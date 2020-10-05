Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logo3 Strategies to Send Files to Multiple Linux Hosts in Emergencies by@levorak

3 Strategies to Send Files to Multiple Linux Hosts in Emergencies

October 5th 2020
Author profile picture

@levorak

Colombian Engineer Cybersecurity and opensource enthusiast

Let's suppose you need to send a file to multiple hosts and you can not do it manually and you need to do it now. Below I talk you through three strategies you can use to send files in emergencies.

SCP + EXPECT

From the server send the file to each host using SCP and expect to avoid entering the password many times

#!/bin/bash

USER="user"
PASS="passwd"
DEST_PATH="/home/user"

list="192.168.0.1 
192.168.0.2
192.168.0.3
192.168.0.4
192.168.0.5
192.168.0.6
"

for i in $list;
do
 VAR=$(expect -c "
 spawn scp -oStrictHostKeyChecking=no -oCheckHostIP=no file.txt $USER@$i:$DEST_PATH
  match_max 100000
 expect \"*?assword:*\"
 send -- \"$PASS\r\"
 send -- \"\r\"
 expect eof
 ")
echo "$VAR" #to see remote command answer
done

rsycn + EXPECT

From each host download the file from the server using rsync and expect to avoid entering the password many times

#!/bin/bash

USER="user"
PASS="passwd"
DEST_PATH="/home/user"

list="192.168.0.1 
192.168.0.2
192.168.0.3
192.168.0.4
192.168.0.5
192.168.0.6
"

for i in $list;
do
 VAR=$(expect -c "
 spawn rsync -e \"ssh -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no\" file.txt $USER@$i:$DEST_PATH 
  match_max 100000
 expect \"*?assword:*\"
 send -- \"$PASS\r\"
 send -- \"\r\"
 expect eof
 ")
echo "$VAR"
done

Parallel-scp

Use the command parallel-scp to sent the file from the server to each host (hosts list on the ips.txt file one per line)

parallel-scp "-O StrictHostKeyChecking=no" --askpass -lremote_host_user -h ips.txt  file.txt /remote/host/dest/path

Bonus Tip

If you lose ssh connection to a server but you still have session active this trick could help you. ;)

Generate the file

#For files
base64 file_to_copy > file_to_recover

#For directories
base64 directory_to_copy.tar.gz > file_to_recover

#For RPMs
tar cfz - $(rpm -ql ssh) | base64 > file_to_recover

Then copy the content of the file_to_recover in the host and recover it with these commands

#For files
base64 -d file_to_recover

#For directories
base64 -d file_to_recover | tar xfz

#For RPM
base64 -d < file_to_recover | tar xfz -

Related

Top 10 Wargames Sites for Learning, Practice, or Just for Fun

1 reaction
#learning-to-code
Author profile picture
1min
10/16/20

Wordpress Security Tutorial: How to Defend Against Bots With reCAPTCHA

pre-emoji story
#wordpress-security
Author profile picture

@adamkoyAdam Koy

01/06/21

Tags

#linux-and-unix#learn-linux-command#learn-linux#linux-tips#coding#software-development#ssh#linux
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.