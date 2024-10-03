Bottom Sheet Tutorial in iOS 18 - #30DaysOfSwift

Day 1: Stumbling across the Hidden Gold 👑 In the second post of #30DaysOfSwift series, you will learn how to add a bottom sheet. With a Fab-ulous button to toggle the sheet, you can show your content inside it. Here's a sneak peek of the inspiration for this sheet: Ready to dive into the code? Here it is: Or you can just copy it from here: @State var shouldPresentSheet = false\n \n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n // ...\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n .overlay(\n VStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the bottom\n HStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the right\n Button(action: {\n shouldPresentSheet.toggle() // Toggles sheet On/Off\n }) {\n Image(systemName: "plus")\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .padding()\n .background(Color(.orange))\n .clipShape(Circle())\n .shadow(color: Color(.gray), radius: 2.5)\n }\n .sheet(isPresented: $shouldPresentSheet) {\n print("Sheet dismissed!")\n } content: {\n Text("In the sheets!")\n }\n .padding()\n }\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n )\n } Let me know how you plan to use it in your App. Feel free to comment below if there are any doubts. Happy coding! Day 1: Stumbling across the Hidden Gold 👑 Day 1: Stumbling across the Hidden Gold In the second post of #30DaysOfSwift series, you will learn how to add a bottom sheet. With a Fab-ulous button to toggle the sheet, you can show your content inside it. Fab-ulous button Here's a sneak peek of the inspiration for this sheet: Ready to dive into the code? Here it is: Or you can just copy it from here: @State var shouldPresentSheet = false\n \n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n // ...\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n .overlay(\n VStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the bottom\n HStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the right\n Button(action: {\n shouldPresentSheet.toggle() // Toggles sheet On/Off\n }) {\n Image(systemName: "plus")\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .padding()\n .background(Color(.orange))\n .clipShape(Circle())\n .shadow(color: Color(.gray), radius: 2.5)\n }\n .sheet(isPresented: $shouldPresentSheet) {\n print("Sheet dismissed!")\n } content: {\n Text("In the sheets!")\n }\n .padding()\n }\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n )\n } @State var shouldPresentSheet = false\n \n var body: some View {\n VStack {\n // ...\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n .overlay(\n VStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the bottom\n HStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the right\n Button(action: {\n shouldPresentSheet.toggle() // Toggles sheet On/Off\n }) {\n Image(systemName: "plus")\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .padding()\n .background(Color(.orange))\n .clipShape(Circle())\n .shadow(color: Color(.gray), radius: 2.5)\n }\n .sheet(isPresented: $shouldPresentSheet) {\n print("Sheet dismissed!")\n } content: {\n Text("In the sheets!")\n }\n .padding()\n }\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n )\n } Let me know how you plan to use it in your App. Feel free to comment below if there are any doubts. Happy coding! Happy coding!