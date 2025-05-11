Godot XR Update: The Top 5 Entries of the Godot XR Game Jam - March 2025

In the second half of February 2025, the Godot XR Community held their latest Godot XR Game Jam. It was organised by Bastiaan Olij and Malcolm Nixon acting in their roles as representatives of the general Godot XR Community.





This was a week-long event in which developers had to create an XR application using the theme “Enchanted”. XR has great potential on this topic, whether you interpret this as physical spell casting, a magical environment, or something else, and the entries did not disappoint. Compared to our previous game jam, we went from 26 entries and 283 ratings to 27 entries and 290 ratings.





Not a great jump, however we had 125 people join this game jam compared to 77 in our previous jam. Based on feedback we’ve received on our Discord channel, the main reason the higher participation did not translate to more entries was due to a number of participants not finishing their entry in time. We’ve had overwhelmingly positive feedback on the experience with many new developers becoming active members in our XR community.





While subjective, the overall quality of the entries seems to have been a lot higher than the previous jam so we are really looking forward to what the future will bring.

Top 5

Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 entries!

No 5. Syneed

Syneed by Hiina ranked 5th with 13 ratings (Score: 3.705).





Our fifth place entry is a puzzle game where you need to manipulate a stream of particles using attractors. By adjusting these within the world, the trajectory of the particles changes and you can guide them past a number of stars. The goal is for the particle stream to touch all stars.

No 4. Keziah’s House

Keziah’s House by Warping Realities VR ranked 4th with 12 ratings (Score: 3.764).





Our fourth place goes to this great escape room game. You find yourself waking up trapped in a derelict old house. Solve puzzles while casting magic spells to find your way out.

No 3. The Chant of Cthulhu

The Chant of Cthulhu by Copper Tunic ranked 3rd with 12 ratings (Score: 3.833).





Our third place is a horror karaoke game. You need to sing out loud the chants given and as you do so, more and more “clones” are created that repeat your words. As everything reaches a crescendo, you summon the monsters of the deep. All within a church environment that fits the concept well. Very good use of recording and sound and with a freeplay mode you can extend the fun by manually placing clones that sing out your recorded song.

No 2. EZ Enchants

EZ Enchants by Dragon1Freak ranked 2nd with 12 ratings (Score: 3.931).





Our runner-up is a fun little crafting game. As customers walk past your little magic store, they ask you to enchant different objects. You have to perform different actions according to the customer’s wishes, all within a time limit. A very polished, good looking entry that is fun to play!

No 1. Your Hand Is A Dragon (XR)

Your Hand Is A Dragon (XR) by Andyman404 ranked 1st with 10 ratings (Score: 4.020).





Our winning entry is a very distinct game, as we’ve come to expect from Andyman404. You play as a dragon that attacks fortresses manned by knights. What makes it unique is that you control the dragon with your hand as if it is a sockpuppet, while simultaneously roaring out loud to make the dragon breathe fire. It’s especially impressive as Andyman404 only had 3 days to dedicate to this entry.

Other entries

Malcolm Nixon created the below video on his YouTube channel that shows off the top 5 games and highlights many of the other entries. It is well worth a watch to get an impression of the entries that were submitted.

The next Godot XR Community game jam

The next jam will likely be in August or September of this year. Communication around the game jam has moved to the newly created Godot XR Community itch.io page, so be sure to follow that account. Join the Godot XR Community in the XR channel on Godot’s official Discord server if you’re interested in using Godot to develop XR projects.

By Bastiaan Olij





Also published here





Photo by Onur Binay on Unsplash