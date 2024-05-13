Grassroots Distributed Systems for Digital Sovereignty: Proofs

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license. Authors: (1) Ehud Shapiro, Department of Computer Science and Applied Math, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel and [email protected].





Proofs





A GCD configuration records explicitly all the dependencies among the block occurrences in it, with one exception – if the same block message is sent to the same agent by several agents, the configuration does not record which of the messages was received. Hence the cordial dependency graph has some nondeterminism.



