto Choosing a crypto exchange to start trading cryptocurrencies can be difficult. Picking the right one requires you to consider these factors to suit your needs. 88. How Fintech Business Founders Can Develop Crypto Trading Apps MobiDev prepared an ultimate crypto trading app development guide to help fintech enthusiasts avoid common pitfalls and create a successful crypto product. 89. The Short Guide to Decentralised Finance (DeFi) With DeFi, crypto assets can be put to use in ways not possible with fiat currencies or traditional financial products, though it has its own quirks to it. 90. “BTC can reach $50k with support resting around $22-27k” says STEX Exchange Founder There are three hot topics in the crypto space which everybody talks about: BTC price rocketing, arrests and investigations against big market players because of lack of AML-compliance and, of course, DeFi. 91. WTF is a Grid Trading Bot? Grid trading profits in a fluctuated market. Here are 9 reasons from an experienced trader who has used GRID Bot for more than 18 months. 92. Recovering Stolen Cryptocurrency: A Russian Example of What to do As the cryptocurrency market grows, so do hacker threats. Russia tackles this problem in an interesting way. 93. How I Doubled My Deposit Using the WOWswap Protocol Many of my friends lost a huge amount of money. Especially those who were heavily subscribed to Terra ecosystem feel sorry. 94. Crypto Exchanges Are Quickly Becoming the New Unicorns of the Internet Trading in the cryptocurrency market can be extremely lucrative if done correctly. You’ve probably heard the many stories of people buying coins at extremely low prices with little money and then see huge profits in a short period of time. 95. 3 Asian Crypto Exchanges to Watch Out For in 2020 & 2021 Cryptocurrency exchanges are crucial to the blockchain ecosystem, as they create vast pools of demand and supply. They also offer a simple way for people to work with crypto: stories of people accidentally losing their hard drives containing Bitcoin does not happen with Crypto exchanges. 96. Top Crypto Exchange and Blockchain Companies to Watch for in Canada: 2020 Edition In the blockchain and crypto space, Canada is among the top five countries in the world that have exploited this field well. Despite the late adoption of blockchain technology and Ethereum protocol, cryptocurrency and blockchain experts strongly believe that Canada contains all the favourable resources for thriving as a blockchain and crypto hub. 97. Who's the Top Crypto Dog? Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin This article compares the various value propositions presented by the Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). 98. On Building a Crypto Trading Platform with Jennifer, Co-founder of Coinstore In with the new, out with the old. Coinstore is the crypto exchange for the new generation. Learn what their co-founder, Jennifer, has to say. 99. Where Can Canadians Buy Bitcoin: A Review of The 4 Most Popular Crypto-Exchanges Canada’s relationship with blockchain and cryptocurrency has had dramatic highs and lows. 100. Choosing a DeFi-Friendly Crypto Exchange DeFi, or decentralized finance is a $70 billion independent financial services industry. 101. Components For Creating a Cryptocurrency Exchange People generally think one of the best ways to make money with cryptocurrency is by exchanging or trading them. The fact that the value of the Bitcoin has risen by 10000% since its inception is quite a lucrative proposition for any person seeking to make money. 102. Virtual Futures: How We "Copied" Financial Markets on Ethereum Find out how we used Ethereum to create Morpher, a trading app that has “virtual copies” of over 700 markets on the blockchain, from Apple stocks to gold. 103. Liquidity Mining Will Be the Future of Capital Markets Ishan Pandey: Hi JD, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind BENQI? 104. Scaling Up Your Crypto Project with Cross-Chain Web3 Why is cross-chain Web3 important? What is the best cross-chain solution? How to scale up with Rubic’s Cross-Chain Swap tools? All the answers are right here! 105. Getting Started With Cryptocurrency and Web 3 There are many benefits associated with using cryptocurrency and Web 3, including increased security, reduced fees on transactions, faster payment times, etc. 106. PARSIQ's Answer to Crypto-Crime and Crypto Exchange Compliance What do crypto exchanges need to be compliant? What's the cost of Compliance? PARSIQ is one of the first crypto-centric available AML & compliance solutions. 107. A Trader’s Review of the Nominex Cryptocurrency Exchange Hello everyone, I’m Edward, I live in Ireland and I have over 10 years of trading cryptocurrency wins and losses under my belt. I was completely inexperienced when I started trading Bitcoin, some were back-breaking losses even, I won't lie, but some were amazing wins. I’m willing to share my experience and share some hints and tricks I learned recently 108. 4 Largest Crypto Wallet Hacks in the History of Blockchain Crypto Wallets on exchange platforms are very vulnerable to hackers: find out about large crypto hacks that have happened in the past and ways to prevent them. 109. Exchange coins as the new black: why they are in trend In 2017 Binance became the first cryptocurrency exchange to hold an ICO, raising $15 million. Consequently, they created a native Binance Coin (BNB). Now BNB ranks #7 by market capitalization, while its price surged from $19.15 to over of $38 as on June 23, 2019, just in a month time, from May to June. Exchanges’ native cryptocurrencies are getting more and more trendy among the platforms — nearly 90 exchanges have their own coins, including Huobi, Kucoin, BTCNEXT, Bibox, and OKEx. [110. Security, Transparency and Compliance: An Interview with Mariana Gospodinova from Crypto.com](https://hackernoon.com/security-transparency-and-compliance-an-interview-with-mariana-gaspodinova-from-cryptocom-ow133uok) oAt Crypto.com, we build our services on the solid foundation of security, transparency, and compliance - these are the necessary prerequisites to scale a successful business. 111. KickEX launches a contest and gives away $10,000 to celebrate the reduction of KYC requirements To mark the occasion of reducing the KYC requirements, KickEX exchange is organising a mass trading contest with prizes for 100 the most active traders, starting 21st of July. Contest participants need to make a deposit of $20 or more, trade on the exchange, then they are automatically classified for a prize draw with a cryptocurrency prize pool of the equivalent of $10,000! 112. Can You Send Bitcoin Anonymously? A Step-by-Step Guide for Private Crypto Transactions in NOW Wallet One of the most pressing questions in the world of crypto transactions is whether these transactions are truly anonymous. Specifically, is Bitcoin anonymous? 113. "IEO Will Continue to be Mainstream Even With IDO And DeFi on The Rise" - Kiana Shek The current push for DeFi has not only changed the way we engage with our everyday financial needs but has also introduced new means of accessing, supporting, and investing in new projects. Tagged as Initial DEX Offerings (IDO), the possibility of bypassing restrictions when identifying and investing in projects has improved crypto funding. However, this does not mean that other models of crowdfunding have become redundant. For what is worth, Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) is still the go-to option for projects that prefer to capitalize on established launchpads and introduce a more diverse array of crypto products not necessarily restricted to the financial sector. 114. Crypto Exchanges Getting Hacked - Should Users Be worried? Bitcoin literally jolted the whole currency market and definition of money itself. This was a fascinating concept thbat was brought about by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym. BTC introduced the world of cryptocurrency and coined the idea of crypto trading. 115. COVID-19 Exposes The Shortcomings of Crypto Exchanges Global markets have been stress-tested to the max with prices falling, spiraling all over. COVID-19 has put world economies into a state of repair and certainly did not leave out cryptocurrencies. 116. Binance Vs Coinbase Pro Vs Crypto.com: Which One is The One for You? As a trader, it takes more than viable crypto signals to run a profitable business. For one, the efficacy of your chosen crypto exchange, or lack of it, plays a vital role in the success of your trading endeavors. As such, it is common knowledge that traders ought to take the time to research crypto exchanges before adopting their services. 117. [Announcement] KickEX now offers reduced VIP trading fees for everyone! We are happy to announce that trading fees on the KickEX exchange have been reduced for all users! Yes, for literally ALL of our traders. Starting from now, everyone trading on KickEX will receive a trading fee reduction between 6x and 20x, depending on trading volume for 30 days: 118. Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 119. Exchange Wallets and Personal Wallets Work Together, Not Against Each other Why exchange wallets and personal wallets work together. 120. "Cryptocurrency is Becoming so Widespread, That it is Better Not to Shy Away From it" - Andreas Berg With cryptocurrency becoming a new investor frenzy on the face of a rapidly inflating global economy, it once again proves the importance of alternative investment instruments in the times of a crisis. 121. FIAT-based Exchanges Play A Major Role In Helping The Adoption of Cryptocurrencies Over the past year, the demand for regulated crypto investment products has grown by several times. 122. The Three Countries Helping Europe Lay Claim to the Crypto Crown As crypto firms face uncertainty in the US and outright bans in China, these three countries are helping make Europe the crypto capital of the world. 123. Crypto Exchanges Need a More Holistic Approach to Security Over recent weeks, cryptocurrency exchange security has once again become a headline news event. In late September, KuCoin broke the news that it had suffered a major security incident. 124. Your Crypto Assets Are as Safe as Your Blockchain Wallet As crypto trading becomes more and more common, it's especially important to make sure you keep your assets safe. Read on to know how to protect yourself. 125. YellowCard, The Crypto Ambition of Africa This article is about a Web3 company called YellowCard that has a crypto exchange app platform for bitcoin, ethereum and others, based for the African market. 126. 5 Exchanges Where You Can Trade Crypto Options In this post we’ll look at five exchanges that enable investors to trade crypto options, as well as the features and fees involved. 127. Security in the language of crypto exchange: providing traders with peace of mind Security issues of crypto exchanges and shared my thoughts on how to make trading convenient and safe - Viktor Kochetov, CEO at Kyrrex, a digital wallet and professional cryptocurrency trading. 128. Investing in Crypto is not an Art Crypto is everywhere. It is here to stay, and investing in Cryptocurrency is not an art anymore. 129. Today's Hottest Platforms Are Just Casinos In Disguise From Binance to Bitmex to Robinhood—in many ways, today's hottest platforms are just casinos disguised as financial tools. 130. Why You Should Accept Binance Coins as Payment In this post, we will discuss how important Binance is in the crypto world and how accepting it as payment for any service is beneficial for your business. 131. Report: 10% of Crypto Exchanges have 'Good' Cybersecurity in Place 132. Are you Ready to Invest in Cryptocurrencies? Cryptocurrency is all the rage right now. This blog will discuss all the different aspects you should know before investing in crypto. 133. Why are Peer-to-Peer Exchanges Easier to Use? The wide variety of crypto exchanges on the market today have always been overwhelming. Currently there are 263 exchanges listed on Coinmarketcap, and that’s not even counting the unlisted ones. It’s a highly competitive industry, where the top players can earn profit counted in hundreds of millions of dollars. Nevertheless, new players and new exchanges appear nearly every day. What can they offer seasoned traders? To answer this question, we have to understand what features a trader needs to be able to trade comfortably. 134. Cryptocurrency Exchange Survey Finds Binance Is Still The King - However Various Issues Still Remain A recent survey carried out by blockchain-based data exchange company Insights Network has revealed that Binance is still the people’s choice in regards to their favorite exchange. 135. A Complete Look at Unizen & Its Hybrid CeDeFi Ecosystem Unizen’s smart exchange aims to address these flaws by merging a centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) architecture, dubbed 'CeDeFi' by the crypto community 136. Exposing the Nigerian Crypto Scam Group - "Operation N-Fiverr" Yesterday the XREX secops team noticed an AML alert — one of our users tried to withdraw funds into wallet: 1BT5vBb9WKudUAX51jiWi3pAawobD3mZwM; 137. "Bitcoin Will Perform Well, Just Like Gold" says Thor Chan, A CEO of a Crypto Exchange Thor Chan, the CEO of AAX crypto exchange. They recently announced their affiliation with the LSEG, also known as London Stock Exchange Group. The cryptocurrency market is very unpredictable and often we doubt its functioning and security. Let us try to understand this fluctuating market from one of the industry leaders and see how his company is changing the preconceived notion surrounding the above-said market. 138. A Crypto Wallet Guide Even Your Parents Will Understand Cryptocurrency wallets are a key part of using crypto for practical uses. The question is, which one? With different types of wallets, there is much to learn. 139. Chainlink is Set to Power Cryptex's Flagship Token, TCAP After months of anticipation, Cryptex announced the launch of TCAP, The World’s First Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Token. 140. You Can Now Buy Cryptocurrencies On KickEX With Bank Cards Now on the KickEX exchange you can buy cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH) for dollars, euros, rubles and other fiat currencies without resorting to other exchangers, without triple commissions and unreliable intermediaries! 141. "We, The Crypto Community Are Excited About The Coming Months" - Vladimir Nosov The crypto industry is currently in a critical growth phase fueled by the influx of institutional traders and intensified engagement with crypto assets. This budding crypto era, connoted by the price rally of digital assets and the explosion of DeFI protocols, coincides with a period of increased uncertainty in a majority of traditional markets. Experts believe that the unbridled spending of governments in the guise of economic relief programs could lead to a catastrophic end. As such, institutional investors are increasingly opting for cryptocurrencies and precious metals to hedge against inflation. According to a report by Fidelity Investments, 36% of the 774 institutional investors surveyed across Europe and America own cryptocurrencies or its derivatives. 142. The Actual Cost of Building a Crypto Exchange That No One Will Tell You About The Real Cost of Building a Cryptocurrency Exchange No One Will Tell You About. 143. The Terra Luna Coin: A Brief Overview The real value of this project is that it brings the sustainability of algorithmic stablecoins to the mainstream crypto space for the first time. 144. “With IDO’s on Early Stages, IEO’s Continue to be The Mainstream For Raising Funds” - Kiana Shek If you have been keeping up with the latest developments in crypto; BTC is only a tip of the iceberg. This year saw the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), which is now a hot topic amongst the crypto community and stakeholders including regulatory authorities. 145. How To Become a Cryptocurrency Broker [Compliantly and Profitably] How To Become a Crypto Broker? There are three ways. One of them is the quickest and best from the effort/revenue ratio perspe 146. How VASPs can Comply with FATF Regulations Without Missing A Beat Crypto exchanges, custodial wallets, and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) are required to follow stringent compliance rules and regulations, or face severe penalties. 147. "DeFi Will Set People Free" - Gautham J The Pandemic has left the world’s economy plunged into a struggle--already for the second time. With the level of workplace layoffs reaching the fever pitch, there’s still an even more critical problem of an avalanche of country debt that severely gnaws the welfare of all global economies, let alone developing ones. Small businesses are among the most exposed to this damage. 148. How To Get Your Token Listed On A Crypto Exchange (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Yevheniia Shmelkova, the Token Specialist at Mysterium Network about crypto exchanges. 149. Sick of high gas fees and long transaction times? DeFi 2.0 is here If you're left wondering what on earth an IDO launchpad is, you're not alone! Scaleswap aim to educate and uplift everyone in the crypto community and beyond 150. Crypto in 2020: The Year Of Institutions Crypto in 2020 round-up by Anti Danilevski: The Year Of Institutions 151. Elrond Blockchain’s First Lending and Borrowing Platform is Ramping Up Elrond is helping to mainstream DeFi by popularizing decentralized lending and borrowing among regular people. 152. $275M Research: How was KuCoin, One of the Largest Crypto Exchanges, Hacked? Over the last couple weeks, the hottest crypto market topic was the KuCoin Hack. Hacken Group, the major cryptocurrency exchanges auditor, highly values the need for user awareness of the threats. The issue of preventing such situations is of greater importance at the moment. Therefore, we present the research that was carried out by Hacken specialists. Read the recommendations on what to pay attention to and what to do to avoid such attacks. 153. Crypto Exchange Trade. Remember Psychology! Crypto Exchange is a high-tech platform in which all trade transactions are conducted using modern software created based on the latest IT solutions. The emergence of new types of currencies, in particular, cryptocurrencies, gives a chance for the rapid development of the world economy as a whole. In turn, structural changes in the international economic system gave impetus to the emergence and development of new types of exchange technologies. 154. How The Crisis Will Affect Financial And Cryptocurrency Markets The panic caused by the coronavirus is currently the main topic for discussion throughout the world, and the crypto-community is no exception. What can we expect from the digital currency market in the context of recent events? 155. Cryptocurrency Security Threats: Lessons from Top Exchange Hacks The digital nature of Bitcoin makes it vulnerable to hacking. 156. 10-Step Checklist for Assessing an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Project Dye to the growing demand for educating new crypto investors, we’ve put together the following, 10 definitive factors for assessing a successful ICO project. 157. Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India to Spoil Rotten With Your Hard Earned Paper To invest or not to invest was never the question. 158. Tutorial: Extending Sonic With Limit Orders Using ic-cron Library In this tutorial we build a crypto trading bot canister on Internet Computer (Dfinity) which can execute limit orders on AMM-based exchange - Sonic. 159. A Brief Review of 20 Crypto Exchanges for 2020 There are lots of forces responsible for the downturn of global markets that had an unprecedented side effect on the prices of digital assets. It is no longer news that the untamed spread of Covid-19 and OPEC’s oil price crisis have had a devastating impact on the crypto market, with bitcoin, the poster boy of the market, recently shedding over 50% of its value and still recovering. 160. The Depths it Takes To Make A Thriving Cryptocurrency Exchange Crypto CEO Interview 161. What Are the Most Challenging Problems Cryptocurrencies Are Facing Cryptocurrencies have come a long way but there are still several legitimate problems that need to be addressed before the system can reach wider adoption. 162. Travel & the Crypto Revolution: The Opportunities and Challenges Jeremy Foo, Founder and CEO at TripCandy's views on how the travel industry is being affected by the crypto revolution and what he expects from it in the future 163. Why I Built Overbit Rewards Hub — a Game Changer for Crypto The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of transitioning into an era of mass-market flourishing, by all measures. Putting aside the fact that Bitcoin is now breaking price barriers with speed, account activity, institutional adoption, regulation — these are all pointing towards adoption. 164. A Look at Gleec: The Integrated Blockchain Tools Platform A look at Gleec and how it works. 165. 5 Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges to Look Out for in 2023 Five crypto exchanges to look out for in 2023. 166. A Liquidity Pool: What it is and How it Works In this article we are going to try and explain in simple words what is a liquidity pool and how does it works. 167. FTX Is Not the Only Reason. What Is Happening in the Crypto Market, and How to Look Into the Future This year was truly a shock for many, and this is not only about geopolitics but also about the situation in the cryptocurrency market. Crypto investors lost more than $2 trillion in a year. First Terra/Luna, now FTX shock. I will try to tell you without panic what happened, what preceded it, and what can be expected. 168. The Cheapest Crypto Marketing Agencies for Low-Budget Projects This article will explore five of the cheapest crypto marketing agencies available today. All offer affordable crypto advertising solutions. 169. How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies It's been a rough crypto week for all. Many gave up on the promise of crypto altogether. For those that stayed, here are some tips and tricks to keep you safe. 170. How Bitcoin as Legal Tender in Latin America Affects The Rest of the World El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender, crypto adoption in Latin America and developing economies. 171. Crypto Regulation in the U.S. and Europe: Everything That's Happening Looking back at the events that unfolded in 2022, it was quite obvious that regulators would take a serious stance on crypto activities sooner rather than later 172. The Key to Turning Crypto Into a Trillion Dollar Industry is Trust The interest in crypto-derivatives has gained substantial momentum among investors and traders since the introduction of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in late 2017. Crypto derivatives trading volume soared by 58 percent as compared to the prior month. The monthly volume reached $712bn in August, sufficient to surpass the previous high of $602bn registered in May 2020. Huobi, OKEx, BitMEX, and Binance registered a volume of $208 billion, $190 billion, $72 billion, and $184 billion, respectively. 173. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Sets the Record Straight Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, discusses FTX and SBF. 174. 3 Ways to Keep Your Crypto Safe The fallout from the mass hack of celebrity Twitter accounts has prompted a furious blame game and caused the uninitiated to blame bitcoin for facilitating the scam. The crypto community knows that to be false – Twitter’s centralized system, complete with “god mode” allowing them to post on behalf of users, was responsible. 175. The Crypto Market is Nervous: Options for Investors to Protect their Capital The crypto market has always been considered a decentralised and independent alternative when compared to traditional financial structures. However, recent events have shown that even digital assets are not always immune to geopolitical changes. A number of crypto giants have already chosen to support newly announced sanctions against Russian users, and there is no way of telling what will happen next. Let's examine the main ways investors can protect their capital in this nervous market. 176. Sub-Markets on Crypto-Exchanges and Their Volumes [An Analysis] The article lists the crypto sub-markets of a number of crypto-exchanges, and gives results of a snapshot — a moment in time, of the trading volumes of the most traded items, normalized — in percentages, and arranged from max to min. 177. Creating a Renko-based Scalper for Binance In this article, we would like to demonstrate how to build a small yet powerful scalping application that trades on leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. 178. FATF Regulations Knocking for Their Pound of Crypto-Exchange Flesh I've, Viktor Kochetov, CEO at Kyrrex, a digital wallet and professional cryptocurrency trading platform, discussed new rules issued by FATF and their implications for players in the crypto industry. 179. IEO (Initial Exchange Offering): What Kind of Beast Is It? In 2016, ICO became the main way of financing innovation and blockchain startups. The first project, released on ICO, was Mastercoin in 2013. After it, thousands of projects attracted funding through the emission of tokens. According to ICODATA in 2017, the volume of investments raised through ICO (Initial Coins Offerings) were more than $6.2 billion, in 2018 — about $8 billion. After analyzing the data from the TokenData, it can be concluded that in 2018, unfortunately majority of the projects turned out to be a scam. 180. Cryptocurrency Exchange Business: Why & How to Build a Successful One? The cryptocurrency exchange business is among the most popular segments in the cryptocurrency industry. Not only does it bring in big money, but it also allows you to be your boss and set your hours. 181. What is Crypto Adoption Like in Indonesia? We are taking a virtual trip over to Indonesia to learn about the Indonesian crypto landscape from Pang Xue Kai, CEO of Tokocrypto. Amy Tom asks Kai about how t 182. Safeguarding Customers on CEXs: What's Being Done and What Can Be Done [An Analysis] Due to the many risks associated with using centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX) one would wonder what steps have been done by CEX operators to mitigate them. Truth be told many CEX operators have been seeking ways to ensure that the funds that have been entrusted to them are safe. 183.