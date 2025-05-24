Godot 4.4.1 RC 1: What's New?

We released Godot 4.4 last week and we are delighted to see the reception, with so many users upgrading to it on day 1 and sharing their favorite new changes on social media! If you haven’t seen the 4.4 release page, it’s well worth a read!





Since then, we’ve started the development phase for Godot 4.5 at full speed, but we also put our main focus on fixing remaining and newly reported regressions that affect users who upgraded to 4.4. A few of these issues can be showstoppers for affected users, so we decided to release a 4.4.1 maintenance release as soon as possible.





So here’s a release candidate to validate this series of fixes and help ensure that Godot 4.4 is fully suitable for everyone. Please test it if you can and report any new issue that was not present in 4.4-stable, as we want to ensure we don’t introduce new regressions in this hotfix release.





Maintenance releases are expected to be safe for an upgrade, but we recommend to always make backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.





Jump to the Downloads section, and give it a spin right now, or continue reading to learn more about improvements in this release. You can also try the Web editor or the Android editor for this release. If you are interested in the latter, please request to join our testing group to get access to pre-release builds.

The original illustration picture for this article comes from Book Bound, a cozy bookshop simulator game by Bit66 Games, which was recently released on Steam. You can follow the developer on Bluesky, and wishlist their other upcoming game Bots & Mods.

What’s new

48 contributors submitted around 76 improvements for this release. See our interactive changelog for the complete list of changes since the 4.4-stable release. Below are the most notable changes (with critical fixes highlighted in bold):

2D: Fix wrong canvas camera override panning in the runtime debugger (GH-103489).

3D: Unify CSGPolygon3D gizmos with the other geometries (GH-103301).

Animation: Fix missing process_state error in blend spaces (GH-104018).

error in blend spaces (GH-104018). Audio: Set interactive music streams as meta streams (GH-104054).

Audio: Fix AudioEffectPitchShift issues when pitch_scale is set to 1 (GH-104090).

is set to 1 (GH-104090). Buildsystem: Android: Fix build with disable_3d (GH-103523).

(GH-103523). C#: Use ObjectID when converting Variant to GodotObject (GH-98034).

when converting to (GH-98034). C#: Skip re-saving .csproj when TFM is unchanged (GH-103714).

when TFM is unchanged (GH-103714). Core: Fix crash when calling get_argument_count() on Callable with freed object (GH-103465).

on Callable with freed object (GH-103465). Core: Fix Invalid Task ID errors in ResourceLoader (GH-104060).

errors in (GH-104060). Core: Fix missing binding for NOTIFICATION_WM_POSITION_CHANGED (GH-104083).

(GH-104083). Editor: Fix copying a Node with a signal potentially resulting in an editor crash (GH-96372).

Editor: Fix TextEdit scrolls wrong on text selection (GH-103410).

Editor: Update script modified times when saved in EditorNode (GH-103695).

Editor: Fix ownership when pasting non root with child nodes in new scene (GH-103769).

Export: iOS: Restore one-click deploy device enumeration using Xcode (GH-103590).

GDExtension: Correctly register editor-only OpenXR* classes’ api_type (GH-103869).

classes’ (GH-103869). GUI: Fix changed signal emission in Curve::set_point_offset (GH-96296).

signal emission in (GH-96296). GUI: Fix spinbox decimal issues when update_on_text_changed = true (GH-100684).

= true (GH-100684). GUI: Fix Tree keyboard navigation in RTL direction (GH-102865).

GUI: VideoStreamPlayer: Stop video on exit tree (GH-103396).

GUI: Use Viewport ’s default texture filter/repeat in GUI tooltips (GH-103636).

’s default texture filter/repeat in GUI tooltips (GH-103636). Import: Fix headless import always emits errors (GH-103403).

Import: BasisUniversal: Ensure ASTC’s HDR variant is supported when transcoding (GH-103766).

Import: ResourceLoader: Do not wait for the main thread during initial reimport (GH-104013).

Input: Fix Android mouse capture issues (GH-103413).

Navigation: Make NavigationLink3D properly update on visibility change (GH-103588).

Particles: Fix particle jitter when scene tree is paused (GH-95912).

Particles: Fix GPU particles not emitting at some configured rates when scale curve is zero (GH-103121).

Physics: Fix broken negative scaling when using Jolt Physics (GH-103440).

Plugin: JavaClassWrapper: Improve handling of typed array arguments (GH-102817).

Plugin: JavaClassWrapper: Fix converting returned arrays to Godot types (GH-103375).

Plugin: JavaClassWrapper: Fix conversion to/from org.godotengine.godot.Dictionary that regressed (GH-103733).

that regressed (GH-103733). Porting: Android: Fix editor crash after changing device language (GH-103419).

Porting: X11: Fix check for is_maximized to require both horizontal and vertical (GH-103526).

to require both horizontal and vertical (GH-103526). Porting: Linux: Offload RenderingDevice creation test to subprocess (GH-103560).

Porting: Windows: Fix get_modified_time on locked files (GH-103622).

on locked files (GH-103622). Porting: macOS: Swap Nintendo face buttons (GH-103661).

Porting: Windows: Use more efficient sleep approach when low-processor mode is enabled (GH-103773).

Rendering: Add ASTC HDR format variants (GH-102777).

Rendering: Fix voxelizer normals (GH-102893).

Rendering: Fix 2D quad primitive missing lighting data in GLES3 renderer (GH-102908).

Rendering: Fix uninitialized value in Tonemap (GH-103092).

Rendering: Use separate WorkThreadPool for shader compiler (GH-103506).

Rendering: Fix incorrect parameters passed to VMA (GH-103730).

Rendering: MetalFX: Change fallback behavior (GH-103792).

Rendering: Fix GLES3 gaussian_blur mipmap setup (GH-103878).

mipmap setup (GH-103878). Rendering: CPUParticles2D: Fix physics interpolation after entering tree with emitting = false (GH-103966).

(GH-103966). Shaders: Fix 2D instance params crashing using outside of main() (GH-103348).

(GH-103348). Shaders: Fix “unused varying” incorrect warning in shaders (GH-103434).

Shaders: 2D: Fix light shader accessing TEXTURE_PIXEL_SIZE (GH-103617).

(GH-103617). Thirdparty: Theora: Fix YUV422/444 to RGB conversion (GH-102859).

Thirdparty: Update to latest version of Swappy (GH-103409).

This release is built from commit daa4b058e .

Downloads

Download Godot 4.4.1 rc1





Standard build includes support for GDScript and GDExtension.





.NET build (marked as mono ) includes support for C#, as well as GDScript and GDExtension.





While engine maintainers try their best to ensure that each preview snapshot and release candidate is stable, this is by definition a pre-release piece of software. Be sure to make frequent backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.

Known issues

There are currently no known issues introduced by this release.





With every release we accept that there are going to be various issues, which have already been reported but haven’t been fixed yet. See the GitHub issue tracker for a complete list of known bugs.

Bug reports

As a tester, we encourage you to open bug reports if you experience issues with this release. Please check the existing issues on GitHub first, using the search function with relevant keywords, to ensure that the bug you experience is not already known.





In particular, any change that would cause a regression in your projects is very important to report (e.g. if something that worked fine in previous 4.x releases, but no longer works in this snapshot).

Support

Godot is a non-profit, open source game engine developed by hundreds of contributors on their free time, as well as a handful of part and full-time developers hired thanks to generous donations from the Godot community. A big thank you to everyone who has contributed their time or their financial support to the project!





If you’d like to support the project financially and help us secure our future hires, you can do so using the Godot Development Fund.





