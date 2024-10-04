Haptic Feedback for the Feels - #30DaysOfSwift

Day 3: The earthly vibrations caught me off guard. 💂 In the Fourth post of the #30DaysOfSwift series, you'll learn how to implement the haptic feedback with the press of a button or any certain action. Here's the code for you to implement Haptic Feedback with 3 variations. For those who want to jump into it right away, struct HomeView: View {\n let lightFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .light) // Change style\n let mediumFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .medium) \n let heavyFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .heavy)\n\n var body: some View {\n Button("Light Feedback") {\n lightFeedback.impactOccurred() // Use this line for haptic feedback\n }\n\n Button("Medium Feedback") {\n mediumFeedback.impactOccurred()\n }\n\n Button("Heavy Feedback") {\n heavyFeedback.impactOccurred()\n }\n }\n\n} Which one hits the right spot? Let me know :) Happy Coding! Day 3: The earthly vibrations caught me off guard. 💂 Day 3: The earthly vibrations caught me off guard. In the Fourth post of the #30DaysOfSwift series, you'll learn how to implement the haptic feedback with the press of a button or any certain action. Here's the code for you to implement Haptic Feedback with 3 variations. For those who want to jump into it right away, struct HomeView: View {\n let lightFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .light) // Change style\n let mediumFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .medium) \n let heavyFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .heavy)\n\n var body: some View {\n Button("Light Feedback") {\n lightFeedback.impactOccurred() // Use this line for haptic feedback\n }\n\n Button("Medium Feedback") {\n mediumFeedback.impactOccurred()\n }\n\n Button("Heavy Feedback") {\n heavyFeedback.impactOccurred()\n }\n }\n\n} struct HomeView: View {\n let lightFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .light) // Change style\n let mediumFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .medium) \n let heavyFeedback = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .heavy)\n\n var body: some View {\n Button("Light Feedback") {\n lightFeedback.impactOccurred() // Use this line for haptic feedback\n }\n\n Button("Medium Feedback") {\n mediumFeedback.impactOccurred()\n }\n\n Button("Heavy Feedback") {\n heavyFeedback.impactOccurred()\n }\n }\n\n} Which one hits the right spot? Let me know :) Happy Coding! Happy Coding!