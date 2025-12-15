HackerNoon and GPTZero Partner to Bring AI Transparency and Preserve What’s Human in Tech Publishing

Hackers, assemble! HackerNoon is thrilled to announce its partnership with GPTZero, benchmarked as the best AI detector on RAID with ~99% accuracy. This powerful AI detector will now analyse 5000+ monthly blog post submissions reviewed by the HackerNoon editorial team, and our readers will be able to see AI detection disclosures on published blog posts. benchmarked as the best AI detector on RAID with ~99% accuracy benchmarked as the best AI detector on RAID with ~99% accuracy With this partnership, GPTZero’s detector will be integrated into HackerNoon’s Editing Protocol to evaluate and review all new HackerNoon blogs. Additionally, HackerNoon will also use models developed by GPTZero, such as Model 3.7b, to research and report on AI’s impact on blogging over time. Editing Protocol Editing Protocol Transparency in AI Usage: Why It Matters Transparency in AI usage establishes trust between publishers, contributors, and the community. Readers have a right to know that the content they are consuming is written by a real human or AI. This partnership not only protects the integrity of publishing but also ensures that writers using AI responsibly are recognized for it, while readers gain confidence in the information they consume. We're building AI transparency infrastructure into how HackerNoon publishes because publishing standards matter more than ever,” said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder/CEO.\n“GPTZero's proven AI detection technology analyzes every submission we review. With this partnership, our readers get more transparency, our editors get a reliable tool, and HackerNoon strengthens the tech stack of its publishing platform. We're building AI transparency infrastructure into how HackerNoon publishes because publishing standards matter more than ever,” said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder/CEO. “GPTZero's proven AI detection technology analyzes every submission we review. With this partnership, our readers get more transparency, our editors get a reliable tool, and HackerNoon strengthens the tech stack of its publishing platform. Preserve What’s Human: Meet GPTZero GPTZero is one of the most accurate and reliable AI detectors trusted by more than 10 million worldwide, including students, educators, writers, and professionals. It identifies text generated by models like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grammarly and highlights AI-written sentences with high precision. Organizations, publishers, and creators use GPTZero to verify authenticity, analyze writing, and bring transparency to digital content. GPTZero is building the verification layer for the internet. HackerNoon’s shaped how millions of people understand technology,” said Alex Cui, Cofounder and CTO, GPTZero.\n“GPTZero is excited to bring our AI detection technology to every HackerNoon article and give readers and writers a clearer view of how AI is used in online content. This collaboration adds sentence-level AI analysis beneath author bios and across article pages, supporting our mission to build the verification layer for the internet. HackerNoon’s shaped how millions of people understand technology,” said Alex Cui, Cofounder and CTO, GPTZero. “GPTZero is excited to bring our AI detection technology to every HackerNoon article and give readers and writers a clearer view of how AI is used in online content. This collaboration adds sentence-level AI analysis beneath author bios and across article pages, supporting our mission to build the verification layer for the internet. The mission of GPTZero? Preserve what’s human, while having fun. Join their team to build responsible AI products that matter. View open roles here. The mission of GPTZero? Preserve what’s human, while having fun. Join their team to build responsible AI products that matter. View open roles here. The mission of GPTZero? Preserve what’s human, while having fun. Join their team to build responsible AI products that matter. View open roles here. Preserve what’s human, while having fun. here here HackerNoon </> GPTZero: More About Our Integration Here’s how HackerNoon and GPTZero have implemented automated AI detection: HackerNoon HackerNoon All new submissions will be analyzed using GPTZero. HackerNoon editors review over 5,000 monthly submissions from more than 50,000 independent contributors, checking for AI usage before publication.\nGPTZero’s models will be part of HackerNoon’s Editing Protocol\nReaders will now be able to see whether the story is written by a human or assisted by AI, enabling trust in what they read. All new submissions will be analyzed using GPTZero. HackerNoon editors review over 5,000 monthly submissions from more than 50,000 independent contributors, checking for AI usage before publication. GPTZero’s models will be part of HackerNoon’s Editing Protocol Readers will now be able to see whether the story is written by a human or assisted by AI, enabling trust in what they read. This partnership supports two critical goals: Improving transparency and trust in digital publishing and AI usage at scale\nCelebrating independent tech writers by acknowledging and preserving human creativity Improving transparency and trust in digital publishing and AI usage at scale Celebrating independent tech writers by acknowledging and preserving human creativity AI transparency and human creativity FTW!