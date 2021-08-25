Hacking Hacker Noon : What is Domain Authority and why care?

Hacker Noon's high domain authority makes sure that your stories will rank well on Google. By posting your articles on Hacker Noon, you give yourself a higher chance of ranking on Google for competitive keywords. You give your article a greater chance to get more views, more social shares, more backlinks, and a longer life on the first page of Google SERPs. Backlinks are one of the most important aspects of SEO and content marketing, and backlinks from Hacker Noon pointing back to your website are incredibly valuable.

Domain Authority

According to AHREFs, our domain ranking is 87. To put this into perspective, TechCrunch has a domain ranking of 92 and ethereum.org has a domain ranking of 86.



What is Domain Authority / Domain Ranking?

It is a metric used to rate the strength of a site and is based on various metrics. Some of these metrics include:

Age of this site

Monthly traffic

Backlinks

Why is Domain Authority important to you as a writer?

If 2 websites post similar articles that target the same keyword, domain ranking could determine which article gets placed higher on Google, and which article gets more clicks and engagement.

By posting your articles on Hacker Noon, you give yourself a higher chance of ranking on Google for competitive keywords. You give your article a greater chance to get more views, more social shares, more backlinks, and a longer life on the first page of Google SERPs.

Why is Domain Authority important to brands that publish on Hacker Noon?

One way to make the best use of our brand-as-author program is to create high-quality original articles that rank well on Google, and use those articles to link back to important pages on your brand's website.

Backlinks are one of the most important aspects of SEO and content marketing, and backlinks from Hacker Noon pointing back to your website are incredibly valuable, due to our high domain ranking.

Actually, that's the reason why lots of shady SEO spammers are trying to sell backlinks on Hacker Noon (which is against our policies and why we remove such spammy backlinks immediately).

If you ever see an ad like this, run away...run far far away:

You should run away because this is a very misguided SEO tactic that isn't going to work. And also, we will remove such posts immediately and you will have just wasted your money trusting these shady sellers.

Something we didn't cover?

