How to Build a FAB-ulous Button - #30DaysOfSwift

Day 0: Embarking on the Swift & SwiftUI Odyssey Welcome to the first post in my 30-day exploration of SwiftUI! Today, we're diving into a fundamental UI element: the Floating Action Button (FAB). Let's create a visually appealing & interactive FAB for your SwiftUI-based iOS app. Placement: Positioned at the bottom right corner for easy accessibility. Icon: A plus (+) symbol to clearly indicate an "Add" action. Style: A clean, minimalist design the can blend with your UI. Here's a sneak peek of what we'll achieve: Ready to code? Let's dive in: var body: some View {\n VStack(spacing: 20) {\n // ...\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n .overlay(\n VStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the bottom\n HStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the right\n Button(action: {\n // Button Action here\n }) {\n Image(systemName: "plus")\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .padding()\n .background(Color(.green))\n .clipShape(Circle())\n .shadow(color: Color(.gray), radius: 2.5)\n }\n .padding() \n }\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n )\n} What do you think of this FAB design? Share your ideas, suggestions, or improvements. Happy coding! Day 0: Embarking on the Swift & SwiftUI Odyssey Day 0: Embarking on the Swift & SwiftUI Odyssey Welcome to the first post in my 30-day exploration of SwiftUI! Today, we're diving into a fundamental UI element: the Floating Action Button (FAB). Let's create a visually appealing & interactive FAB for your SwiftUI-based iOS app. Placement: Positioned at the bottom right corner for easy accessibility. Placement: Icon: A plus (+) symbol to clearly indicate an "Add" action. Icon: Style: A clean, minimalist design the can blend with your UI. Style: Here's a sneak peek of what we'll achieve: Ready to code? Let's dive in: var body: some View {\n VStack(spacing: 20) {\n // ...\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n .overlay(\n VStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the bottom\n HStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the right\n Button(action: {\n // Button Action here\n }) {\n Image(systemName: "plus")\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .padding()\n .background(Color(.green))\n .clipShape(Circle())\n .shadow(color: Color(.gray), radius: 2.5)\n }\n .padding() \n }\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n )\n} var body: some View {\n VStack(spacing: 20) {\n // ...\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n .overlay(\n VStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the bottom\n HStack {\n Spacer() // Pushes the button to the right\n Button(action: {\n // Button Action here\n }) {\n Image(systemName: "plus")\n .foregroundColor(.white)\n .padding()\n .background(Color(.green))\n .clipShape(Circle())\n .shadow(color: Color(.gray), radius: 2.5)\n }\n .padding() \n }\n }\n .frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: .infinity)\n )\n} What do you think of this FAB design? Share your ideas, suggestions, or improvements. Happy coding! Happy coding!