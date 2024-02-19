Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Clouds and Hazesby@exoplanetology
    140 reads

    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Clouds and Hazes

    by Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of PlanetsFebruary 19th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The exoplanet GJ 486b, orbiting an M3.5 star, is expected to have one of the strongest transmission spectroscopy signals among known terrestrial exoplanets.
    featured image - High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Clouds and Hazes
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Andrew Ridden-Harper, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute, Cornell University & Las Cumbres Observatory;

    (2) Stevanus K. Nugroho, Astrobiology Center & Japan & National Astronomical Observatory of Japan;

    (3) Laura Flagg, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute, Cornell University;

    (4) Ray Jayawardhana, Department of Astronomy, Cornell University;

    (5) Jake D. Turner, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute, Cornell University & NHFP Sagan Fellow;

    (6) Ernst de Mooij, Astrophysics Research Centre, School of Mathematics and Physics & Queen’s University Belfast;

    (7) Ryan MacDonald, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute;

    (8) Emily Deibert, David A. Dunlap Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics, University of Toronto & Gemini Observatory, NSF’s NOIRLab;

    (9) Motohide Tamura, Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics, University of Toronto

    (10) Takayuki Kotani, Department of Astronomy, Graduate School of Science, The University of Tokyo, Astrobiology Center & National Astronomical Observatory of Japan;

    (11) Teruyuki Hirano, Astrobiology Center, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan & Department of Astronomical Science, The Graduate University for Advanced Studies;

    (12) Masayuki Kuzuhara, Las Cumbres Observatory & Astrobiology Center;

    (13) Masashi Omiya, Las Cumbres Observatory & Astrobiology Center;

    (14) Nobuhiko Kusakabe, Las Cumbres Observatory & Astrobiology Center.

    7. CLOUDS AND HAZES

    Clouds and hazes may be present in a wide range of exoplanet atmospheres (e.g., Helling 2019) and tend to suppress spectral features in exoplanet transmission spectra (e.g., Sing et al. 2016; Gandhi et al. 2020). As our models did not account for clouds (see Section 4), the constraints presented in Section 6.2 are only valid under the assumption that GJ 486b’s atmosphere is clear (i.e., free of clouds and haze).


    Figure 9. The results of cross-correlating a model transmission spectrum containing spectral lines only from H2O with the IGRINS data after a variable number of SYSREM iterations were applied. The rows show the result of applying 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 14, 17, and 20 iterations, respectively. The first column shows the cross-correlation for each frame in the planet’s rest-frame. The dotted line shows the expected trace of the planet’s signal at the system’s systemic velocity. The second column shows the phase-folded cross-correlation signal as a function of phase. The dotted horizontal and vertical lines show the planet’s expected position in ±KP and systemic velocity, respectively. The thrid column shows the 1D cross-correlation as a function of systemic velocity at ±KP. The black dotted line indicates the system’s systemic velocity.


    To assess how our results would change without this assumption, we examined the effect of adding gray cloud decks at varying pressure levels to our hydrogendominated model with water at solar abundances (see Section 4). These models have cloud decks at pressures of 10−6 bar to 10−2 bar with factors of 10 between steps. As all the models used in this study set the planet radius to correspond to a pressure of 10−2 bar, the model with


    Figure 10. Example of marginalized likelihoods for a strong injected signal



    a cloud deck at this level is essentially cloud-free. These models are shown before and after continuum subtraction in the top left and right panels of Fig. 13. We find that lower cloud deck pressures (corresponding to higher altitudes) result in more suppression of the spectral lines. To quantify the level of suppression caused by the clouds, we calculated auto-cross-correlation functions for each model. The lower left and right panels of Fig. 13 show the auto-cross-correlation functions and peak auto-cross-correlation amplitude, respectively, after normalizing so that the maximum value is 1. By comparing to the reference model with a cloud deck at 10−2 bar (essentially cloud-free), we find that cloud decks at pressures of .10−3 bar reduce the strength of the cross-correlation signal by a factor of &3. This implies that, if an injection/recovery test were performed (as in Section 6.2) with a cloudy model, it would be recovered to a lower significance than the same model without clouds. Therefore, some of the VMR-MMW parameter space that was ruled out by our data while assuming a clear atmosphere will still be allowed for a cloudy atmosphere.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets@exoplanetology
    What's out there? Aliens, water, or just a big empty nothingness? Monumental research about the vastness of our cosmos.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #exoplanets #exoplanet-atmospheres #planetary-atmospheres #gj-486b-spectroscopy #gj-486b-research-paper #gj-486b #terrestrial-exoplanets #open-access-research-papers

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Devurls

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Appendix & Reference
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Appendix & Reference
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy: Conclusion and Acknowledgement
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Implications for JWS
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy: Cross-Correlation Method
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas