"Have a dream and have patience achieving your dream." - Alex Circei, Noonie Nominee for AGILE

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that.
Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Alex Circei from the United States, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Software Development categories. Alex is the CEO of Waydev, a Git analytics platform for engineering productivity.
I am the CEO & Co-founder of Waydev.
Currently, I am focussing my efforts on bulding Waydev.
Growing Waydev.
Nothing.
Have a dream and have patience achieving your dream.
It's helped me lose weight :) So far, I'm down 11 kg!
In Waydev
Put yourself in discomfort.
How to scale Waydev
Gmail
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Vote for Alex Circei at: NOONIES.TECH, for the Agile and Personal Development awards.
