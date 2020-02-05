Hashicorp Vault max_ttl Killed My Spring App
How to ensure that expiring Spring Cloud Vault dynamic database secrets are renewed, when reaching Hashicorp Vault’s max_ttl
TL;DR
Spring Cloud Vault does not renew your dynamic database secret which leaves the application in a broken state when these credentials expire.
There are following options:
- Use a long enough
and redeploy/restart the application often enough
max_ttl
- If needed, increase the Vault system max time-to-live
- Restart the Spring Boot application when the database secret expires
- Implement database connection rotation (see next blog post for relational databases)
Disclaimer about Kotlin in code examples
All code examples use (ideomatic) Kotlin instead of Java to make them more concise and easier to read (and personally I prefer Kotlin). The same approach of the code snippets would also working with Java or other JVM languages.
Obviously, most people still use Java. That’s why all code examples will also be available in Java in a future update of this post.
Challenges with Hashicorp Vault and Secrets Management
If you have a Spring Boot application or microservice, sooner or later (better sooner) you have to think about how to handle the secrets in your code in a secure manner. Fortunately, these days there are already really good secrets as a service
tools available. The most famous and mature one is Hashicorp Vault
. As a Kotlin or Java developer building a Spring Boot application you are in a lucky situation, because it is really easy to get your Hashicorp Vault integration up and running by using Spring Vault
. Vault’s concept of dynamic secrets
is probably THE killer feature and allows you for example to easily get unique, secure and short-lived database credentials which follow the principle of least privilege
.
For instance, setting up Vault in dev mode
, like it is done in most examples, is easy and fast but you should never do that in production. And this is just the most obvious operational task to tackle. Here is a (not complete) list contains of things to consider:
- securing Vault access with https/TLS
- setting up a certificate authority (CA) for your https connection (Vault itself could support here, but you have to solve the bootstrapping problem)
- ensure that Vault’s availability is good enough to not break your system: probably you want to have a high availability (HA) setup
- bootstrap Vault in a secure but still maintainable way which fits your needs(aka unsealing)
- who and how is the data in vault configured and maintained
- which Vault authentication method to use and how to bring the needed data to your applications (also here, Vault has different supporting tools like token wrapping)
There are a lot of operational things you should think about but in this blog post I want to focus on an application-level challenge with using Vault together with Spring: What happens when the database secret reaches its maximum time-to-live (TTL)
?
Spring Boot and the maximum TTL of a lease in Hashicorp Vault
Most people don’t think about the maximum time-to-life of this secret or expect that the database credentials are automatically rotated by Spring when needed. Let’s check the Spring Cloud Vault documentation
:
Spring Cloud Vault does not support getting new credentials and configuring your
DataSource
with them when the maximum lease time has been reached. That is, if
max_ttl
of the Database role in Vault is set to
24h
that means that 24 hours after your application has started it can no longer authenticate with the database.
This is a show stopper, because it will leave the Spring application in a broken state where no database communication is possible anymore. So, what can you do about this?
I will show you 4 solutions on how to make the setup work. The first 3 are more generically applicable with some prerequisites to apply. The 4th solution is only working for a more specific but also not too uncommon setup and provides a smoother experience. I will describe its details in the next blog post.
Let’s check our options.
Use a long enough
for the dynamic database credential
max_ttl
The Spring Cloud Vault documentation talks about the
max_ttl
of the database role in Vault, which is the maximum lease time. This duration is configurable. So, if you regularly deploy or restart your application, you can just use a long enough
max_ttl
.
Let’s consider you have a two-week sprint and it is guaranteed that after each sprint your application is redeployed. Then you could just configure the
max_ttl
to be longer than 2 weeks, for instance 16 days. A good example how to setup Vault to generate dynamic credentials for PostgreSQL can be found on the Hashicorp Learn site about Dynamic Secrets
. You just have to adapt the
max_ttl
value to 16 days (384 hours) when creating the database role
:
vault write database/roles/readonly db_name=postgresql \
creation_statements=@readonly.sql \
default_ttl=1h max_ttl=384h
But you cannot increase the maximum time-to-live for the secret infinitely. Hashicorp Vault has a system-wide max:
The system max TTL, which is 32 days but can be changed in Vault’s configuration file.
When the Vault system maximum TTL is not enough…
…it is also possible to increase it via the Vault configuration. The Vault Configuration documentation
mentions that the
max_lease_ttl
parameter, which defaults to
"768h"
can be used for that.
An example vault config could look like:
max_lease_ttl = "3000h" # (1)
storage "file" {
path = "/var/vault/vault-storage"
}
listener "tcp" {
address = "127.0.0.1:8200"
tls_disable = 1 # (2)
}
(1) The system max TTL is set to 3000h here, the rest of the config is just for demonstration purpose
(2) You should never do that in production
Before you now just change the
max_lease_ttl
for all your Vault instances to a really big value, you should wait a minute. Hashicorp of course has a good reason to limit the maximum TTL and to not use a too big value by default: The longer a dynamic secret lives, the less dynamic it is in the end
. So if you choose a too big time-to-live value, the risk of having really long living secrets and with that the risk of secret sprawl
is increasing. That is the reason why I would not recommend changing this value if you can use one of the other options.
Restarting the application when credentials expire
If you cannot guaranty that your Spring application is redeployed or restarted often enough or you don’t want to live with the risk of long living secrets the first two options are not for you. Instead you should change the setup, so that the database secrets of the application can be rotated.
The easiest way to do that is to ensure that the application is restarted when the secret expires. Depending on your setup you already have a process manager like systemd or a container-orchestration system like Kubernetes which ensures, that your application is always running. Whenever the application stops this tool will start a new instance for you.
So how can the Spring application detect the secret is expired and cannot be renewed anymore? This can be done by adding an additional
LeaseListenener
to the
SecretLeaseContainer
.
I expect that you’ve already setup Spring and Vault to create dynamic database secrets (how to do that, see for example Managing your Database Secrets with Vault @ Spring blog
or An Intro to Spring Cloud Vault @ Baeldung
). Then you can autowire the
SecretLeaseContainer
, the database role which is configured as the property
spring.cloud.vault.database.role
and the
ConfigurableApplicationContext
to allow closing the ApplicationContext which eventually shuts down the Spring application:
@Configuration
class VaultConfig(
private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer,
@Value("\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}")
private val databaseRole: String,
private val applicationContext: ConfigurableApplicationContext
) {
In a
@PostConstruct
method you can then add the additional
LeaseListenener
which does the shutdown:
@PostConstruct
private fun configureShutdownWhenLeaseExpires() {
val vaultCredsPath = "database/creds/$databaseRole" // (1)
leaseContainer.addLeaseListener { event -> // (2)
if (event.path == vaultCredsPath) { // (3)
log.info { "Lease change for DB: ($event) : (${event.lease})" }
if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) { // (3)
log.error { "Database lease expired. Shutting down." }
applicationContext.close() // (4)
}
}
}
}
- build the creds path by using the autowired
databaseRole
-
is a SAM interface, so just provide a lambda (see Kotlin’s SAM Conversion)
LeaseListenener
,
event.path
and
event.isLeaseExpired
are extension methods (see next code snippet)
event.mode
- shutdown the Spring application
And here are the extension methods used above:
private val SecretLeaseEvent.path get() = source.path
private val SecretLeaseEvent.isLeaseExpired get() = this is SecretLeaseExpiredEvent
private val SecretLeaseEvent.mode get() = source.mode
If you don’t use a tool like Kubernetes or systemd you should restart the application
, instead of shutting it down.
Next steps
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!