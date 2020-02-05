Hashicorp Vault max_ttl Killed My Spring App

How to ensure that expiring Spring Cloud Vault dynamic database secrets are renewed, when reaching Hashicorp Vault’s max_ttl

TL;DR

Spring Cloud Vault does not renew your dynamic database secret which leaves the application in a broken state when these credentials expire.

There are following options:

Use a long enough max_ttl and redeploy/restart the application often enough If needed, increase the Vault system max time-to-live Restart the Spring Boot application when the database secret expires Implement database connection rotation (see next blog post for relational databases)

Disclaimer about Kotlin in code examples

All code examples use (ideomatic) Kotlin instead of Java to make them more concise and easier to read (and personally I prefer Kotlin). The same approach of the code snippets would also working with Java or other JVM languages.

Obviously, most people still use Java. That’s why all code examples will also be available in Java in a future update of this post.

Challenges with Hashicorp Vault and Secrets Management

For instance, setting up Vault in dev mode , like it is done in most examples, is easy and fast but you should never do that in production. And this is just the most obvious operational task to tackle. Here is a (not complete) list contains of things to consider:

securing Vault access with https/TLS

setting up a certificate authority (CA) for your https connection (Vault itself could support here, but you have to solve the bootstrapping problem)

ensure that Vault’s availability is good enough to not break your system: probably you want to have a high availability (HA) setup

bootstrap Vault in a secure but still maintainable way which fits your needs(aka unsealing)

who and how is the data in vault configured and maintained

which Vault authentication method to use and how to bring the needed data to your applications (also here, Vault has different supporting tools like token wrapping)

There are a lot of operational things you should think about but in this blog post I want to focus on an application-level challenge with using Vault together with Spring: What happens when the database secret reaches its maximum time-to-live (TTL)

Spring Boot and the maximum TTL of a lease in Hashicorp Vault

Most people don’t think about the maximum time-to-life of this secret or expect that the database credentials are automatically rotated by Spring when needed. Let’s check the Spring Cloud Vault documentation

DataSource with them when the maximum lease time has been reached. That is, if max_ttl of the Database role in Vault is set to 24h that means that 24 hours after your application has started it can no longer authenticate with the database. Spring Cloud Vault does not support getting new credentials and configuring yourwith them when the maximum lease time has been reached. That is, ifof the Database role in Vault is set tothat means that 24 hours after your application has started it can no longer authenticate with the database.

This is a show stopper, because it will leave the Spring application in a broken state where no database communication is possible anymore. So, what can you do about this?

I will show you 4 solutions on how to make the setup work. The first 3 are more generically applicable with some prerequisites to apply. The 4th solution is only working for a more specific but also not too uncommon setup and provides a smoother experience. I will describe its details in the next blog post.

Let’s check our options.

Use a long enough max_ttl for the dynamic database credential

max_ttl of the database role in Vault, which is the maximum lease time. This duration is configurable. So, if you regularly deploy or restart your application, you can just use a long enough max_ttl . The Spring Cloud Vault documentation talks about theof the database role in Vault, which is the maximum lease time. This duration is configurable. So, if you regularly deploy or restart your application, you can just use a long enough

max_ttl to be longer than 2 weeks, for instance 16 days. A good example how to setup Vault to generate dynamic credentials for PostgreSQL can be found on the max_ttl value to 16 days (384 hours) Let’s consider you have a two-week sprint and it is guaranteed that after each sprint your application is redeployed. Then you could just configure theto be longer than 2 weeks, for instance 16 days. A good example how to setup Vault to generate dynamic credentials for PostgreSQL can be found on the Hashicorp Learn site about Dynamic Secrets . You just have to adapt thevalue to 16 days (384 hours) when creating the database role

vault write database/roles/ readonly db_name=postgresql \ creation_statements=@readonly.sql \ default_ttl=1h max_ttl=384h

But you cannot increase the maximum time-to-live for the secret infinitely. Hashicorp Vault has a system-wide max:

The system max TTL, which is 32 days but can be changed in Vault’s configuration file.

When the Vault system maximum TTL is not enough…​

max_lease_ttl parameter, which defaults to "768h" can be used for that. …​it is also possible to increase it via the Vault configuration. The Vault Configuration documentation mentions that theparameter, which defaults tocan be used for that.

An example vault config could look like:

max_lease_ttl = "3000h" # (1) storage "file" { path = "/var/vault/vault-storage" } listener "tcp" { address = "127.0.0.1:8200" tls_disable = 1 # (2) }

(1) The system max TTL is set to 3000h here, the rest of the config is just for demonstration purpose

(2) You should never do that in production

max_lease_ttl for all your Vault instances to a really big value, you should wait a minute. Hashicorp of course has a good reason to limit the maximum TTL and to not use a too big value by default: The longer a dynamic secret lives, the less dynamic it is in the end. So if you choose a too big time-to-live value, the risk of having really long living secrets and with that the risk of Before you now just change thefor all your Vault instances to a really big value, you should wait a minute. Hashicorp of course has a good reason to limit the maximum TTL and to not use a too big value by default:. So if you choose a too big time-to-live value, the risk of having really long living secrets and with that the risk of secret sprawl is increasing. That is the reason why I would not recommend changing this value if you can use one of the other options.

Restarting the application when credentials expire

If you cannot guaranty that your Spring application is redeployed or restarted often enough or you don’t want to live with the risk of long living secrets the first two options are not for you. Instead you should change the setup, so that the database secrets of the application can be rotated.

The easiest way to do that is to ensure that the application is restarted when the secret expires. Depending on your setup you already have a process manager like systemd or a container-orchestration system like Kubernetes which ensures, that your application is always running. Whenever the application stops this tool will start a new instance for you.

So how can the Spring application detect the secret is expired and cannot be renewed anymore? This can be done by adding an additional LeaseListenener to the SecretLeaseContainer

@Configuration class VaultConfig ( private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer, @Value( "\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}" ) private val databaseRole: String, private val applicationContext: ConfigurableApplicationContext ) {

@PostConstruct method you can then add the additional LeaseListenener which does the shutdown: In amethod you can then add the additionalwhich does the shutdown:

@PostConstruct private fun configureShutdownWhenLeaseExpires () { val vaultCredsPath = "database/creds/ $databaseRole " // (1) leaseContainer.addLeaseListener { event -> // (2) if (event.path == vaultCredsPath) { // (3) log.info { "Lease change for DB: ( $event ) : ( ${event.lease} )" } if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) { // (3) log.error { "Database lease expired. Shutting down." } applicationContext.close() // (4) } } } }

build the creds path by using the autowired databaseRole LeaseListenener is a SAM interface, so just provide a lambda (see Kotlin’s SAM Conversion) event.path , event.isLeaseExpired and event.mode are extension methods (see next code snippet) shutdown the Spring application

And here are the extension methods used above:

private val SecretLeaseEvent.path get () = source.path private val SecretLeaseEvent.isLeaseExpired get () = this is SecretLeaseExpiredEvent private val SecretLeaseEvent.mode get () = source.mode

If you don’t use a tool like Kubernetes or systemd you should restart the application , instead of shutting it down.

The complete shutdown example can be found as a github repository

Next steps

Originally published at https://secrets-as-a-service.com on January 28, 2020

