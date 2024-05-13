Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Grassroots Distributed Systems for Digital Sovereignty: Proofsby@cryptosovereignty
    122 reads

    Grassroots Distributed Systems for Digital Sovereignty: Proofs

    by Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & LuckMay 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A distributed system is grassroots if it can have autonomous, independently-deployed instances that can interoperate once interconnected.
    featured image - Grassroots Distributed Systems for Digital Sovereignty: Proofs
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Ehud Shapiro, Department of Computer Science and Applied Math, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel and [email protected].


    Proofs


    A GCD configuration records explicitly all the dependencies among the block occurrences in it, with one exception – if the same block message is sent to the same agent by several agents, the configuration does not record which of the messages was received. Hence the cordial dependency graph has some nondeterminism.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck@cryptosovereignty
    We believe everyone should have ultimate control and ownership over their cryptographic assets and digital transactions.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #digital-sovereignty #sovereign-digital-communities #distributed-system #grassroots-applications #grassroots-distributed-systems #dissemination-protocol #multiagent-transition-systems #blocklace

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Centralized is Decentralized?
    by cryptosovereignty
    Jan 16, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Grassroots Distributed Systems for Digital Sovereignty: Abstract and Introduction
    by cryptosovereignty
    May 13, 2024
    #sovereign-digital-communities
    Article Thumbnail
    Grassroots Distributed Systems: Preliminaries: Asynchronous Distributed Multiagent Transition System
    by cryptosovereignty
    May 13, 2024
    #digital-sovereignty
    Article Thumbnail
    Grassroots Implementation of Grassroots Dissemination
    by cryptosovereignty
    May 13, 2024
    #digital-sovereignty
    Article Thumbnail
    Grassroots Distributed Systems for Digital Sovereignty: Grassroots Protocols
    by cryptosovereignty
    May 13, 2024
    #digital-sovereignty
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas