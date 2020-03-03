Heavy Rotation of Relational Hashicorp Vault Database Secrets in Spring

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
via
LeaseListenener
which
addLeaseListener()
on the
requestRotatingSecret()
when the dynamic database lease expires
SecretLeaseContainer
with mode
SecretLeaseCreatedEvent
) by:
ROTATE
of the
HikariConfigMXBean
HikariDataSource
to use the new credentials
HikariPoolMXBean
plugins {
id("org.springframework.boot") version "2.2.4.RELEASE" // <1>
id("io.spring.dependency-management") version "1.0.9.RELEASE" // <2>
}
dependencies {
implementation("org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-data-jpa") // <3>
runtimeOnly("org.postgresql:postgresql") // <4>
}
dependency together with Spring Boot 2.x you automatically get HikariCP
spring-boot-starter-data-jpa
and the database role which is configured as the property
SecretLeaseContainer
to the
spring.cloud.vault.database.role
configuration class:
VaultConfig
@Configuration
class VaultConfig(
private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer,
@Value("\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}")
private val databaseRole: String
) {
method you can then add the additional
@PostConstruct
which does the lease rotation:
LeaseListenener
@PostConstruct
private fun postConstruct() {
val vaultCredsPath = "database/creds/$databaseRole"
leaseContainer.addLeaseListener { event ->
if (event.path == vaultCredsPath) {
log.info { "Lease change for DB: ($event) : (${event.lease})" }
if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) {
// TODO Rotate the credentials here <1>
}
}
}
}
if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) {
log.info { "Replace RENEW for expired credential with ROTATE" }
leaseContainer.requestRotatingSecret(vaultCredsPath) // <1>
}
is of type
requestRotatingSecret()
:
RequestedSecret
Represents a requested secret from a specific Vault path associated with a lease RequestedSecret.Mode.A RequestedSecret can be renewing or rotating.
contains the path and the mode of the secret, but it does not contain the secret itself. So how do we get the requested credentials?
RequestedSecret
. This listener receives
LeaseListener
s which are also created, when a new rotating secret is received. This is exactly what we need! So, let’s also react on this kind of event.
SecretLeaseEvent
if (event.isLeaseExpired && event.mode == RENEW) {
log.info { "Replace RENEW for expired credential with ROTATE" }
leaseContainer.requestRotatingSecret(vaultCredsPath) // <1>
} else if (event is SecretLeaseCreatedEvent && event.mode == ROTATE) { // <2>
val credentials = event.credentials // <3>
// TODO Update database connection
}
SecretLeaseCreatedEvent
contains the new credentials requested from Hashicorp Vault. The
SecretLeaseCreatedEvent
property is an extension property (see code below).
event.credentials
contains a
SecretLeaseCreatedEvent
with the secrets, so there is no typesafe option to get the database credentials. If for some reason the event does not contain the credentials we are again in the situation, that we cannot contact the database anymore. In that case I would prefer to shut down the application. That’s why we need the
Map<String, Object>
to shut down the Spring application.
ConfigurableApplicationContext
@Configuration
class VaultConfig(
private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer,
@Value("\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}")
private val databaseRole: String
) {
returns
event.credentials
if the credentials cannot be received. With the
null
we can handle this error case:
ConfigurableApplicationContext
if (credentials == null) {
log.error { "Cannot get updated DB credentials. Shutting down." }
applicationContext.close() // <1>
return@addLeaseListener // <2>
}
refreshDatabaseConnection(credentials) // <3>
is smart casted to a non-nullable value after the
credentials
block. Kotlin is awesome!
if
cannot be
credentials
and can be used to refresh the database connection
null
private val SecretLeaseCreatedEvent.credentials: Credential?
get() {
val username = get("username") ?: return null // <1>
val password = get("password") ?: return null // <1>
return Credential(username, password)
}
private fun SecretLeaseCreatedEvent.get(param: String): String? {
return secrets[param] as? String // <2>
}
private data class Credential(val username: String, val password: String)
. If one of the
get()
calls return
get()
then
null
is returned instead of a
null
Credential
safe casted to a
as?
. If the entry does not exist in the map or is not a
String
then
String
is returned
null
private fun refreshDatabaseConnection(credential: Credential) {
updateDbProperties(credential) // <1>
updateDataSource(credential) // <2>
}
. So, let’s add this also to the constructor:
HikariDataSource
@Configuration
class VaultConfig(
private val applicationContext: ConfigurableApplicationContext,
private val hikariDataSource: HikariDataSource,
private val leaseContainer: SecretLeaseContainer,
@Value("\${spring.cloud.vault.database.role}")
private val databaseRole: String
) {
we can update the database credentials used by the Spring application:
HikariDataSource
private fun updateDbProperties(credential: Credential) { // <1>
val (username, password) = credential
System.setProperty("spring.datasource.username", username)
System.setProperty("spring.datasource.password", password)
}
private fun updateDataSource(credential: Credential) {
val (username, password) = credential
log.info { "==> Update database credentials" }
hikariDataSource.hikariConfigMXBean.apply { // <2>
setUsername(username)
setPassword(password)
}
hikariDataSource.hikariPoolMXBean?.softEvictConnections() // <3>
?.also { log.info { "Soft Evict Hikari Data Source Connections" } }
?: log.warn { "CANNOT Soft Evict Hikari Data Source Connections" }
}
we can get the
HikariDataSource
which allows setting the new credentials
HikariConfigMXBean
Lease change for DB: (org.springframework.vault.core.lease.event.SecretLeaseExpiredEvent[source=RequestedSecret [path='database/creds/readonly', mode=RENEW]]) : (Lease [leaseId='database/creds/readonly/wzUQ81Ng4YQcBwdAyLrSZSvd', leaseDuration=PT10S, renewable=true])
Replace RENEW for expired credential with ROTATE
Lease change for DB: (org.springframework.vault.core.lease.event.SecretLeaseCreatedEvent[source=RequestedSecret [path='database/creds/readonly', mode=ROTATE]]) : (Lease [leaseId='database/creds/readonly/ur8C5V1wJMSAdiatwkWXCi03', leaseDuration=PT30S, renewable=true])
==> Update database credentials
Soft Evict Hikari Data Source Connections