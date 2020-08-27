"Hang On To What You Believe", Interview with Laurie Dunn

One such impressive human is Laurie Dunn from the United States: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories.

Scroll on through for their take on what’s trending in tech today...

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Innovation

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I’ve just left the teaching profession in order to devote myself to writing about projects in the cryptosphere. The future is here and I’m stoked to be writing about it!

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I generally like to research and write about new and up and coming projects that are still under the radar.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Defi - but also cryptocurrencies in general

5. What are you worried about right now?

The effect that btc has on cryptos but I do realise this is only short to medium term

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Hang on to what you believe in by your finger nails - have the belief that it will come good

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I got the c virus and it did knock me back - dealing with post viral fatigue is definitely an issue

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Silver or bitcoin

8. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Nigh on the entire financial system is fraudulent and needs to come down so we can start again

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Trading view, telegram, Binance

11. What are you currently learning?

How to trade

