4,560 reads

Hinge Loss - A Steadfast Loss Evaluation Function for the SVM Classification Models in AI & ML

by
bySanjay Kumar@sanjaykn170396

Data scientist | ML Engineer | Statistician

January 4th, 2023
featured image - Hinge Loss - A Steadfast Loss Evaluation Function for the SVM Classification Models in AI & ML
    Speed
    Voice
Sanjay Kumar
← Previous

The Intuition Behind the “LIME” Concept in AI & ML

Up Next →

CLIP: An Innovative Aqueduct Between Computer Vision and NLP

About Author

Sanjay Kumar HackerNoon profile picture
Sanjay Kumar@sanjaykn170396

Data scientist | ML Engineer | Statistician

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#machine-learning#data-science#statistics#computer-science#support-vector-machine#binary-classification-metrics#loss-function

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web
Unni
Github
Learnrepo
Unni

Related Stories