Hacker Noon Raises $1M From Coil, Will Stream Micropayments from Readers to Writers via the Browser

EDWARDS CO June 10, 2020 -- -- Hacker Noon , the technology publishing platform serving 4M readers per month, today announced a $1M strategic investment from Coil , the San Francisco-based startup designed to help creators monetize content and provide a premium experience to consumers. Additionally, the companies kicked off a three year partnership focused on Web Monetization for contributing writers. Web Monetization is an open specification that is freely available to any monetization service provider who wants to support sites like Hacker Noon.

“We want to become the best place for tech professionals to read, write and publish,” said Hacker Noon CEO David Smooke. “To date, we’ve provided editorial resources, validation, and distribution. Now with this strategic partnership, Hacker Noon will experiment with streaming micropayments to writers based on how much time Coil users spend reading their stories.”

"Hacker Noon is home to an incredibly dedicated community of technologists and software developers,” said Jonathan Greenglass, Coil’s Chief Growth Officer. “We’re thrilled to be working with Hacker Noon to provide its community with a simple way for readers and writers to participate in the value exchange between one another."

Starting today, Hacker Noon Writers can now add their Web Monetization meta tag to their stories on Hacker Noon. Once enabled, Coil automatically streams micropayments to the writer’s wallet based on the amount of time Coil Members spend reading. We will also offer a way for writers to donate their earnings via Coil to charities that are dedicated to making the Internet a better place.

Last year, Hacker Noon launched their own content management system (dubbed Hacker Noon 2.0) to serve readers, writers and sponsors on their own terms. The company pivoted from a publishing platform to a software company and a publication, creating 100+ years worth of reading time since July 2019.

“Props to Hacker Noon's editorial teams for editing my piece. Truly amazed at the editing quality and the effort they pour into *every* article that goes through their hands. Excited to see them grow even bigger!” tweeted Human+Business Founder and Hacker Noon contributor Andy Chan.

“Congratulations to David Smooke, Linh Dao Smooke, Dane Lyons, Austin Pocus, and everyone else on the Hacker Noon team. The new platform is well-built and progressing fast. Thanks for everything you all are doing for the global developer community,” tweeted FreeCodeCamp Founder Quincy Larson.

Coil paid $11.35 per share, valuing the company at $11.5M pre-money. In Hacker Noon’s previous equity crowdfunding round , the share price was $8.20. The company remains entirely common stock. As part of the partnership, Jonathan Greenglass , Coil’s Chief Growth Officer will be joining David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke on Hacker Noon Board. Previously, he was CFO of Imgur, one of the internet’s largest communities, and a top 30 website in the US.

“In addition to implementing the Web Monetization standard, we will use this investment to expand the editorial, sales, and most importantly, software teams,” said David Smooke.



