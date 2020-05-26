Headless Testing with Playwright and Jest

Playwright is a NodeJS package which can be used to automate Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari browsers in a headless manner.

It is developed by the team that created Puppeteer at Google and is actively developed at Microsoft.

The advantage of using Headless Testing is that it uses a real browser, but is much faster to run your tests than for example Selenium.

The combination of Jest, a NodeJS test runner framework maintained by Facebook with Playwright makes for an excellent Headless Testing combination.

Installing jest-playwright

jest-playwright NPM library which makes it easy to get started with Jest and Playwright. There's aNPM library which makes it easy to get started with Jest and Playwright.

jest-playwright-preset which you can use as a preset for Jest in jest.config.js . The package comes in combination with awhich you can use as a preset for Jest in

Installing these packages is easy:

npm install -D jest jest-playwright-preset playwright

Once you've included the Playwright preset, you can either run the tests on a browser on your computer, or connect it to an online browser grid.

module.exports = {

rootDir: '.',

testTimeout: 20000,

testMatch: [

'<rootDir>/*.spec.js'

],

preset: 'jest-playwright-preset'

}

Configuring jest-playwright

jest-playwright.config.js . To connect your tests to a Headless Browser grid, please specify the connectBrowserApp setting in a file called

module.exports = {

connectBrowserApp: {

wsEndpoint: 'wss://chrome.headlesstesting.com/?token=[YOUR-API-TOKEN]&browserVersion=dev'

}

}

This will instruct Jest Playwright to start and use a headless Chrome browser on the HeadlessTesting.com grid.

Running your first test with jest-playwright



To get started, create a new test file sample.spec.js : Now you are ready to run your first test with Jest and Playwright.To get started, create a new test file

describe('Google', () => {

beforeAll(async () => {

await page.goto('https://google.com')

})

it('should display google text on page', async () => {

await expect(page).toMatch('google')

})

})



$ jest You can now run this sample test:

Depending on whether you want to run this test locally or on a cloud platform, the test will start a headless browser, navigate to Google and verify if the word google appears on the page.

expect-playwright

expect-playwright . This package provides several Jest utility matchers for Playwright. The package makes it easier and cleaner to write assertions in your test scripts. There's a NPM package available called. This package provides several Jest utility matchers for Playwright. The package makes it easier and cleaner to write assertions in your test scripts.



npm install -D expect-playwright To get started, you can install the library:



await expect(page).toHaveText("h1", "MyPage") Now you can use various matchers, for example:

Conclusion

Jest together with Playwright is a great combination to do Headless Testing. Both frameworks are under active development and keep getting better.

