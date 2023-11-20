Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Here’s How Humane Should Have Introduced Its AI Pinby@cdteliot
    578 reads

    Here’s How Humane Should Have Introduced Its AI Pin

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Humane's AI Pin, introduced after raising $230 million, faced criticism during its launch for emphasizing features over benefits. The device's true purpose is to cut down screen time and reconnect users with reality. Unlike smartphones, it aims to concentrate essential information, prompting reflection on technology addiction. The launch story, marred by excessive product details, could have been more effective by focusing on the problem it solves, its advantages, and a compelling vision for the future.
    featured image - Here’s How Humane Should Have Introduced Its AI Pin
    tech-stories #ai-hardware #humane-ai-pin
    Eliot Couvat HackerNoon profile picture

    @cdteliot

    Eliot Couvat

    Writer for Web3 Startups/Communities• Author: The Social Tokens Revolution • Join 1,500+ people reading my newsletter

    Receive Stories from @cdteliot

    react to story with heart
    Eliot Couvat HackerNoon profile picture
    by Eliot Couvat @cdteliot.Writer for Web3 Startups/Communities• Author: The Social Tokens Revolution • Join 1,500+ people reading my newsletter
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Why Not Giving a Fuck Is the New Flex
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by cdteliot #career-advice
    Article Thumbnail
    The Illusion of Logic: Navigating the Human Psyche with Rory Sutherland's Insights on Marketing
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by rimaeneva #sales
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Days of AI Day 7: Building Your Own ChatGPT with Langchain
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by sindamnataraj #ai-chatbot-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Six Ways to Supercharge Your Business Growth
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by heinztschabitscher #business-strategy
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Days of AI Day 6: Retrieval Techniques and Their Use Cases
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by sindamnataraj #ai-applications
    Article Thumbnail
    The Modern AI Stack to Increase Developer Productivity
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by gitcommitshow #developer-productivity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!