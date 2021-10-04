Search icon
HackerNoon Contributor Davis David Builds Datasets for African Languages

HackerNoon Contributor Davis David Builds Datasets for African Languages

Davis David is a Data Scientist, Software Developer and Content Creator from Tanzania. His latest HackerNoon top story is the development of the Swahili news dataset for topic classification tasks in machine learning. His biggest challenge is how to explain a complex technical concept into a simple language that everyone can understand. My next big thing is to start creating e-books on Machine Learning and Data Science. Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it? I love walking in the evening while listening to some music.
Davis David Hacker Noon profile picture

@davisdavid
Davis David

Data Scientist | AI Practitioner | Software Developer. Giving talks, teaching, writing.

