Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoHaven't You Heard Of pfSense? by@levorak

Haven't You Heard Of pfSense?

September 6th 2020
Author profile picture

@levorak

Colombian Engineer Cybersecurity and opensource enthusiast

As a security engineer and open source enthusiast, Pfsense has been a very good and complete perimeter security solution,

It is an open source customized distribution of FreeBSD focused on offering perimeter security controls. It can be installed on-premise, virtualized or in the cloud depending on your needs and your available resources.

What can you do with Pfsense?

Define Pfsense as a firewall and a routing tool is a very short description. It has a wide variety of plugins that allow it to work as:

  • Firewall
  • Router
  • DNS/DHCP
  • Proxy (with Squid and SquidGuard)
  • Antivirus (with Squid, SquidGuard and ClamAV)
  • IDS/IPS (with Snort or Suricata)
  • VPN (IPsec or OpenVPN)
  • Web filtering
  • Captive portal
  • Traffic shaping
  • Load balancing
  • High availability


Is it friendly?

Pfsense admin GUI is very friendly, it can be customizable with the main statistics and reports. In the menu bar there are options for each service and configuration.

For troubleshooting and debugging tasks has multiple tools as traffic capture, port scanning and others.

Apart of control tools Pfsense has modules for resources monitoring, alerting and periodic reporting.

I hope that with this article you have a general view about pfsense and all its functionalities. You can download it and find more documentation here.

Related

Top 10 Wargames Sites for Learning, Practice, or Just for Fun

1 reaction
#learning-to-code
Author profile picture
1min
10/16/20

Wordpress Security Tutorial: How to Defend Against Bots With reCAPTCHA

pre-emoji story
#wordpress-security
Author profile picture

@adamkoyAdam Koy

01/06/21

Tags

#security#opensource#pfsense#firewall-and-routing-freebsd#open-source-firewall#resource-monitoring-tool#open-source-alerting-tool#perimeter-security-solution
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.