Highlights of Godot 4.5: Chunk Tilemap Physics, "Mute Game" Toggle, and More

Our first development snapshot for 4.5 has arrived! As is often the case following a feature-freeze, several quality PRs were finally released from the collective backlog, as merging them at the time would’ve been too much of a risk. In truth, the quantity has been so great that we could’ve gotten away with releasing a snapshot a week ago! However, we found it worth our time to hold out and get as many contributions integrated as possible, as a way of thanking those who’ve been so patient in waiting for their contributions to see the light of day.
A significant chunk of the changes in this release are bugfixes, the majority of which you will be see backported to 4.4 in a 4.4.1-stable release next week! As such, we encourage testing this build in order to ensure a smooth release for both versions. Granted, as this is a pre-release, the bugfixes aren’t the only additions; the usual safety precautions that come with such an environment should be taken. Even though we prepare these snapshots such that they’re suitable for general testing, backups and/or version control are recommended to prevent the loss of data.
Jump to the Downloads section, and give it a spin right now, or continue reading to learn more about improvements in this release. You can also try the Web editor or the Android editor for this release. If you are interested in the latter, please request to join our testing group to get access to pre-release builds.
Highlights
“Mute Game” toggle
Previously, if a developer wished to mute the audio while testing in the editor, they had to either use the operating system’s builtin tools for sound or outright pause/close their work. Malcolm Anderson sought a more streamlined solution, and integrated a new toggle on the Game view (GH-99555). Now if developers wish to halt/restore audio output entirely, it’s just one click away!
Drop preload Resources as
UID
With
UID support being a part of the engine as of 4.4—read more about them here—we’ve enabled further optimizations via their integration with core components. However, as this is a new change, there’s still a few areas that have been lagging behind on support. In particular: preloaded resources lacked the ability to be loaded as
UID if dragged. Tomasz Chabora has rectified this limitation in GH-99094, and you’ll find plenty more like this in our curated selection below.
Allow selecting multiple remote nodes at runtime
A long-awaited QOL addition to the editor experience has finally arrived! Thanks to Michael Alexsander, developers now have the ability to select multiple nodes in a runtime context! Check out their pull request GH-99680 for more information on how this was integrated.
Chunk tilemap physics
The current implementation of
TileMapLayer uses individual collision bodies for every single cell, which is extremely wasteful and a likely cause of runtime performance issues for 2D scenes relying on physics. Gilles Roudière took to entirely reworking this system in GH-102662, ensuring that cells take every possible opportunity.
And more!
There are too many exciting changes to list them all here, but here’s a curated selection:
- 2D: Improve usability of
Camera2D(GH-101427).
- 3D: Fix
Camera3Dgizmo representation to accurately reflect FOV (GH-101884).
- 3D: Use physical keys for the Q/W/E/R editor shortcuts (GH-103533).
- Animation: Support hiding functions calls in Method Tracks (GH-96421).
- Core: Add
scene_changedsignal to
SceneTree(GH-102986).
- Core: Add DDS image load and save functionality (GH-101994).
- Core: Don’t duplicate internal nodes (GH-89442).
- Core: Implement
get_sizeand
get_access_timemethods to
FileAccess(GH-83538).
- Debugger: Allow locating VRAM resource by double-clicking (GH-103949).
- Documentation: Overhaul
Node3Ddocumentation (GH-87440).
- Editor: Add option to copy a file’s name in the FileSystem dock (GH-96536).
- Editor: Allow ignoring debugger error breaks (GH-77015).
- Editor: Don’t save unnecessarily with
save_before_running(GH-90034).
- Editor: Improve drag and drop into array property editors (GH-102534).
- Editor: Replace
UIDand Surface upgrade tools with universal one (GH-103044).
- Export: Android: Convert
compress_native_librariesto a basic export option (GH-104301).
- GDExtension: Include precision in extension_api.json (GH-103137).
- GDScript: Highlight warning lines in Script editor (GH-102469).
- GUI: Implement properties that can recursively disable child controls’
FocusModeand
MouseFilter(GH-97495).
- GUI: Improve ColorPicker picker shape keyboard and joypad accessibility (GH-99374).
- Import: Use
UIDin addition to path for extracted meshes, materials and animations (GH-100786).
- Particles: Add emission shape gizmos to
Particles2D(GH-102249).
- Particles: Fix particle jitter when scene tree is paused (GH-95912).
- Porting: Android: Add
linux-bionicRID export option (GH-97908).
- Porting: Android: Add a
TouchActionsPanelto editor (GH-100339).
- Porting: Android: Enable support for volume button events (GH-102984).
- Porting: Linux: Implement native color picker (GH-101546).
- Porting: macOS/iOS: Ensure only one axis change event is produced during single
process_joypads()call (GH-104314).
- Porting: Windows: Remove visible
WINDOW_MODE_FULLSCREENborder by setting window region (GH-88852).
- Rendering: Clean up more dynamic allocations in the RD renderers with a focus on 2D (GH-103889).
- Rendering: Optimize
_fill_instance_data functionin Forward+ renderer (GH-103547).
- Rendering: Significantly reduce per-frame memory allocations from the heap in the Mobile renderer (GH-103794).
- Rendering: Update
ViewportTexturepath relative to its local scene instead of the
Viewportowner (GH-97861).
- Rendering: Use lower shadow normal bias for distant directional shadow splits (GH-60178).
- Rendering: Use separate WorkThreadPool for shader compiler (GH-103506).
- Scripting: Fix script docs not being searchable without manually recompiling scripts (GH-95821).
Changelog
121 contributors submitted 403 fixes for this release. See our interactive changelog for the complete list of changes since the 4.4-stable.
This release is built from commit
97241ffea.
Downloads
Standard build includes support for GDScript and GDExtension.
.NET build (marked as
mono) includes support for C#, as well as GDScript and GDExtension.
While engine maintainers try their best to ensure that each preview snapshot and release candidate is stable, this is by definition a pre-release piece of software. Be sure to make frequent backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.
Known issues
There are currently no known issues introduced by this release.
With every release we accept that there are going to be various issues, which have already been reported but haven’t been fixed yet. See the GitHub issue tracker for a complete list of known bugs.
Bug reports
As a tester, we encourage you to open bug reports if you experience issues with this release. Please check the existing issues on GitHub first, using the search function with relevant keywords, to ensure that the bug you experience is not already known.
In particular, any change that would cause a regression in your projects is very important to report (e.g. if something that worked fine in previous 4.x releases, but no longer works in this snapshot).
Support
Godot is a non-profit, open source game engine developed by hundreds of contributors on their free time, as well as a handful of part and full-time developers hired thanks to generous donations from the Godot community. A big thank you to everyone who has contributed their time or their financial support to the project!
If you’d like to support the project financially and help us secure our future hires, you can do so using the Godot Development Fund.
