Have Scientists at Baylor and Stanford Found a Magic Weight Loss Pill?

479 reads 0 A magic weight loss pill? Well, scientists from Baylor College of Medicine and Stanford School of Medicine think they've found it. Scientists have pinpointed the molecule that could effectively reduce food intake and obesity in mice. The research's idea isn't to take exercise off the table but to benefit people who are physically unable to exercise adequately. In this thread, our community discusses their thoughts on weight loss pills, their repercussions, and the new finding by Baylor College of Medicine and Stanford School of Medicine.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto and Jack Boreham occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

COMMON SKINNY LEGENDS! Exercise pill: Scientists identify molecule that could help drugs replace workouts

https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/06/15/exercise-pill-scientists-identify-molecule-that-could-help-drugs-replace-workouts

"If you could take a pill to get the benefits of exercise, would that be the end of your fitness regime?



It’s a question we may be a step closer to grappling with, after researchers said they identified a molecule in the blood that is produced during exercise.



The scientists from Baylor College of Medicine and Stanford School of Medicine pinpointed the molecule, which they found could effectively reduce food intake and obesity in mice.



The idea of the research isn’t necessarily to take exercise off the menu - the researchers say it could really benefit people who are physically unable to exercise adequately."

“Regular exercise has been proven to help weight loss, regulate appetite and improve the metabolic profile, especially for people who are overweight and obese,” said one of the authors of the paper, Dr Yong Xu, a professor of pediatrics at Baylor College.

"If we can understand the mechanism by which exercise triggers these benefits, then we are closer to helping many people improve their health”.



The paper, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, shows how mice that had been fed a high-fat diet to make them obese suppressed their food intake by about 50 per cent after being given the molecule."

"To discover the relevant molecule, the team collected and analysed blood samples taken from mice that had been running on treadmills.



They found from exercising the mice an increased amount of an amino acid called Lac-Phe - a byproduct of the lactic acid produced through exercise - and phenylalanine, one of the building blocks of proteins.



When administered to the mice for 10 days, Lac-Phe reduced cumulative food intake, lowered body fat and improved glucose tolerance.



The team also found robust elevations in plasma Lac-Phe levels following physical activity in racehorses - and humans.



Data from the human test showed that sprinting induced the biggest increase in the molecule, followed by resistance training and then endurance training."

We may be on the brick of having a miracle pill to turn us all into skinny legends without having to sweat so much. Of course, the scientists' prerogative is to make this an option for people that can't work out or do it effectively - people with mobility issues, older people, etc.

Many people would go for this solution if they had the chance and if, after stopping taking the medication, they didn't get all the weight back. However, the most mesmerizing part of this news piece is mice running in little treadmills.

What do you think about this? Would you take the pill? Would you adopt an athletic mouse?

Mónica Freitas, hmm, well, I don't think it's the end of workouts as we know them, but I think many people will. This might be perceived as one of those magic pills to get you in shape. It will still bring benefits to people's health, but it won't do all the work alone.

Mónica Freitas, now, the important questions:

I might try it, but I would use it as a solution. We can't forget the benefits of actual exercise.

I would definitely adopt an athletic mouse and build a whole gym for it.

Sara Pinto, I think the main difference between this solution and all the other weight loss pills we know of is that it mimics a natural process we undergo while exercising. I see it as an extra tool people can use to manage their weight (if they wish to). So kind of like protein shakes to help build muscle.

Sara Pinto, in response to your thoughts:



I'd try it if it doesn't have side effects (big ones?)

We could build a whole Olympics for mice.

Without a doubt! If I had a pill to end exercise I would take it.

Jack Boreham, join the lazy party.

Mónica Freitas, I agree. I just hope people don't see it as an escape from an actual workout. Regarding your other answers, I hope it doesn't have big side effects too, and I think we would spend hours just watching those cute little mice do their fitness stuff.

Sara Pinto, realistically speaking, lots of people will go for the easy way out. How many weight loss pills don't we see on the market already? This is just another one, one that might be less harmful (I hope) and more in line with what happens in our bodies.

Sara Pinto, that's just the premise for a new cartoon 😂 running mice.

😂 1

Mónica Freitas, is there any idea yet if this will be commercialized?

Sara Pinto, as I've understood, it's still in the trial/research stage. So, there's still a long way to go until it can be approved for consumption and commerce. But, if their marketing doesn't include an ad featuring a running mouse, I don't want it 😂

😂 1

