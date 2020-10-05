3 Strategies to Send Files to Multiple Linux Hosts in Emergencies

Let's suppose you need to send a file to multiple hosts and you can not do it manually and you need to do it now. Below I talk you through three strategies you can use to send files in emergencies.

SCP + EXPECT

From the server send the file to each host using SCP and expect to avoid entering the password many times

#!/bin/bash USER= "user" PASS= "passwd" DEST_PATH= "/home/user" list= "192.168.0.1 192.168.0.2 192.168.0.3 192.168.0.4 192.168.0.5 192.168.0.6 " for i in $list ; do VAR=$(expect -c " spawn scp -oStrictHostKeyChecking=no -oCheckHostIP=no file.txt $USER @ $i : $DEST_PATH match_max 100000 expect \"*?assword:*\" send -- \" $PASS \r\" send -- \"\r\" expect eof " ) echo " $VAR " #to see remote command answer done

rsycn + EXPECT

From each host download the file from the server using rsync and expect to avoid entering the password many times

#!/bin/bash USER= "user" PASS= "passwd" DEST_PATH= "/home/user" list= "192.168.0.1 192.168.0.2 192.168.0.3 192.168.0.4 192.168.0.5 192.168.0.6 " for i in $list ; do VAR=$(expect -c " spawn rsync -e \"ssh -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no\" file.txt $USER @ $i : $DEST_PATH match_max 100000 expect \"*?assword:*\" send -- \" $PASS \r\" send -- \"\r\" expect eof " ) echo " $VAR " done

Parallel-scp

Use the command parallel-scp to sent the file from the server to each host (hosts list on the ips.txt file one per line)

parallel-scp "-O StrictHostKeyChecking=no" --askpass -lremote_host_user -h ips.txt file.txt /remote/host/dest/path

Bonus Tip

If you lose ssh connection to a server but you still have session active this trick could help you. ;)

Generate the file

#For files base64 file_to_copy > file_to_recover #For directories base64 directory_to_copy.tar.gz > file_to_recover #For RPMs tar cfz - $(rpm -ql ssh) | base64 > file_to_recover

Then copy the content of the file_to_recover in the host and recover it with these commands

#For files base64 -d file_to_recover #For directories base64 -d file_to_recover | tar xfz #For RPM base64 -d < file_to_recover | tar xfz -

