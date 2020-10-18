Automation of QA with jest-puppeteer and Headless Chrome

Passionate software engineer.
As our application started to grow we felt a desperate need to ease the life of our QA team and make all the regular manual checks to be automated.
Out of all the available tools we decided to go with jest-puppeteer which is operating HeadlessChrome as a webdriver. So... today this is the protagonist of our narrative.
At the end of it we will have fully standalone test project with database (populated with fixtures), API mocking and screenshot testing.
First of all let's do some basic setup.
I've forked flask-base to be our playground today. All my modifications as well as tests itself are available on github:
https://github.com/Xezed/automated-tests
Let's begin with creation of the new
directory and initialize npm package in it.
automated_tests
Then you will need to run:
npm install jest-cli jest-puppeteer puppeteer-screenshot-tester jest-environment-node knex knex-cleaner pg puppeteer sql-fixtures --save-dev
These are all the packages we need to install for this whole project.
It is how my package.json file looks like afterwards:
{
"name": "automated_tests",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "Demo for the hackernoon article",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"author": "Aleksandr Zakharov",
"license": "ISC",
"devDependencies": {
"jest-cli": "^26.5.0",
"jest-environment-node": "^26.5.0",
"jest-puppeteer": "^4.4.0",
"knex": "^0.21.6",
"knex-cleaner": "^1.3.1",
"pg": "^8.4.0",
"puppeteer": "^5.3.1",
"puppeteer-screenshot-tester": "^1.3.1",
"sql-fixtures": "^1.0.4"
}
}
Now let's create and configure
file:
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
preset: "jest-puppeteer",
testEnvironment: 'jest-environment-puppeteer',
};
This is enough to write and run our first test case. So let's do it! :)
describe('Flask-Base', () => {
beforeAll(async () => {
// open index page
await page.goto('http://127.0.0.1:5000/');
});
test('should be titled "Flask-Base"', async () => {
await expect(page.title()).resolves.toMatch('Flask-Base');
});
});
is used to bundle together the
describe
cases for a particular feature which we need to test. All the
test
clauses will be run sequentially. So latter
test
can rely on the application(page) state produced by the former
test
.
test
All the code inside
will be run once before any other tests in this describe clause.
beforeAll
Aforementioned
,
describe
and
test
as well as
beforeAll
are injected by default and we have no need to import them.
page
Now we need to add
to npm test in
"jest"
file:
package.json
"scripts": {
"test": "jest"
},
And run
npm test
It works!
How can we bind a DB to this build?
This is possible with
and
knex
sql-fixtures
Let's set these packages up.
In order to do it, we need to add
and
globalSetup
options to our
globalTeardown
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
// A path to a module which exports an async function that is triggered once before all test suites
globalSetup: "./globalSetup.js",
// A path to a module which exports an async function that is triggered once after all test suites
globalTeardown: "./globalTeardown.js",
preset: "jest-puppeteer",
testEnvironment: 'jest-environment-puppeteer',
};
and create the appropriate files...
// globalSetup.js
const { setup: setupPuppeteer } = require('jest-environment-puppeteer');
// we will create this module in the next step
const utils = require('./utils');
const knexCleaner = require('knex-cleaner');
const sqlFixtures = require('sql-fixtures');
const fixtureCreator = new sqlFixtures(utils.knex);
module.exports = async function globalSetup(globalConfig) {
await setupPuppeteer(globalConfig);
// clean DB before each run
await knexCleaner.clean(utils.knex);
// these are fixtures with which we are populating the database
// Order is important. The earlier an assignment - the earlier creation.
await fixtureCreator.create({
roles: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Admin',
index: 'admin',
default: false,
// admin permission in flask_base
permissions: 255
}
],
users: [
{
first_name: 'Aleks',
last_name: 'Zakharov',
confirmed: true,
email: 'aleks@space-xxx.com',
// double the colon in order to escape
password_hash: 'pbkdf2::sha256::150000$cUczhMmV$2a20becb3dd09d6c2464fcc44f2f9154df4f71b05beb9201716f591f4a5f9393',
role_id: 1
}
],
});
};
// globalTeardown.js
const utils = require('./utils');
module.exports = async function globalTeardown(globalConfig) {
await utils.knex.destroy();
};
and
file just contains
utils.js
setup:
knex
const dbConfig = {
client: 'pg',
connection: {
host: process.env.DB_HOST || 'localhost',
user: process.env.DB_USER || 'flask_base',
password: process.env.DB_PASSWORD || '123456',
database: process.env.DB_NAME || 'flask_base',
port: process.env.DB_PORT || 5432,
},
};
exports.knex = require('knex')(dbConfig);
With such a setup we have a database which will be cleaned and populated with fixtures each time upon run of jest. Let's test it out with our second test case:
// code above is omitted for brevity
test('should be titled "Flask-Base"', async () => {
await expect(page.title()).resolves.toMatch('Flask-Base');
});
test('login works', async () => {
// getting array of elements with .sign class
const sign = await page.$$('.sign');
// we need the first one
// click on it redirects us to login page
await sign[1].click();
// waiting for login field be loaded
// it means that login page has been loaded
await page.waitForSelector('#email');
// entering email which we've specified in fixtures
await page.type('#email', 'aleks@space-xxx.com');
// entering password which we've specified in fixtures
await page.type('#password', 'password');
// submitting
await page.click('#submit');
// if we don't know which element to wait for then we can specify a timer
await page.waitForTimeout(2000);
// check that we are actually logged-in as user with unconfirmed account
await page.$x('//h1[contains(text(), "Aleks Zakharov")]');
});
});
Let's run it:
It passed but didn't exit correctly. I couldn't find a way to fix it in a clear manner. Seems like some bug somewhere deep inside the source code. But we can enforce the exit with
flag and get rid of warning with
--forceExit
--detectOpenHandles
// package.json
"scripts": {
"test": "jest --detectOpenHandles --forceExit"
},
Run it again:
Now it's all clean.
What about API calls? How can we isolate them?
It's pretty easy to do as well. Just out of the box:
// main.test.js
describe('Flask-Base', () => {
beforeAll(async () => {
// open index page
await page.goto('http://127.0.0.1:5000/');
// allow request interception to mock api calls
await page.setRequestInterception(true);
// mocking api call
page.on('request', request => {
if (request.url().includes('jsonplaceholder')) {
request.respond(
{
content: 'application/json',
headers: { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*" },
body: JSON.stringify({
"info": "intercepted by tests"
})
}
);
// this is a must
return;
}
// if request was not matched continue as is
request.continue();
});
});
// our tests go next
1. We activate request interception.
2. We intercept request with url which contains "jsonplaceholder". But you can intercept based on method, header or content as well.
3. We need to set
in headers in order to allow the interception to happen.
"Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*"
.
request.respond()
which will be handling API as usual(requesting from the internet) when no patterns were matched. In this particular case it will be all the API calls which are not contain "jsonplaceholder" in the url.
request.continue()
I've attached a simple function to onclick event in the
file inside flask_base:
index.html
// api-call.js
function callApi() {
fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(json => console.log(json))
.catch(error => console.log(error))
}
But in order to see the
while the tests are running we need to open the browser. To do that we need to add this file to our
console.log
package:
automated_tests
// jest-puppeteer.config.js
module.exports = {
// https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/master/docs/api.md#puppeteerlaunchoptions
launch: {
// here we can specify whether we want to launch UI
headless: false,
defaultViewport: { width: 1600, height: 900 }
},
browserContext: 'incognito',
};
option allows us to chose whether we want to see the UI or not.
headless
Now if we run npm test we see UI clicking but it's too fast to open the console. Let's add some timers. I'm constantly using them for development and debugging. Add this lines to the top of
:
main.test.js
// this is timeouts after which error will be produced
jest.setTimeout(100000);
// this timeout should be lower than jest's otherwise error is happening
page.setDefaultTimeout(50000);
And now we can increase
in our code:
waitForTimeout
await page.waitForTimeout(200000);
Now if we click on paragraph which contains
word we trigger the API call(from the
project
function) and it gets intercepted:
callApi
Also we will implement a solution which allow us to compare screenshots (UI testing).
Let's add another test case:
const ScreenshotTester = require('puppeteer-screenshot-tester');
// code omitted for brevity
test('screenshot testing', async () => {
const tester = await ScreenshotTester(
0.1, // threshold of difference to raise error
false, // anti-aliasing
false, // ignore colors
{
ignoreRectangles: [[650, 300, 700, 200]], // areas to ignore
includeRectangles: [[300, 200, 1100, 1100]] // areas to include
},
{
transparency: 0.5
}
);
const result = await tester(page, 'test-screenshot', {
fullPage: true, // takes the screenshot of the full scrollable page
});
// make assertion result is always boolean
expect(result).toBe(true);
});
And run our tests now...
As you can see the output is saying that there was no screenshot. So nothing to compare with. Let's run once again...
Now it failed and we can see why.
There are a couple of screenshots generated in our
folder. One of them with the initial image and another one with the actual difference. So let's take look at the difference:
test
The gray areas are to be ignored (via
and
includeRectangles
). The purple text is highlighting the actual difference and it's pretty substantial because each and every time new text is generated for the index page. If images are the same tests will pass just fine.
ignoreRectangles
Also I found it very useful to utilize
option which is still raising error on difference BUT saving the new image. So the tests will fail only once for every UI change. It can be useful in devOps environment to not manually remove images from the servers.
saveNewImageOnError
I've just scratched the surface. But by now you should have a decent understanding of jest-puppeteer to feel comfortable while working with it.
Code for this article: https://github.com/Xezed/automated-tests
