HackerNoon Joins the Blockchain Game Alliance

It is my pleasure to announce that HackerNoon has joined the Blockchain Game Alliance. We are committed to helping the blockchain gaming industry grow and become a larger part of the video game industry as a whole.

Using our position as a leading tech publication with a strong standing and reputation in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, we aim to help game developers share their amazing creations with the world.

What is the Blockchain Game Alliance?

The Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is a coalition of game developers, publishers, blockchain solutions providers, venture firms, and more, who have banded together to promote blockchain within the game industry.

By joining the BGA, HackerNoon stands alongside Ubisoft, Atari, AMD, The Sandbox, Dapper Labs, and other companies in the BGA's large membership, all with the goal of bringing blockchain gaming to mainstream player bases.

As quoted from the BGA's homepage,

"The Blockchain Game Alliance is an organization committed to promoting blockchain within the game industry.

Our goal is to spread awareness about blockchain technologies and encourage adoption by highlighting their potential to foster new ways to create, publish, play, and build strong communities around games.

The BGA also provides an open forum for individuals and companies to share knowledge and collaborate, create common standards, establish best practices, and network."

Helping Blockchain Game Developers Share their Stories

HackerNoon's mission is to publish and share the world's best tech stories. As part of the BGA, we also want to share the world's best blockchain games.

We will use the HackerNoon platform to help developers highlight the aspects of their games that set them apart from others in the same genre.

We will help devs explain blockchain-based mechanics that will matter to the average player, and in the long run, give blockchain games a strong standing next to triple-A titles that dominate the market.

We'll work with developers to publish engaging stories about the games they're building, and share their stories with our millions of monthly readers through our social media and content distribution network.

Want to learn more about the BGA? Check out their website:

https://www.blockchaingamealliance.org/

