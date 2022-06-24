Hacking the Digestive System With Probiotics

America and the world as a whole have seen digestive issues rise as one of the most common day to day annoyances. 72% of Americans experience at least one symptom of digestive distress regularly, and 62% of the world experience digestive complaints at least once per year.

These range from obvious factors like an upset stomach, constipation, and diarrhea to less obvious factors like rapid weight fluctuation and bloating with no observable reason. These are some of the day to day annoyances someone may face, but having a weak digestive system can also lead to longer term complications.

One of the main causes behind this all, and why countries like the U.S are seeing lots of digestive issues, is poor diet. Digestive health is where the concerns of highly processed, sugary, pesticide filled foods really start to show. Foods like these tend to have negative effects on digestive bacteria.

On top of this, a lack of activity and time outside can really work to reduce digestive health as well. Even antibiotics, a positive and essential force in the modern world, kill off good bacteria the same as bad. There are many forces today weakening the digestive health of people globally.

Now while there are comprehensive lifestyle changes. Buying high end and high nutrient foods, working out regularly, and treating illnesses in alternative ways. These are not sustainable for large percentages of people across the world. Luckily, there is a hack.

Probiotics are bacteria that positively colonize a person's digestive system. This means that positive bacteria is grown and negative bacteria is suppressed, creating a healthy digestive system in the long term. Probiotics do come in some natural foods like yogurt and cheese, but the supplements are going to be the most effective.

These supplements have been shown to reduce all the day to day symptoms of a weak digestive system as well as a slew of other illnesses. It’s even predicted that they can help with some of the symptoms of depression and chemotherapy. Probiotics are safe for almost everyone to use, really only presenting a risk to those who are already immunocompromised.

This all makes probiotics a powerful tool for those who can’t afford to make large scale lifestyle changes. Each person's digestive system consists of trillions of bacteria, bacteria that is created and sustained by whatever is consumed throughout the day. To ensure that that bacteria remains effective and positive for one’s body, probiotics are a great solution.

