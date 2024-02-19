Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy: Cross-Correlation Methodby@exoplanetology
    143 reads

    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy: Cross-Correlation Method

    by Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of PlanetsFebruary 19th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The exoplanet GJ 486b, orbiting an M3.5 star, is expected to have one of the strongest transmission spectroscopy signals among known terrestrial exoplanets.
    featured image - High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy: Cross-Correlation Method
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Andrew Ridden-Harper, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute, Cornell University & Las Cumbres Observatory;

    (2) Stevanus K. Nugroho, Astrobiology Center & Japan & National Astronomical Observatory of Japan;

    (3) Laura Flagg, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute, Cornell University;

    (4) Ray Jayawardhana, Department of Astronomy, Cornell University;

    (5) Jake D. Turner, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute, Cornell University & NHFP Sagan Fellow;

    (6) Ernst de Mooij, Astrophysics Research Centre, School of Mathematics and Physics & Queen’s University Belfast;

    (7) Ryan MacDonald, Department of Astronomy and Carl Sagan Institute;

    (8) Emily Deibert, David A. Dunlap Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics, University of Toronto & Gemini Observatory, NSF’s NOIRLab;

    (9) Motohide Tamura, Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics, University of Toronto

    (10) Takayuki Kotani, Department of Astronomy, Graduate School of Science, The University of Tokyo, Astrobiology Center & National Astronomical Observatory of Japan;

    (11) Teruyuki Hirano, Astrobiology Center, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan & Department of Astronomical Science, The Graduate University for Advanced Studies;

    (12) Masayuki Kuzuhara, Las Cumbres Observatory & Astrobiology Center;

    (13) Masashi Omiya, Las Cumbres Observatory & Astrobiology Center;

    (14) Nobuhiko Kusakabe, Las Cumbres Observatory & Astrobiology Center.

    5. CROSS-CORRELATION METHOD

    To search for GJ 486b’s atmosphere, we crosscorrelated the models described in Section 4 with the processed data from Section 3. We cross-correlated each model with one processed frame at a time, to produce a cross-correlation function (CCF). We phase-folded these CCFs by shifting them into the planet rest frame. GJ 486b’s radial velocity as a function of time, relative to its host star, is given by



    To optimally combine our three data sets, we mapped our cross-correlation functions to log-likelihoods (following, e.g., Brogi & Line 2019; Gibson et al. 2020; Herman et al. 2022). This approach allows the log-likelihoods from each data set to be trivially summed.


    The log-likelihood for each data set, ln LD, is calculated according to



    where the D subscript refers to the data set (e.g., IRD, IGRINS, and SPIRou), N is the total number of intransit data points in the data set, and χ 2 is related to the cross-correlation function, CCF, via


    Figure 1. Chemical equilibrium abundance profiles for GJ 486b computed by GGchem. Columns: isothermal pressuretemperature profiles at 300 K (left), 500 K (middle), and 700 K (right). Rows: no condensation (top), condensation included (middle), condensation and rain out (bottom).



    where fi is the mean-subtracted spectrum, σi is the outer product of the standard deviation of each wavelength and exposure bin (normalized by the standard deviation of the spectra in each order), mi is the meansubtracted Doppler-shifted model, α is a scaling factor to allow uncertainty in the scale of the model, and the CCF is defined as



    We determined which frames were in transit by generating model transit light curves with the BAsic Transit Model cAlculatioN in Python (BATMAN[8] ) package (Kreidberg 2015), using the system parameters reported by Trifonov et al. (2021), and weighted all in-transit frames equally. We converted the summed log-likelihood to a normalized likelihood, Lnorm, according to Lnorm = exp(lnL − max(lnL)).



    [8] https://github.com/lkreidberg/batman

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets@exoplanetology
    What's out there? Aliens, water, or just a big empty nothingness? Monumental research about the vastness of our cosmos.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #exoplanets #exoplanet-atmospheres #planetary-atmospheres #gj-486b-spectroscopy #gj-486b-research-paper #gj-486b #terrestrial-exoplanets #open-access-research-papers

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Appendix & Reference
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Appendix & Reference
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy: Conclusion and Acknowledgement
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Implications for JWS
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Clouds and Hazes
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas