Here’s How Humane Should Have Introduced Its AI Pin
Too Long; Didn't ReadHumane's AI Pin, introduced after raising $230 million, faced criticism during its launch for emphasizing features over benefits. The device's true purpose is to cut down screen time and reconnect users with reality. Unlike smartphones, it aims to concentrate essential information, prompting reflection on technology addiction. The launch story, marred by excessive product details, could have been more effective by focusing on the problem it solves, its advantages, and a compelling vision for the future.