3 Strategies to Send Files to Multiple Linux Hosts in Emergencies

Colombian Engineer Cybersecurity and opensource enthusiast
Let's suppose you need to send a file to multiple hosts and you can not do it manually and you need to do it now. Below I talk you through three strategies you can use to send files in emergencies.
From the server send the file to each host using SCP and expect to avoid entering the password many times
#!/bin/bash
USER="user"
PASS="passwd"
DEST_PATH="/home/user"
list="192.168.0.1
192.168.0.2
192.168.0.3
192.168.0.4
192.168.0.5
192.168.0.6
"
for i in $list;
do
VAR=$(expect -c "
spawn scp -oStrictHostKeyChecking=no -oCheckHostIP=no file.txt $USER@$i:$DEST_PATH
match_max 100000
expect \"*?assword:*\"
send -- \"$PASS\r\"
send -- \"\r\"
expect eof
")
echo "$VAR" #to see remote command answer
done
From each host download the file from the server using rsync and expect to avoid entering the password many times
#!/bin/bash
USER="user"
PASS="passwd"
DEST_PATH="/home/user"
list="192.168.0.1
192.168.0.2
192.168.0.3
192.168.0.4
192.168.0.5
192.168.0.6
"
for i in $list;
do
VAR=$(expect -c "
spawn rsync -e \"ssh -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no\" file.txt $USER@$i:$DEST_PATH
match_max 100000
expect \"*?assword:*\"
send -- \"$PASS\r\"
send -- \"\r\"
expect eof
")
echo "$VAR"
done
Use the command parallel-scp to sent the file from the server to each host (hosts list on the ips.txt file one per line)
parallel-scp "-O StrictHostKeyChecking=no" --askpass -lremote_host_user -h ips.txt file.txt /remote/host/dest/path
If you lose ssh connection to a server but you still have session active this trick could help you. ;)
Generate the file
#For files
base64 file_to_copy > file_to_recover
#For directories
base64 directory_to_copy.tar.gz > file_to_recover
#For RPMs
tar cfz - $(rpm -ql ssh) | base64 > file_to_recover
Then copy the content of the file_to_recover in the host and recover it with these commands
#For files
base64 -d file_to_recover
#For directories
base64 -d file_to_recover | tar xfz
#For RPM
base64 -d < file_to_recover | tar xfz -
