Guile Joins the Street Fighter 6 Roster

0 The American hero, Guile, is back in the Street Fighter series. Capcom revealed at the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase this week that Guile is back on the fighter roster for Street Fighter 6. A gameplay trailer was also revealed showing Guile's return.

Guile is the fifth character who has been revealed for the upcoming fighting game, joining Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, and Jamie. Jamie is the first new member of the roster for Street Fighter 6. The game title is currently in the works for a multi-platform launch in 2023.

Guile has a newly revised look for the game. He's grown out a goatee, and now he's wearing a short-sleeved flight suit with what looks to be a hoodie sweatshirt underneath. He's still got his comb to keep his hair looking nice and stylish.

Of course, Guile still has many of his classic moves in his arsenal including the Flash Kick (a somersault kick) and the trust Sonic Boom; his energy projectile ability. He also has the Sonic Blade, the Sonic Hurricane, and the Solid puncher at his disposal. Guile's new ability for SF6 is the Crossfire Somersault. This is a new Super Art that allows Guile to fire a massive aerial slash followed by a somersault kick.

Street Fighter 6 is in the works for a 2023 release. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. The game is being built using the RE Engine and will feature three unique game modes: Fighting Ground; World Tour; and Battle Hub. Capcom has said that more information on the World Tour and Battle Hub modes will be revealed in the coming months.

Another new feature for Street Fighter 6 is the ability to choose from the Classic Control Type or try out the newly simplified Modern Control Type. Here's the new gameplay trailer for Guile in SF6:

