Authentication and Authorization with bcrypt In Rails

Introduction

User accounts are an indispensable feature of web applications. They allow us to create persistent, tailored experiences for the people using our site. They also help us better track how our application is used. Despite their usefulness, implementing user accounts can be akin to opening Pandora’s box of troubles.

We live in an age of savvy sackers of digital domains. While we’ve opened a box of possibilities, they’ve brought a host of problems with them! How do we stand a chance? We lean on others’ work and trade configuration for convention. But before we find some shoulders to stand on, let’s get a sense of the problem we’re trying to solve.

Signing Up And Signing In

Signing Up and Signing In are actions with which we are all familiar. They allow web applications to authenticate and authorize their users.

When we Sign Up, we create a means by which a web application determines that we are who we say we are. Signing Up happens once in the lifetime of a user in an application. It creates a new user instance in the backend of the server with information that can be use to authenticate that user. Authentication asks the question, “Are you who you say you are?” When we sign in, we are authenticated by the application based on the username and password we provide, and consequently given access to different features of the application.

We are engaged in single-factor authentication when we only have to provide one type of information to authenticate ourselves. As you might imagine, single-factor authentication is not the best means of securing user accounts, as anyone with a username and password can access an account.

That’s where multi-factor authentication comes into play. We encounter multi-factor authentication pretty well every day, when a site asks us to enter a randomly generated code sent to our phones in addition to our username and password, or when an ATM machine requires us to enter a PIN number and insert our debit card. We won’t build multi-factor authentication in this post, but it’s important to be aware of.

Once we’re signed in and authenticated by an application, it will check to see if we are authorized to perform the actions we attempt to perform. Authorization asks the question, “Are you allowed to do that?” The means by which a web application authorizes a user is through cookies, specifically, session cookies.

A cookie is a bit of data stored on a user’s browser. Web applications can store all kinds of information in cookies to track a user’s state and history. A session cookie is a cookie that lasts for the duration of a session on a web application, typically from sign/log in to sign/log out.

When a user signs in, the user’s browser is given a cookie by the web application identifying that user. The authorization of the user can then be checked when HTTP requests are made of the application.

Signing up happens once in the lifetime of user on a web application. It gives the application a means of authenticating the user, or checking to see that they are who they say they are, through a username, password, and any other required information. When a user signs in, they are authenticated and given an identifying session cookie. As the user interacts with the application, the application can check to see that the user is authorized, or permitted, to perform an action by referencing the user’s cookie.

Authentication with bcrypt

Authentication is a web application’s way of checking to see that a user is who they say they are. There are several Ruby gems already written to facilitate this process. devise is one of the most popular, along with omniauth and doorkeeper.

We’re not going to use any of those! For the purposes of understanding the process of authentication and authorization, we’ll be using a gem that’s been staring you in the face since you first opened a Rails Gemfile: bcrypt.

Uncomment that guy!

source 'https://rubygems.org' git_source( :github ) { |repo| "https://github.com/ #{repo} .git" } # ruby '2.5.1' ... # Use Redis adapter to run Action Cable in production # gem 'redis', '~> 4.0' # Use ActiveModel has_secure_password gem 'bcrypt' , '~> 3.1.7' # Use ActiveStorage variant # gem 'mini_magick', '~> 4.8' ...

bcrypt

the Ruby gem is based on bcrypt the OpenBSD hashing algorithm. Given any string, such as a password, the hash will scramble the string along with a dash of random characters (known as salt) in such a way that the process cannot be reversed or guessed.

bcrypt

pw = BCrypt::Password.create( 'P4ssW02d!' ) # => "$2a$12$YNW0EG8VwLmy1l9yxMeyAOaen/Yhx7LTBJR6G7jnG2WMkr9fo7aO6" pw == 'P4ssW02d!' # => true

bcrypt and the User Model

the Ruby gem allows us to use the bcrypt algorithm to hash passwords, and it also manages storing the salt used in hashing so that we can later authenticate our users.

In order to use

bcrypt

password_digest

rails generate resource User username password_digest

, our user table must have aattribute. In your Rails projects, you might execute the following:

After migrating the table, we should have a schema similar to the following:

create_table "users" , force: :cascade do |t| t.string "username" t.string "password_digest" t.datetime "created_at" , null: false t.datetime "updated_at" , null: false end

Note that we’re storing a password digest, not a password. Never, ever, for any reason, whatsoever, even if your mother asks you too, even if you think it will cure your foot fungus, never store passwords in plain text.

We must also add

has_secure_password

class User < ApplicationRecord has_secure_password validates :username , presence: true , uniqueness: true validates :password , presence: true end

to our User model. You'll notice that I've added some validations to ensure our users are created with a unique username and non-unique password. Do not require unique passwords, as it will give ne'er-do-wells the information and confidence they need to gain access to user accounts.

has_secure_password

rails console

usr = User.create( username: "cheetochester" , password: "Ch33zy$" , password_confirmation: "Ch33zy$" ) # => #<User id: 4, username: "cheetochester", password_digest: "$2a$12$Io.kXzHPXoGZYzuWBawSFOawjvGNmsrHsCiXbNhlYep..." ...> usr.authenticate( "cheesys" ) # => false usr.authenticate( "Ch33zy$" ) # => #<User id: 4, username: "cheetochester", password_digest: "$2a$12$Io.kXzHPXoGZYzuWBawSFOawjvGNmsrHsCiXbNhlYep..." ...>

is a helper method for models that gives them access to methods which will aid in authentication. We can test them in

Note that when we create a new user, we do so with the

password

password_confirmation

password_digest

andkeys, not

bcrypt

password_confirmation

password_digest

#authenticate

Routes

handles validating password andand converting password into thethat is saved in the database. Given a password string, themethod returns false if the password is incorrect, and the user instance if the password is correct.

Before we can confidently set up our controllers, we must have a clear vision of our routes. In this basic example application, users can create and view their accounts. They can also sign in and out of their accounts. We will manage this functionality with the following routes in

rails-app/config/routes.rb

Rails.application.routes.draw do resources :users , only: [ :create , :show ] get "/signup" , to: "users#new" get "/login" , to: "sessions#new" post "/sessions" , to: "sessions#create" delete "/sessions" , to: "sessions#destroy" # For details on the DSL available within this file, see http://guides.rubyonrails.org/routing.html end

Creating a Sign Up Form

The code excerpt below depicts a basic User controller. We have supported actions for creating a user and seeing their page.

class UsersController < ApplicationController def new @user = User.new end def create @user = User.create(user_params) if @user.valid? @user.save redirect_to @user else redirect :new end end def show @user = User.find(params[ :id ]) end private def user_params params. require ( :user ).permit( :username , :password , :password_confirmation ) end end

There is no special sauce for creating a sign up form. We simply need a form that will pass

username

password

password_confirmation

rails-app/app/views/users/new.html.erb

<%= form_for @user do |f| %> <%= f.label :username %> <%= f.text_field :username , placeholder: "Username" %> <%= f.label :password %> <%= f.password_field :password , placeholder: "Password" %> <%= f.label :password_confirmation %> <%= f.password_field :password_confirmation , placeholder: "Confirm Password" %> <%= f.submit "Create Account" %> <% end %>

, andto our application. Inwe can generate a form with Rails form helpers like so:

On submission, our

UsersController#create

Logging In

action will attempt to create a new user instance with those parameters. If the user instance is valid, the user will be redirected to their show page. Otherwise, the user will be redirected to the new user page.

Logging in, or signing in, will be handled through Rails’

session

session

SessionsController

class SessionsController < ApplicationController def new end def create @user = User.find_by( username: params[ :username ]) if @user && @user.authenticate(params[ :password ]) session[ :user_id ] = @user.id redirect_to @user else redirect_to login_path end end end

hash, which reads and manages acookie on a user's browser. Managing session requires enough unique actions to warrant another controller. We'll call this controller the

In this controller we’ve defined two actions.

SessionsController#new

is simply responsible for rendering a page that enables a user to create a new session (also known as log in).

The contents of

rails-app/app/views/sessions/new.html.erb

<%= form_tag sessions_path do %> <%= label_tag "Username" %> <%= text_field_tag :username , nil , placeholder: "Username" %> <%= label_tag "Password" %> <%= password_field_tag :password , nil , placeholder: "Password" %> <%= submit_tag "Log In" %> <% end %>

maybe as simple as:

The purpose of this form is to prompt the authentication of a user and the storage of their identity in the

session

cookie.

In

SessionsController#create

#authenticate

bcrypt

session[:user_id] = @user.id

, we first try to find the user based on their username. If the user exists, we authenticate them using the password provided in the form and themethod granted to us by thegem. If they are authenticated, we will store their id in the session cookie ().

Otherwise, they will be redirected to the login path.

What keeps someone from simply modifying their session cookie to mimic a user? Lucky for us, Rails encrypts the cookies that it creates!

Laying the Foundation for Authorization with bcrypt

We’ve implemented authentication with a couple of forms, a handful of routes and controller actions, and a few

bcrypt

methods. And yet a one-winged bird can't fly. We need authorization to put our authentication to work.

We can lay the foundation for authorization by writing helper methods in

rails-app/app/controllers/application_controller.rb

class ApplicationController < ActionController::Base helper_method :logged_in? , :current_user def current_user if session[ :user_id ] @user = User.find(session[ :user_id ]) end end def logged_in? !!current_user end def authorized redirect_to login_path unless logged_in? end end

Here we’ve defined a few helper methods for use in our controllers and views.

ApplicationController#current_user

:user_id

session

looks for a value in thekey of thecookie-hash. If there is one, the corresponding user instance will be returned.

Otherwise, the return value is

nil

#logged_in?

current_user

coerces the return value ofinto a Boolean by use of a double-bang.

#authorized

session[:user_id]

Authorization in Controllers

will trigger a redirect to the login page unless a user is logged in (that is, unless a value ofexists and it matches the value of an id of an existing user)

The

before_action

UsersController

class UsersController < ApplicationController before_action :authorized , only: [ :show ] ... end

callback method can help us make short work of using our authorization methods. In our, we'll add:

With this line, the application will check to see if a user is logged in and redirect to the login path if they aren’t before the

#show

Authorization in Views

action is even fired. But the fun doesn't stop here. We can leverage our authorization helper methods to conditionally render our views!

In

rails-app/app/views/layouts/application.html.erb

, let's add a login/logout button below our view template. That way, it will appear on any pages we add to our application.

Recall that

<%= yield %>

application.html.erb

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> ... <body> <%= yield %> <br> <% if logged_in? %> <%= button_to "Logout" , sessions_path, method: :delete %> <% else %> <%= button_to "Login Page" , login_path, method: :get %> <% end %> < /body> </html >

inis where the templates corresponding to our controller actions get rendered.

Since we defined the

#logged_in?

:logged_in?

helper_method

ApplicationController

erb

helper method and passedas an argument toin our, we are able to use it in our views. This bit ofrenders a logout button if a user is logged in, and vice versa.

We can get even more specific. Since we have a helper method

current_user

that returns the user of the current session, we can render custom content for that user.

On the

rails-app/app/views/users/show.html.erb

<h1>Welcome to the page of <%= @user.username %>< /h2> <% if current_user == @user %> <h3>This is my page!!!</h 3> <% end %

Logging Out

page, we can make it so that a user sees special content if they're on their own show page.

Every good story has to come to an end. When a user logs out, they are essentially ending their

session

session[:user_id]

nil

SessionsController

class SessionsController < ApplicationController ... def destroy session[ :user_id ] = nil redirect_to login_path end end

. One basic way of ending a user’s session is to set the value ofto. We'll add the following action to ourto do so.

If you’re the observant type, you’ll have noticed that the logout button we created last section makes the HTTP request that will be routed to this action. With that action, the session cookie will cease to know about the user and the user will not be authorized in the application.

Conclusion

And that’s all it takes to build out basic authentication and authorization in a Rails application with

bcrypt

! When we authenticate a user, we check to see they are who they say they are. We facilitate authentication in a web application through sign up and sign/log in forms. To make use of authentication, we track user state in a session cookie and use that cookie to perform authorization before relevant actions in our application.

bcrypt

helps us implement authentication by giving us a means of securely storing and cross-referencing authentication factors (like passwords) in our database. To authorize users, we write helper methods that use some of those means as well as the built-in Rails sessions cookie to check user state and react accordingly.

Now that you have some idea of how it works, try to implement it yourself! When you’re comfortable using

bcrypt

devise

, break out the big guns likeand try again. Authentication and authorization are essential parts of secure web applications.

We'll all be better off if you use them. And never store plain text passwords in a database.

