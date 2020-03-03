Heavy Rotation of Relational Hashicorp Vault Database Secrets in Spring

TL;DR

This is the second episode in a series of blog post about how to handle the expiration of Hashicorp Vault generated dynamic database credentials in a Spring application. Spring leaves your application without a database connection when these credentials expire. For more context and some general solutions please check the first post

more implementation effort stricter prerequisites (only relational databases supported)

The first bullet point is addressed because this post should help you with the implementation. This leaves us with the…​

Prerequisites

This approach is only applicable for Spring applications which use HikariCP

Luckily the usual way to store and retrieve data in a relational database with Spring Boot is to use Spring Data JPA . In Spring Boot 2, Hikari is the default DataSource implementation, which makes it typical setup for using relational databases.

Show me the code

To fulfill the prerequisites, it is enough to depend on the Spring Boot JPA Starter:

plugins { id( "org.springframework.boot" ) version "2.2.4.RELEASE" // <1> id( "io.spring.dependency-management" ) version "1.0.9.RELEASE" // <2> } dependencies { implementation( "org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-data-jpa" ) // <3> runtimeOnly( "org.postgresql:postgresql" ) // <4> }



<2> The Spring dependency-management plugin together with Spring Boot Gradle plugin ensures that all Spring related dependencies have the version being compatible with the Spring Boot version

<3> By adding the spring-boot-starter-data-jpa dependency together with Spring Boot 2.x you automatically get HikariCP

<4> In my example I use PostgreSQL but also most other relational databases, like MySQL, would work

These few lines are basically enough to meet the requirements of using HikariCP, in this case with PostgreSQL.

Rotating the expiring database credentials at runtime

To rotate the database credentials, which are dynamic secret from Hashicorp Vaults point of view, we have to do following steps:

Detect when the database credentials are expiring Get new dynamic database credentials from Hashicorp Vault Refresh the database connections to use the new credentials

Detect when the database credentials are expiring

SecretLeaseContainer and the database role which is configured as the property spring.cloud.vault.database.role to the VaultConfig configuration class: To detect when the database credentials are expiring we can use the same approach like we did to restart the application when credentials expire in the first blog post . Let’s again autowire theand the database role which is configured as the propertyto theconfiguration class:

@Configuration class VaultConfig ( private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer, @Value( "\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}" ) private val databaseRole: String ) {

@PostConstruct method you can then add the additional LeaseListenener which does the lease rotation: As before in amethod you can then add the additionalwhich does the lease rotation:

@PostConstruct private fun postConstruct () { val vaultCredsPath = "database/creds/ $databaseRole " leaseContainer.addLeaseListener { event -> if (event.path == vaultCredsPath) { log.info { "Lease change for DB: ( $event ) : ( ${event.lease} )" } if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) { // TODO Rotate the credentials here <1> } } } }

<1> When this code path is reached, the database secret expired

Next step is to…​

Get new dynamic database credentials from Hashicorp Vault

(The credentials should be renewed - Image by pasja1000 from pixabay

When the lease for the database credentials expire we have to request a new secret.

if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) { log.info { "Replace RENEW for expired credential with ROTATE" } leaseContainer.requestRotatingSecret(vaultCredsPath) // <1> }

<1> Tells Spring Vault to request a new rotating database secret

requestRotatingSecret() is of type The returned value ofis of type RequestedSecret

Represents a requested secret from a specific Vault path associated with a lease RequestedSecret.Mode RequestedSecret can be renewing or rotating.

— Spring Vault Javadoc

RequestedSecret contains the path and the mode of the secret, but it does not contain the secret itself. So how do we get the requested credentials? As mentioned in the Javadoc, thecontains the path and the mode of the secret, but it does not contain the secret itself. So how do we get the requested credentials?

We have just requested a new rotating database secret within our own LeaseListener . This listener receives SecretLeaseEvent s which are also created, when a new rotating secret is received. This is exactly what we need! So, let’s also react on this kind of event.

if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) { log.info { "Replace RENEW for expired credential with ROTATE" } leaseContainer.requestRotatingSecret(vaultCredsPath) // <1> } else if (event is SecretLeaseCreatedEvent && event.mode == ROTATE) { // <2> val credentials = event.credentials // <3> // TODO Update database connection }



<2> The new secret event is a rotating SecretLeaseCreatedEvent

<3> The event contains the new database credentials <1> The rotating secret is requested<2> The new secret event is a rotating<3> The event contains the new database credentials

event.credentials The SecretLeaseCreatedEvent contains the new credentials requested from Hashicorp Vault. The property is an extension property (see code below).

Details of extracting the secrets safely

SecretLeaseCreatedEvent contains a Map<String, Object> with the secrets, so there is no typesafe option to get the database credentials. If for some reason the event does not contain the credentials we are again in the situation, that we cannot contact the database anymore. In that case I would prefer to shut down the application. That’s why we need the ConfigurableApplicationContext to shut down the Spring application. Thecontains awith the secrets, so there is no typesafe option to get the database credentials. If for some reason the event does not contain the credentials we are again in the situation, that we cannot contact the database anymore. In that case I would prefer to shut down the application. That’s why we need theto shut down the Spring application.

Let’s add this as another autowired dependency to this class:

@Configuration class VaultConfig ( private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer, @Value( "\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}" ) private val databaseRole: String ) {

event.credentials returns null if the credentials cannot be received. With the ConfigurableApplicationContext we can handle this error case: Now we can extract the credentials from the event. The extension propertyreturnsif the credentials cannot be received. With thewe can handle this error case:

if (credentials == null ) { log.error { "Cannot get updated DB credentials. Shutting down." } applicationContext.close() // <1> return @addLeaseListener // <2> } refreshDatabaseConnection(credentials) // <3>



<2> because of the return from the lambda, credentials is smart casted to a non-nullable value after the if block. Kotlin is awesome!

<3> here the credentials cannot be null and can be used to <1> If we cannot get the renewed credentials shutdown the application<2> because of the return from the lambda,is smart casted to a non-nullable value after theblock. Kotlin is awesome!<3> here thecannot beand can be used to refresh the database connection

Now let’s see how the credentials are retrieved from the event within the extension property:

private val SecretLeaseCreatedEvent.credentials: Credential? get () { val username = get ( "username" ) ?: return null // <1> val password = get ( "password" ) ?: return null // <1> return Credential(username, password) } private fun SecretLeaseCreatedEvent. get (param: String ) : String? { return secrets[param] as ? String // <2> } private data class Credential ( val username: String, val password: String)

get() . If one of the get() calls return null then null is returned instead of a Credential

<2> the secret is read out of the map and with String . If the entry does not exist in the map or is not a String then null is returned <1> username and password are extracted using the extension method. If one of thecalls returnthenis returned instead of a<2> the secret is read out of the map and with as? safe casted to a. If the entry does not exist in the map or is not athenis returned

Refresh the database connection

Now that we know the new credentials we have to ensure that these fresh secrets are used instead of the old ones.

private fun refreshDatabaseConnection (credential: Credential ) { updateDbProperties(credential) // <1> updateDataSource(credential) // <2> }

<1> first update the database system properties

<2> finally update the datasource to use the newly created credentials

To update the datasource credentials we need the HikariDataSource . So, let’s add this also to the constructor:

@Configuration class VaultConfig ( private val applicationContext: ConfigurableApplicationContext, private val hikariDataSource: HikariDataSource, private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer, @Value( "\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}" ) private val databaseRole: String ) {

HikariDataSource we can update the database credentials used by the Spring application: Utilizing thewe can update the database credentials used by the Spring application:

private fun updateDbProperties (credential: Credential ) { // <1> val (username, password) = credential System.setProperty( "spring.datasource.username" , username) System.setProperty( "spring.datasource.password" , password) } private fun updateDataSource (credential: Credential ) { val (username, password) = credential log.info { "==> Update database credentials" } hikariDataSource.hikariConfigMXBean.apply { // <2> setUsername(username) setPassword(password) } hikariDataSource.hikariPoolMXBean?.softEvictConnections() // <3> ?.also { log.info { "Soft Evict Hikari Data Source Connections" } } ?: log.warn { "CANNOT Soft Evict Hikari Data Source Connections" } }



<2> From the HikariDataSource we can get the

<3> As the final step, all connections have to be evicted to use the new credentials <1> Updating the database system properties is technically not mandatory but ensures consistency, if other parts of the system rely these properties being accurate<2> From thewe can get the HikariConfigMXBean which allows setting the new credentials<3> As the final step, all connections have to be evicted to use the new credentials

Summary

With these steps the PostgreSQL or other relational database credentials can be rotated, when there Hashicorp Vault leases expire. This works at runtime and without downtime.

The logs will look something like this:

Lease change for DB: (org.springframework.vault.core.lease.event.SecretLeaseExpiredEvent[source=RequestedSecret [path='database/creds/readonly', mode=RENEW]]) : (Lease [leaseId='database/creds/readonly/wzUQ81Ng4YQcBwdAyLrSZSvd', leaseDuration=PT10S, renewable=true]) Replace RENEW for expired credential with ROTATE Lease change for DB: (org.springframework.vault.core.lease.event.SecretLeaseCreatedEvent[source=RequestedSecret [path='database/creds/readonly', mode=ROTATE]]) : (Lease [leaseId='database/creds/readonly/ur8C5V1wJMSAdiatwkWXCi03', leaseDuration=PT30S, renewable=true]) ==> Update database credentials Soft Evict Hikari Data Source Connections

The complete repository can be found on GitHub

Finally the handling of expiring Hashicorp Vault database secrets in a Spring application is production-ready.

Originally published at https://secrets-as-a-service.com on February 18, 2020

