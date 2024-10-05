Navigation Bar Tutorial in iOS 18 - #30DaysOfSwift

Day 2: Wandering around the multiple paths 🛣️ In the third post of the #30DaysOfSwift series, I am going to teach you how to make a sticky navigation bar. The output would look something like this: Steps: Create a new SwiftView file called "HomeView." Replace the ContentView() with HomeView() in YourAppNameApp.swift (In this case, my project is called ShipiOS. Thus, file name is ShipiOSApp.swift). var body: some Scene {\n WindowGroup {\n HomeView()\n }\n } Lastly, add the following code in your HomeView() file: Code: struct HomeView: View {\n @State private var selectedTab = 0 // Track the selected tab\n let generator = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .light) // For Haptics\n\n @EnvironmentObject var userCommonData: CommonData\n\n var body: some View {\n TabView(selection: $selectedTab) {\n ContentView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Home", systemImage: "house")\n }\n .tag(0)\n\n SecondView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Chats", systemImage: "tray")\n }\n .tag(1)\n\n ThirdView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Profile", systemImage: "gearshape")\n }\n .tag(2)\n }\n .accentColor(Color("AppSecondaryColor"))\n .onChange(of: selectedTab) {\n generator.impactOccurred()\n }\n }\n\n} Does it work? Let me know :) Happy coding! Day 2: Wandering around the multiple paths 🛣️ Day 2: Wandering around the multiple paths 🛣️ In the third post of the #30DaysOfSwift series, I am going to teach you how to make a sticky navigation bar. The output would look something like this: Steps: Create a new SwiftView file called "HomeView." Create a new SwiftView file called "HomeView." Replace the ContentView() with HomeView() in YourAppNameApp.swift (In this case, my project is called ShipiOS. Thus, file name is ShipiOSApp.swift). Replace the ContentView() with HomeView() in YourAppNameApp.swift (In this case, my project is called ShipiOS. Thus, file name is ShipiOSApp.swift). var body: some Scene {\n WindowGroup {\n HomeView()\n }\n } var body: some Scene {\n WindowGroup {\n HomeView()\n }\n } Lastly, add the following code in your HomeView() file: Lastly, add the following code in your HomeView() file: Code: struct HomeView: View {\n @State private var selectedTab = 0 // Track the selected tab\n let generator = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .light) // For Haptics\n\n @EnvironmentObject var userCommonData: CommonData\n\n var body: some View {\n TabView(selection: $selectedTab) {\n ContentView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Home", systemImage: "house")\n }\n .tag(0)\n\n SecondView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Chats", systemImage: "tray")\n }\n .tag(1)\n\n ThirdView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Profile", systemImage: "gearshape")\n }\n .tag(2)\n }\n .accentColor(Color("AppSecondaryColor"))\n .onChange(of: selectedTab) {\n generator.impactOccurred()\n }\n }\n\n} struct HomeView: View {\n @State private var selectedTab = 0 // Track the selected tab\n let generator = UIImpactFeedbackGenerator(style: .light) // For Haptics\n\n @EnvironmentObject var userCommonData: CommonData\n\n var body: some View {\n TabView(selection: $selectedTab) {\n ContentView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Home", systemImage: "house")\n }\n .tag(0)\n\n SecondView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Chats", systemImage: "tray")\n }\n .tag(1)\n\n ThirdView() // Replace with your view\n .tabItem {\n Label("Profile", systemImage: "gearshape")\n }\n .tag(2)\n }\n .accentColor(Color("AppSecondaryColor"))\n .onChange(of: selectedTab) {\n generator.impactOccurred()\n }\n }\n\n} Does it work? Let me know :) Happy coding! Happy coding!