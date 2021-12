Kahlil Corazo is the Project Manager of [AccessibleGenomics.org]. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for open-source synthetic biology. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on **open-source** **synthetic biology** and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below. In the interview, he discusses his work with the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating him for the Noonies Award of the Year - science - in the following categories.