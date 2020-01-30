Hashing Passwords In Python: Bcrypt Tutorial with Examples

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Bitcoinist, libertarian, atheist, cryptography fan, and founder of http://qvault.io
Not understanding the security implications of password storage can lead to devastating breaches and leaks. If you are building an application and need to store user credentials, learn about hash functions.
user.one@gmail.com – somePa$$wordHere
user.two@hotmail.com – otherPlainTextPass
user.one@gmail.com – cab864878af008fbc550087940ffacdb79a7f82201725e3350e25d6cfbdd4255
user.two@hotmail.com – 42a7fd2b639d18b3aba5db8504d4530f1f1ab58ab9615414b7629d6ec5c157b8
<code style="box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Consolas, "Andale Mono WT", "Andale Mono", "Lucida Console", "Lucida Sans Typewriter", "DejaVu Sans Mono", "Bitstream Vera Sans Mono", "Liberation Mono", "Nimbus Mono L", Monaco, "Courier New", Courier, monospace; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); background-color: transparent; border: 0px; padding: 0px; font-size: 0.85em; border-radius: 3px;">import bcrypt
bcrypt.hashpw('userPlainTextPassword'.encode(), bcrypt.gensalt())</code>
A salt is a random string of data hashed alongside a password to keep the hash result unique. Salts should be recreated each time a new password is saved, and the salt is stored alongside the hashed result so that it can be used again for comparison. Libraries like bcrypt are smart enough to store the salt IN the resulting string so that developers don’t need to do the extra work.
aab864878af008fbc550087940ffacdb79a7f82201725e3350e25d6cfbdd425f = password123
afg3683232297323f2f0087940ffacdb79a7f8284723732350e25d6cfbdd4cccc = shadowTheHedgehog1234
<code style="box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Consolas, "Andale Mono WT", "Andale Mono", "Lucida Console", "Lucida Sans Typewriter", "DejaVu Sans Mono", "Bitstream Vera Sans Mono", "Liberation Mono", "Nimbus Mono L", Monaco, "Courier New", Courier, monospace; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); background-color: transparent; border: 0px; padding: 0px; font-size: 0.85em; border-radius: 3px;"># Save new password
salt = creatRandomSalt()
hashedPassword = hash(newPassword.concat(salt))
database.save(hashedPassword, salt)
# Check password
hashedPassword, salt = database.GetUserCredentals()
passwordInput = userInput
if hash(passwordInput.concat(salt)) == hashedPassword:
login()
else:
failure()</code>
<code style="box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Consolas, "Andale Mono WT", "Andale Mono", "Lucida Console", "Lucida Sans Typewriter", "DejaVu Sans Mono", "Bitstream Vera Sans Mono", "Liberation Mono", "Nimbus Mono L", Monaco, "Courier New", Courier, monospace; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); background-color: transparent; border: 0px; padding: 0px; font-size: 0.85em; border-radius: 3px;">import bcrypt
# password = userInput
hashAndSalt = bcrypt.hashpw(password.encode(), bcrypt.gensalt())
# save "hashAndSalt" in data base
# To check:
# password = userInput
valid = bcrypt.checkpw(password.encode(), hashAndSalt)</code>