4 Link Building Techniques to Follow in 2020

Testimonials, blogs, and networking are among the most popular link building techniques that have stood the test of time. The rules of link building have been changing at a rapid pace, and businesses have little choice but to keep up with the transformation. Websites and online businesses that seek to enjoy popularity and high rankings need to amass a refined skillset, perseverance, and the required tools to adapt to the rapidly changing trends.

In recent years, links are being promoted as a crucial ranking factor, and the marketers and SEO experts who previously neglected links and focused on on-page SEO and content marketing are now shifting their attention towards link building. Why is that?

Google has also contributed to the popularity of link building by regarding links as the leading ranking factor, alongside creative and optimized content. Modern-day marketers and content creators are aware that ranking without links is a challenging feat because Google prefers websites that practice link building.

Back in 2012, the link building norm revolved around adding heaps of links to blog posts and articles to position websites on the first pages of search engine results. However, that strategy is utterly useless in 2020, as Google's Core Algorithm is now powered with a highly sophisticated spam filter. Today, marketers choose backlinks with care and caution because links can also prove risky and can undermine their technical and creative credibility.

Let's find out, shall we?

1. Requesting Backlinks

As a beginner in this field, the best way to start your journey is to ask for backlinks and focus on quality. For instance, you can ask your friends, collaborators, relatives, colleagues, and peers, social media influencers, and even your clients who run their own blogs and websites and request for a backlink. You simply have to reach out in your professional and social circles and ask for high-quality in-content links.

Be sure to steer clear of sidebar or footer links, and instead, focus on amassing in-content links. It is crucial to maintain strict quality control when it comes to devising your link building strategy. Backlinks that come from websites that are similar to your niche and content ideas must be strictly avoided.

Such links do more harm than good as they will take your readers to a similar website as opposed to adding value to your content.

2. Cultivating Relationships

Are you wondering what building relationships has to do with link building? Well, cultivating relationships will enhance the effectiveness and quality of your link building efforts. Today, marketers, bloggers, and content creators have scores of excellent networking opportunities that allow them to build contacts in the digital realm.

You can get started by joining communities, social groups, blogs, and forums that are related to your niche and expertise. For instance, the Link Building Experts Group on Facebook is an excellent and highly supportive platform for beginners and seasoned professionals.

Don’t hesitate to take the first step and start by making an interesting contribution to a post or starting a discussion with a post of your own. Actively participating in social groups and digital communities will help you gain exposure and quality backlinks. More importantly, you will always stay abreast of industry trends and insider news.

You will also be able to network and collaborate with creative people who share your interests and work within the same niche.

3. Testimonial Link Building

In the last two years, testimonial link building has emerged as an increasingly popular opportunity for businesses and content creators to collaborate and benefit each other. Come to think of it; it is a win-win situation.

There are many businesses and digital marketing agencies that will be willing to collaborate with you if you use your blog or website to discuss your experience with their products or services. This exercise allows businesses to tap into your audience and build the hard-earned customer trust that isn’t inspired by their direct advertising initiatives.

For you, testimonial link building provides an excellent opportunity to obtain backlinks and benefit from the potential traffic on that website. The approval rate is significantly higher as compared to most standard link requests.

4. Work on your Blog

Most marketers and businesses believe that one blog post and one backlink is enough to gain the search engine ranking they desire, but this isn’t how it's done. If you have no agenda to maintain a regular and immersive blog, don’t waste a single second of your time on generating risky links and setting up a blog. It won’t serve the intended purpose unless you are determined to work on your blog.

A blog is a digital entity that needs to be kept alive with creativity, technical support, quality link building, and SEO skills. You can make the process easier and less demanding by creating a flexible schedule that allows you to make regular posts. Focus on maintaining an immersive content and media strategy and tailor your content in accordance with industry trends and the preferences of your readers.

It will take time, but your efforts will be fruitful, and your blog will gain authority and an audience. When it comes to blogs, content is king, and your content strategy should be well-structured, immersive, and useful to attract readers. If you have an active blog with a flourishing readership, businesses, and websites from all the world would want to link with your blog.

This is by far the best strategy to earn excellent backlinks without having to try too hard. Focus on your content quality and let the links come to you!

Final Thoughts

Today, marketers, bloggers, and content creators have access to countless online directories that offer useful information for your readers and allow you to add quality links to your website or blog. While not all online directories are helpful and trustworthy, you can find many directories that are relevant to your niche or industry.

Writing creative and helpful guest posts is another terrific strategy to build up your credibility and help you build links that cast an impressive light on your skills and website. It is crucial to avoid glorifying your business or website in guest posts, and instead, focus on solving problems and offering insight that makes your content useful and informative.

