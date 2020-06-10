Go for it anyway

488 reads

@ linh Linh Dao Smooke Hacker Noon Mama-in-Chief. But also like a real mom (to Norah).

....is my answer to this question someone posted on Twitter the other day: "What is your best advice in 4 words or less". Let me tell you about the time I learn to connect all the seemingly isolated events in my career and came up with this advice in retrospect.

I didn't know Evan, nor did I think the project was gonna turn out or get any funding when we met. Yet, I went for it anyway. I had an unshakable feeling that this was the right thing to do.

I was stressed out about Hacker Noon's decision to not take the low-ball offer from Medium and go out of our way instead to finance on our own terms . I felt a little embarrassed to admit all that to my friend Evan, who I haven't spoken to in a while. I just knew he was working with (and pivotal to) Ripple, a company that I do respect and like. So, I went for it anyway.

Sometimes, the universe just finds funny ways to align the events in your life so they make sense in retrospect, doesn't it?

And now is the part of the story where I make an important PSA to all the "young" people out there, particularly those still in school.

Trust your instincts. Submit that internship application, found that club, volunteer at that organization. Everything in life happens for a reason, and trust your instincts might be scary. Yet, go for it anyway. Put your heart in the right place, things will turn out fine.

Tags